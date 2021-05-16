« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 683 684 685 686 687 [688]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1526487 times)

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,506
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27480 on: Yesterday at 11:23:33 am »
Quote from: Jólaköttur on Yesterday at 11:09:27 am

The real criminals here are the media that gloss over it and never report what actually happens.

A good media that is factual and honest would call these cheating fuckers out.
True. The fact that its taken Cooteys mate to blow it open is telling. Even then, instead of the reaction being, hang on a minute, does this mean Liverpool games were unfairly officiated? Its poor old Cootey, how dare they expose his cheating?
Would love a bold statement from the club, dont think we ever realise how vital we are to the premier league product.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,250
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27481 on: Yesterday at 11:39:34 am »
Looks to me like they're going to make us suffer heavily as a result of Coote.  They will be doing us absolutely NO favours because if we get even the slightest benefit of the doubt from any referee over a decision all the other teams will complain we're being favoured to offset Coote's behaviour.  Along with the view that they're sticking up for their mate, we're in a lose, lose, lose situation with the referees.
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,015
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27482 on: Yesterday at 12:30:59 pm »
As soon as I heard about the Coote thing, I just didn't want us to suffer the fallout.

Ultimately we never get refereed fairly in this league anyway, whether it's Salah or just the way we always concede a lot more fouls despite having most of the ball. Some big decisions have to go our way to give the illusion of balance.

I thought the pen was a bit soft midweek in CL, but we'd never get that in a million years in PL.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline My little Pony Tony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee but will have to settle for a Pony...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,721
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27483 on: Yesterday at 01:58:09 pm »
So what comeback do we actually have over the decisions we think are wrong

- Tackle on Robbo (by the eventual first goalscorer)
- Tackle on Gravenberch (this is the one Mike Riley said was definitely a red?)
- Was advantage played and, if so, why a red for Robbo and not a yellow?
- Penalty claim

Is there still such a thing as a Referee's Report and if so can we 'seek an explanation' from Howard Webb?

(https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Professional_Game_Match_Officials_Limited answers some of this - seems that there will be a video assessment of the performance but don't know what outcome if any will come from this. There is also a catalogue of 'apologies and acknowledgements of error' - we are level with Brighton on 3 for being the disadvantaged side although we are said to have benefitted twice which is 2 behind Spurs...)
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,949
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27484 on: Yesterday at 02:43:37 pm »
Quote from: My little Pony Tony on Yesterday at 01:58:09 pm
- Was advantage played and, if so, why a red for Robbo and not a yellow?

There was no advantage played. Harrington never signalled an advantage, so it looks like he wanted to see whether there is one. The question is probably whether Jimenez getting the loose ball and trying to dink it over the keeper constitutes such an advantage and therefore the ref should have just let play continue, or whether it didn't and therefore the ref was right to blow his whistle.

I think play should have continued, because Fulham still had an opportunity to score and Jimenez just didn't convert the chance. As "advantage" isn't fully defined in the Laws of the Game there's quite a bit of leeway for the ref, so he might as well argue that it wasn't a true chance for Jimenez. If you look at it, Jimenez has enough time to decide what to do with the ball, before Ali gets anywhere close to him. Advantage should be played there as Jimenez had a clear goal-scoring opportunity. Him not taking that opportunity, because he decided early that he'll just chip it over the keeper, shouldn't matter in terms of the advantage.

IFAB have a similar situation in their FAQ-section of the Laws of the Game:
Quote
A defender (Team A) denies an obvious goal-scoring opportunity (DOGSO) by pulling an opponents shirt (Team B) outside the penalty area. The referee applies the advantage as the ball goes to another Team B player. After that, the same defender (Team A) becomes involved in play and challenges fairly for the ball (not in a careless or reckless manner or using excessive force). What is the correct decision?

The referee allows play to continue as advantage for a DOGSO offence reduces the sanction to a caution (yellow card) and the subsequent challenge is not an offence. The defender must be cautioned when the ball is next out of play.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,616
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27485 on: Yesterday at 03:04:32 pm »
Ive no problems with the Robbo red, but the Periera one is dumbfounding given that Webb just claimed that, after Ndidis identical tackle, such fouls should be reds. He also said this was communicated to officials. Were the ref and Var not at that meeting?

Quote
'We've looked at this collectively, among the officials, talked about this, and we would prefer this to be dealt with a red card,' Webb sad. 'We have to protect player safety.'

There are zero excuses for it.

It completely changed the games outcome.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,040
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27486 on: Yesterday at 03:06:32 pm »
VAR is essentially pointless as it is their mates operating it.

