« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 677 678 679 680 681 [682]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1510187 times)

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,588
  • BoRac
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27240 on: November 30, 2024, 02:15:56 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on November 30, 2024, 12:37:00 pm
Not really as the striker is definitely affecting play by surging forward drawing defender with him n would have been offside Even in the good old days. It's offside all day for me

I have no issue with them disallowing the goal, but why spend ten minutes drawing the lines for the goalscorer if they could immediately see the other player was interfering with play?

Also, I thought it was common in these cases to ask the ref to have a look.
Logged

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,580
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27241 on: Yesterday at 09:19:18 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on November 30, 2024, 12:37:00 pm
Not really as the striker is definitely affecting play by surging forward drawing defender with him n would have been offside Even in the good old days. It's offside all day for me

Yeah, I usually go mad, but anyone who has played in goal will know that the keeper will have been put off by the player who was offside and 100% the goal shouldn't count. He's interfering with play, as  you have to be prepared for his to play the ball, from the goal line you don't know if he's off or not, so you can't ignore him and focus on the back post runner.

Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on November 30, 2024, 01:17:52 pm
Was it offside in the 'good old days' of a few weeks ago for City v Wolves?

They were fucked with that because Silva bumped Sa from the corner, so couldn't be offside and was running away from goal, so not classed as interfering. The goal was caused by the physical contact between Sa and Silva, that for me was when the offence occured.

Quote from: BoRed on November 30, 2024, 02:15:56 pm
I have no issue with them disallowing the goal, but why spend ten minutes drawing the lines for the goalscorer if they could immediately see the other player was interfering with play?

Also, I thought it was common in these cases to ask the ref to have a look.

That was ridiculous, look at what the keeper is seeing from the offside player and stop there
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:23:26 am by Santas robbed me shorts »
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online My little Pony Tony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee but will have to settle for a Pony...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,631
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27242 on: Yesterday at 12:11:11 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on November 30, 2024, 02:15:56 pm
I have no issue with them disallowing the goal, but why spend ten minutes drawing the lines for the goalscorer if they could immediately see the other player was interfering with play?

Also, I thought it was common in these cases to ask the ref to have a look.

I suppose they could have thought that the interfering with play would be a complex decision and that it would be easier to find the scorer offside first.
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27243 on: Yesterday at 12:12:29 pm »
Quote from: My little Pony Tony on Yesterday at 12:11:11 pm
I suppose they could have thought that the interfering with play would be a complex decision and that it would be easier to find the scorer offside first.
yeah, the possible offside was the initial glaring thing and then I think someone said "hang on" .....

to me the whole thing was "VAR trying to find a way to disallow a goal".
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,419
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27244 on: Yesterday at 04:45:53 pm »
These shit refs give Mo absolutly nothing evrey game. Boot taken off, no foul.   :butt
Logged

Online Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,702
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27245 on: Yesterday at 04:49:26 pm »
Foul after foul after foul against Mo. Even took his boot off with a foul

No free kicks.

And the commentators say nothing
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,751
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27246 on: Yesterday at 04:52:15 pm »
4 out of 5 fouls on Salah this half were waved away.
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,918
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27247 on: Yesterday at 04:52:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:45:53 pm
These shit refs give Mo absolutly nothing evrey game. Boot taken off, no foul.   :butt

Calm down. He'll get a meaningless freekick in the 80th minute and everything will be fine again...
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27248 on: Yesterday at 06:31:22 pm »
today's one of the few - maybe only 2 or 3 - times I've ever seen Mo get angry.

someone needs to kneecap that Silva c*nt.
Logged

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,580
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27249 on: Yesterday at 07:24:38 pm »
Mo in not getting fouls from a Man Utd supporting ref shocker..........
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,723
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27250 on: Yesterday at 08:54:03 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 04:49:26 pm
Foul after foul after foul against Mo. Even took his boot off with a foul

No free kicks.

