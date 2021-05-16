Quote

So, how did Stuart Attwell come to the decision to stick with the on-field decision? VAR interventions of highly subjective decisions like DOGSO are rare. Indeed, William Saliba's red card for Arsenal at AFC Bournemouth this season was the first involvement by the VAR since November 2022 when Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Robert Sánchez was sent off for bringing down Callum Wilson outside the area.



But that doesn't mean interventions aren't being missed.



The VAR's failure to intervene to advise a red card for Aston Villa's Ian Maatsen after he brought down Crystal Palace forward Ismaïla Sarr last month is the only logged error relating to DOGSO this season. Sarr was fouled in a similar area of the pitch (though slightly wider) but, unlike with Robertson, had played the ball toward goal.

Following up on my previous complaints about how VAR is used, here's another example right from Dale Johnson's VAR Review on ESPN.What he's basically saying is that DOGSO is a highly subjective decision, therefore the VAR shouldn't make a decision going against what the ref did. The problem I have with that is that the VAR should not be making a decision at all as that would be re-refereeing the game. What he should do is tell the ref to have a look at the situation on the monitor, not because the VAR himself has to believe it was not a DOGSO, but because there's the possibility there wasn't a DOGSO. The VAR is not supposed to decide whether an on-field decision was wrong. He has to decide, whether there's a possibility it could have been wrong. Therefore, the VAR shouldn't "advise" a red card. He should tell the ref to take another look, so the on-field person in charge of refereeing the match can MAKE the decision whether it's a DOGSO or not.Same goes for the possible red-card incidents. I also still love Johnson's (PGMOL's) arguing about the use of excessive force. It wasn't excessive force in those case according to them. I can live with that. However, questions need to be asked how the Curtis' red card was down to him "using excessive force" when he had no intention to hit the player, but stepping on the ball changed the direction his foot was going to...