You can't look at those first two Fulham challenges and think they are ok. They so much worse than the Jones sending off at Spurs.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27487 on: Yesterday at 03:09:30 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 03:06:32 pm
VAR is essentially pointless as it is their mates operating it.

You can't look at those first two Fulham challenges and think they are ok. They so much worse than the Jones sending off at Spurs.
Pereira should have been in the dressing room, not getting that manky deflection goal.  what he did to Grav was 100% intent to injure - he wasn't anywhere near the ball.  could have fucked Grav's season.
Logged

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,440
  • YNWA
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27488 on: Yesterday at 03:37:16 pm »
I have no doubt what's happening with us, as it's been happening we started challenging under Jurgen but, VAR and these referees are truly shocking for most of the league.

In the space of 30 seconds in this Brighton and Palace game they've fucked up two back to back decisions. One of which, in particular, was a blatant handball.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,867
  • Pop n crisp
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27489 on: Yesterday at 03:41:15 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 03:06:32 pm
VAR is essentially pointless as it is their mates operating it.

You can't look at those first two Fulham challenges and think they are ok. They so much worse than the Jones sending off at Spurs.

The problem with the Jones at Spurs one and all the subsequent decisions that havent been given that are just as bad is: Dale Johnson consistently states that the Jones at Spurs one was given due to the force bending the players ankle, with that seen as excessive force, even though Jones wasnt challenging the man and had slipped over the ball. The big issue with that is you can essentially only bend an ankle if you catch the player side on, any challenges that go on the Achilles, shin or calf dont force the leg to bend, but the force could be loads more. Youre essentially saying the leg has to break for VAR to get involved, thats barmy. Caicedos challenge at Spurs last week had a lot of force with the studs, Dale (mouthpiece of PGMOL) seems to think that it was OK because the ankle didnt bend. Similarly, Caicedos challenge on Grav in the LC final that broken bones was seemingly OK because it wasnt high, again, perplexing.

The Pereira challenge yesterday was entirely red. It was cynical, late, endangered an opponent and could only be seen as malicious, he wasnt trying to do anything other than leave one on Grav, the referee flapped it, VAR having another look should be getting involved but theyve created a scenario now where they wont change anything, which is infuriating when 99% of referees are spineless
Logged

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,412
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27490 on: Yesterday at 03:41:42 pm »
Bent as fuck!

All the decisions you lot mentioned plus the Diaz booking for an overhead kick
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,949
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27491 on: Yesterday at 03:54:21 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 03:41:15 pm
The problem with the Jones at Spurs one and all the subsequent decisions that havent been given that are just as bad is: Dale Johnson consistently states that the Jones at Spurs one was given due to the force bending the players ankle, with that seen as excessive force, even though Jones wasnt challenging the man and had slipped over the ball. The big issue with that is you can essentially only bend an ankle if you catch the player side on, any challenges that go on the Achilles, shin or calf dont force the leg to bend, but the force could be loads more. Youre essentially saying the leg has to break for VAR to get involved, thats barmy. Caicedos challenge at Spurs last week had a lot of force with the studs, Dale (mouthpiece of PGMOL) seems to think that it was OK because the ankle didnt bend. Similarly, Caicedos challenge on Grav in the LC final that broken bones was seemingly OK because it wasnt high, again, perplexing.

The biggest problem is, that the underlying problem is ignored in the whole discussion. The VAR is not supposed to make the decision whether there was excessive force. That is up to the ref. So, the VAR's role in those kind of situations should be to recommend to the ref that he watches the scene on the monitor to judge for himself, whether excessive force was used. The way they're using VAR at the moment, has the VAR make actual decisions about the game and therefore refereeing certain situations in the game. Something that should not happen. Again, the VAR should not decide about whether there was excessive force involved in a situation. That is a decision, the ref should make. At the moment, the VAR makes that decision and influences the game directly.
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,933
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27492 on: Yesterday at 09:00:52 pm »
Mike Dean's comment "that's not a penalty in a game like this" tells you everything you need to know about referees in this country.
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,116
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27493 on: Today at 08:59:25 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 03:06:32 pm
VAR is essentially pointless as it is their mates operating it.

You can't look at those first two Fulham challenges and think they are ok. They so much worse than the Jones sending off at Spurs.

I've said this before on here and to mates, VAR in the PL was never intended to get the right decision made and was always going to be used to give the onfield officials a pat on the back and to tell everyone how great PL referees are because they get something like 99% of decisions correct or some bollocks like that.