Ref was fine today, actually thought he had a good game - except with the huge caveat that he wasn't giving anything to Salah for some reason. Really strange. Still thikn the worst I've seen is a few years ago against Man City at Anfield when Silva managed to get away with the most obvious foul on Salah on the touchline and Klopp subsequently got sent off but today was up there. No idea what was going on.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,727
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27251 on: Yesterday at 09:00:29 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:54:03 pm
Ref was fine today, actually thought he had a good game - except with the huge caveat that he wasn't giving anything to Salah for some reason. Really strange. Still thikn the worst I've seen is a few years ago against Man City at Anfield when Silva managed to get away with the most obvious foul on Salah on the touchline and Klopp subsequently got sent off but today was up there. No idea what was going on.
What boggled my mind is that he was calling the same fouls against any other player on both teams, except for Salah. I have no fucking clue why... And the assistant ref was rigth there, fould committed right in front of him, and he was thinking what's for dinner...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27252 on: Yesterday at 09:26:01 pm »
actually when you think of the comments (mine included) when the PGMOL team for today was announced .... they didn't screw us over anywhere near we expected.  e.g. on another day Diaz wouldn't have been given that pen.
Logged

Offline Jólaköttur

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,103
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27253 on: Yesterday at 09:27:19 pm »
How can a ref be 'fine' when they see six or seven clear fouls on a player and flat out refuse to give any of them?

Not sure if PGMOl are just outright racists against Egyptian people or bigots?
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,202
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27254 on: Yesterday at 09:28:04 pm »
Hows their keeper not got a card for the pen? Hes wiped out someone with an open goal behind him.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://xcancel.com/TheLiverNerd

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,779
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27255 on: Yesterday at 09:30:11 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:26:01 pm
actually when you think of the comments (mine included) when the PGMOL team for today was announced .... they didn't screw us over anywhere near we expected.  e.g. on another day Diaz wouldn't have been given that pen.

No complaints with the officials in general today but the only big decision in the game was the pen and even Neville said that was a stonewaller.

Would they have give it at 0-0 in the 94th minute though? Possibly not, I.e. Last season.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,723
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27256 on: Yesterday at 09:33:41 pm »
Quote from: Jólaköttur on Yesterday at 09:27:19 pm
How can a ref be 'fine' when they see six or seven clear fouls on a player and flat out refuse to give any of them?

Not sure if PGMOl are just outright racists against Egyptian people or bigots?

I hope you read more than the first four words of that post, Andy.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline KalantaScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 424
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27257 on: Yesterday at 09:43:19 pm »
He was a bit death by a thousand cuts. Definitely not good, but not as bad as others which makes him one of the better ones. What a sad state of affairs that is.

I think at this point Mo could just get openly chinned and wouldnt get a thing
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,949
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27258 on: Yesterday at 10:08:46 pm »
The ref was fine today. Yeah, maybe he missed a foul against Salah, but basically everything was fine. Certainly a lot better than the doomsters had predicted in this thread. I thought we had no chance!
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Jólaköttur

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,103
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27259 on: Yesterday at 10:28:26 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:08:46 pm
The ref was fine today. Yeah, maybe he missed a foul against Salah, but basically everything was fine. Certainly a lot better than the doomsters had predicted in this thread. I thought we had no chance!

I revised my 4-0 defeat to a 2-0 win prior to the match.

:)


We are THAT awesome.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,949
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27260 on: Yesterday at 10:30:00 pm »
Hope you took Ladbrokes to the cleaners Andy!
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Jólaköttur

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,103
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27261 on: Yesterday at 10:39:04 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:30:00 pm
Hope you took Ladbrokes to the cleaners Andy!

:D

Nah trying not to bet on footy any more.

I had too many 'safety' bets just to try and derail other teams than winning myself :D

Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,888
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27262 on: Yesterday at 11:00:13 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:08:46 pm
The ref was fine today. Yeah, maybe he missed a foul against Salah, but basically everything was fine. Certainly a lot better than the doomsters had predicted in this thread. I thought we had no chance!

There is a theory that PGMOL loaded up this match with the manc refs and instructed them to be fair. To prove a point that despite Cootes clear hatred of scousers that the rest of them are impartial..
Logged
Believer

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,949
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27263 on: Yesterday at 11:53:49 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 11:00:13 pm
There is a theory that PGMOL loaded up this match with the manc refs and instructed them to be fair. To prove a point that despite Cootes clear hatred of scousers that the rest of them are impartial..

