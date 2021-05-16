VAR is essentially pointless as it is their mates operating it.
You can't look at those first two Fulham challenges and think they are ok. They so much worse than the Jones sending off at Spurs.
The problem with the Jones at Spurs one and all the subsequent decisions that havent been given that are just as bad is: Dale Johnson consistently states that the Jones at Spurs one was given due to the force bending the players ankle, with that seen as excessive force, even though Jones wasnt challenging the man and had slipped over the ball. The big issue with that is you can essentially only bend an ankle if you catch the player side on, any challenges that go on the Achilles, shin or calf dont force the leg to bend, but the force could be loads more. Youre essentially saying the leg has to break for VAR to get involved, thats barmy. Caicedos challenge at Spurs last week had a lot of force with the studs, Dale (mouthpiece of PGMOL) seems to think that it was OK because the ankle didnt bend. Similarly, Caicedos challenge on Grav in the LC final that broken bones was seemingly OK because it wasnt high, again, perplexing.
The Pereira challenge yesterday was entirely red. It was cynical, late, endangered an opponent and could only be seen as malicious, he wasnt trying to do anything other than leave one on Grav, the referee flapped it, VAR having another look should be getting involved but theyve created a scenario now where they wont change anything, which is infuriating when 99% of referees are spineless