I've got a big issue with Robbo's red. Firstly he doesn't deny a goalscoring opportunity as Jimenez is one on one with Alisson and had a clear advantage because he had a shot on goal. Secondly if you take Jimenez out of the equation and look at the where the ball ended up is someone seriously telling me that Wilson gets to the ball before Virgil does?
Logged

Online KalantaScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 626
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27494 on: Today at 09:09:20 am »
I'd have been screaming for a red if it was the other way round

But it will be fun seeing the usual twats tying themselves in knots considering the ref played advantage and they had a shot on goal, and how they were saying thats what was relevant in the Coote/Salah/Villa decision.
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,116
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27495 on: Today at 09:25:43 am »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 09:09:20 am
I'd have been screaming for a red if it was the other way round

But it will be fun seeing the usual twats tying themselves in knots considering the ref played advantage and they had a shot on goal, and how they were saying thats what was relevant in the Coote/Salah/Villa decision.

You wouldn't because you'd be celebrating the goal scored by Gakpo or Diaz from the clear one on one opportunity that they had ;)
Logged

Offline wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,250
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27496 on: Today at 09:32:48 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:09:30 pm
Pereira should have been in the dressing room, not getting that manky deflection goal.  what he did to Grav was 100% intent to injure - he wasn't anywhere near the ball.  could have fucked Grav's season.
The Pereira "challenge" wasn't even shown on MOTD.
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Online KalantaScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 626
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27497 on: Today at 09:43:09 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:25:43 am
You wouldn't because you'd be celebrating the goal scored by Gakpo or Diaz from the clear one on one opportunity that they had ;)

Well yeah I mean in the scenario that he played advantage and we then missed the chance  ;D
Logged

Online Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,571
  • Scrubbers
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27498 on: Today at 09:46:01 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 09:00:52 pm
Mike Dean's comment "that's not a penalty in a game like this" tells you everything you need to know about referees in this country.

I was ranting at the TV and then to the wife (who just looked at me saying "i've no idea who you're talking to" - she has zero interest in football).  Absolute joke of a thing to say (Dean that is, not the wife) .
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,015
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27499 on: Today at 09:47:09 am »
If Hojland was wearing a Liverpool shirt yesterday he'd be off and the pundits would call him stupid for putting his head there.

Obviously Walker was the one in wrong but decisions and pundit reaction depends on the badge.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Jólaköttur

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,207
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27500 on: Today at 09:57:25 am »
Rewatched the game again yesterday.

The referee was far, far, far worse than I even thought at the game.

Not sure how this can continue to happen without any comeback for PGMOL.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,586
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27501 on: Today at 10:07:57 am »
At this point I wouldn't give a flying f**k about all the shite we would get from other teams, fans, media etc, I'd go balls deep as a club and call it what it is. Highlight the f**king lot and don't even try to hide it. If we go an request a meeting with some prick from PGMOL they'll go running to the media anyway telling them. Fine us?  go ahead. Treat us harshly when it comes to decisions?  Yeah nothing new. Moaning scousers never happy?  Original.
if football can't refereed fairly its not sport anymore.
Logged

Offline A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,544
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27502 on: Today at 10:19:10 am »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 09:46:01 am
I was ranting at the TV and then to the wife (who just looked at me saying "i've no idea who you're talking to" - she has zero interest in football).  Absolute joke of a thing to say (Dean that is, not the wife) .

Both to be fair.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,015
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27503 on: Today at 10:20:57 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:07:57 am
At this point I wouldn't give a flying f**k about all the shite we would get from other teams, fans, media etc, I'd go balls deep as a club and call it what it is. Highlight the f**king lot and don't even try to hide it. If we go an request a meeting with some prick from PGMOL they'll go running to the media anyway telling them. Fine us?  go ahead. Treat us harshly when it comes to decisions?  Yeah nothing new. Moaning scousers never happy?  Original.
if football can't refereed fairly its not sport anymore.

You can't pushback at them, they just double down. Look at Wolves
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,586
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27504 on: Today at 10:24:44 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:20:57 am
You can't pushback at them, they just double down. Look at Wolves

What's the alternative though, just say nothing and keep going how we are. Liverpool FC are bigger than PGMOL, its about time we make that clear
Logged

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,033
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27505 on: Today at 10:31:21 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:24:44 am
What's the alternative though, just say nothing and keep going how we are. Liverpool FC are bigger than PGMOL, its about time we make that clear

I've been saying for ages to keep our heads down as PGMOL will fuck us, but now that they have decided to absolutely fuck us anyway, even when we let a free shot on the coked up c*nt go, they need destroying.

We need a Scouse journalist to try and get some dirt on them, get a cleaners job at PGMOL and plant some bugs and cameras and get the evidence to bring them down - I'm even fully behind something as outlandish as FSG employing ex CIA or MI6 staff to do the fucking thing, spend a couple of million if required, just bury every c*nt there
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,933
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27506 on: Today at 10:54:19 am »
Can't wait to see which officials are appointed for our annual screw job away at Spurs.
Logged

Offline Jólaköttur

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,207
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27507 on: Today at 10:57:40 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 10:54:19 am
Can't wait to see which officials are appointed for our annual screw job away at Spurs.