Yes, that's probably what happened.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,305
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27264 on: Yesterday at 11:57:33 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:53:49 pm
Yes, that's probably what happened.

 ;D
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,056
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27265 on: Today at 12:39:06 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:53:49 pm
Yes, that's probably what happened.

Did you ever post to the Coote thread, by the way?
Logged

Offline Avens Calendar

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,205
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27266 on: Today at 04:02:30 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:53:49 pm
Yes, that's probably what happened.

 ;D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27267 on: Today at 07:00:42 am »
I thought the 2nd penalty Wolves conceded against Bournemouth was BS. The keeper was clearing the ball and Evanilson comes from behind and to pinch the ball and gets collected as the keeper completing his kick.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27268 on: Today at 12:30:29 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Yesterday at 09:43:19 pm
He was a bit death by a thousand cuts. Definitely not good, but not as bad as others which makes him one of the better ones. What a sad state of affairs that is.

I think at this point Mo could just get openly chinned and wouldnt get a thing
like the time Silva almost elbowed his head off about 3 feet from the lino.
Logged

Online Gili Gulu

  • Looking forward to seeing the Golden Sky
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,859
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27269 on: Today at 01:06:26 pm »
When's Tierney due back from his injury?

Quite the coincidence that our best run of results happens while that man is not available.
They're probably saving him up for his annual shitshow in our away game at Tottenham.

He must be absolutely fuming sitting impotently on the sidelines.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline Rudolph the red nose griffin

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,380
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27270 on: Today at 04:32:45 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 01:06:26 pm
When's Tierney due back from his injury?

Quite the coincidence that our best run of results happens while that man is not available.
They're probably saving him up for his annual shitshow in our away game at Tottenham.

He must be absolutely fuming sitting impotently on the sidelines.

He was on our VAR yesterday wasn't he?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,949
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27271 on: Today at 04:47:51 pm »
Quote from: Rudolph the red nose griffin on Today at 04:32:45 pm
He was on our VAR yesterday wasn't he?

He was. But given the fact all the other match-day officials signed a temporary contract to allow Liverpool a free hit, it's unlikely that Tierney would have launched a one-man crusade. I'm sure he was sorely tempted to use VAR to call a foul by Darwin in the build-up to our second goal - and normally he would have done, which is proof that there was something fishy going on. 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,779
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27272 on: Today at 04:59:11 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:47:51 pm
He was. But given the fact all the other match-day officials signed a temporary contract to allow Liverpool a free hit, it's unlikely that Tierney would have launched a one-man crusade. I'm sure he was sorely tempted to use VAR to call a foul by Darwin in the build-up to our second goal - and normally he would have done, which is proof that there was something fishy going on.

I don't think VAR had anything to do really. The pen was clear as day and ref gave it so the VAR couldn't overrule that. There was nothing else to get involved in.

No complaints with Kavanagh though.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,949
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27273 on: Today at 05:09:46 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:59:11 pm
I don't think VAR had anything to do really. The pen was clear as day and ref gave it so the VAR couldn't overrule that. There was nothing else to get involved in.

I agree completely. The Man City players thought Darwin had fouled his man and tried their best to persuade the referee that this was so. It would have been a diabolical decision for VAR to agree with them and encourage the ref to take a second look. But, as we know, Tierney normally would have done that. It was only the self-denying ordinance that he signed before the match that persuaded him to abandon his usual strategy and do the right thing. 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,580
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27274 on: Today at 05:12:31 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:09:46 pm
I agree completely. The Man City players thought Darwin had fouled his man and tried their best to persuade the referee that this was so. It would have been a diabolical decision for VAR to agree with them and encourage the ref to take a second look. But, as we know, Tierney normally would have done that. It was only the self-denying ordinance that he signed before the match that persuaded him to abandon his usual strategy and do the right thing. 

You're back now, but the silence was deafening when Coote was caught calling Klopp a German c*nt
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,949
  • The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27275 on: Today at 05:23:10 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 05:12:31 pm
You're back now, but the silence was deafening when Coote was caught calling Klopp a German c*nt

I'm glad you think my silence is deafening. I'm obviously important to you!

But I wasn't silent.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
Pages: 1 ... 677 678 679 680 681 [682]   Go Up
« previous next »
 