That is a game where they love to fuck us over.

I wonder how many studs up 'no red cards' we'll have to accept this week or how many legit goals we'll have chalked off because there is some coke-addled fuckwit not being able to see the screen through a combination of coke and crystal meth fumes.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,139
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27508 on: Today at 11:02:58 am »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 09:46:01 am
I was ranting at the TV and then to the wife (who just looked at me saying "i've no idea who you're talking to" - she has zero interest in football).  Absolute joke of a thing to say (Dean that is, not the wife) .

It's not been picked up anywhere, either.  You'd have thought Neville, who's argumentative at the best of times, would have said "what do you mean by that?"  If Carragher or Redknapp, or any other guest, had said it he'd have been doing a performance about what silly thing it was to say. The screeching would have been heard on Mars.

An ex-ref says it and he's as quiet as a mouse.
Logged

Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,465
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27509 on: Today at 11:05:25 am »
Gallagher defending both early tackles and says the DOGSO is wrong
Logged

Online ArcticRed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 897
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27510 on: Today at 11:14:14 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 10:54:19 am
Can't wait to see which officials are appointed for our annual screw job away at Spurs.
I'd stick a fiver on Hooper  ;D
Logged

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,033
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27511 on: Today at 11:17:56 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 11:05:25 am
Gallagher defending both early tackles and says the DOGSO is wrong

Can't believe all of them said the first was just a yellow. Not surprised that bellend Warnock agred with the Anders one, at least Sue Smith said it was a red - we all know he's a shithouse and he's gone to do Grav there.

Its annoying as fuck when Dermot points out why it wasn't a red, I was OK with it on Saturday, but seeing it explained I'm pissed off now. Atwell is a c*nt though, so knew we'd get fucked over by him on VAR.

Just sack the fucking lot of them.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,949
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27512 on: Today at 11:20:44 am »
Following up on my previous complaints about how VAR is used, here's another example right from Dale Johnson's VAR Review on ESPN.

Quote
So, how did Stuart Attwell come to the decision to stick with the on-field decision? VAR interventions of highly subjective decisions like DOGSO are rare. Indeed, William Saliba's red card for Arsenal at AFC Bournemouth this season was the first involvement by the VAR since November 2022 when Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Robert Sánchez was sent off for bringing down Callum Wilson outside the area.

But that doesn't mean interventions aren't being missed.

The VAR's failure to intervene to advise a red card for Aston Villa's Ian Maatsen after he brought down Crystal Palace forward Ismaïla Sarr last month is the only logged error relating to DOGSO this season. Sarr was fouled in a similar area of the pitch (though slightly wider) but, unlike with Robertson, had played the ball toward goal.

What he's basically saying is that DOGSO is a highly subjective decision, therefore the VAR shouldn't make a decision going against what the ref did. The problem I have with that is that the VAR should not be making a decision at all as that would be re-refereeing the game. What he should do is tell the ref to have a look at the situation on the monitor, not because the VAR himself has to believe it was not a DOGSO, but because there's the possibility there wasn't a DOGSO. The VAR is not supposed to decide whether an on-field decision was wrong. He has to decide, whether there's a possibility it could have been wrong. Therefore, the VAR shouldn't "advise" a red card. He should tell the ref to take another look, so the on-field person in charge of refereeing the match can MAKE the decision whether it's a DOGSO or not.

Same goes for the possible red-card incidents. I also still love Johnson's (PGMOL's) arguing about the use of excessive force. It wasn't excessive force in those case according to them. I can live with that. However, questions need to be asked how the Curtis' red card was down to him "using excessive force" when he had no intention to hit the player, but stepping on the ball changed the direction his foot was going to...
« Last Edit: Today at 11:22:34 am by stoa »
Logged

Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,465
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27513 on: Today at 11:23:00 am »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 11:17:56 am
Can't believe all of them said the first was just a yellow. Not surprised that bellend Warnock agred with the Anders one, at least Sue Smith said it was a red - we all know he's a shithouse and he's gone to do Grav there.

Its annoying as fuck when Dermot points out why it wasn't a red, I was OK with it on Saturday, but seeing it explained I'm pissed off now. Atwell is a c*nt though, so knew we'd get fucked over by him on VAR.

Just sack the fucking lot of them.

I can understand the first on Robbo being yellow, the one on Grav is a shocker and there is no way thats nothing other than a dirty tackle and a red (only saw it for the first time today)

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 683 684 685 686 687 [688]   Go Up
« previous next »
 