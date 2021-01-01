« previous next »
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27240 on: Yesterday at 02:15:56 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 12:37:00 pm
Not really as the striker is definitely affecting play by surging forward drawing defender with him n would have been offside Even in the good old days. It's offside all day for me

I have no issue with them disallowing the goal, but why spend ten minutes drawing the lines for the goalscorer if they could immediately see the other player was interfering with play?

Also, I thought it was common in these cases to ask the ref to have a look.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27241 on: Today at 09:19:18 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 12:37:00 pm
Not really as the striker is definitely affecting play by surging forward drawing defender with him n would have been offside Even in the good old days. It's offside all day for me

Yeah, I usually go mad, but anyone who has played in goal will know that the keeper will have been put off by the player who was offside and 100% the goal shouldn't count. He's interfering with play, as  you have to be prepared for his to play the ball, from the goal line you don't know if he's off or not, so you can't ignore him and focus on the back post runner.

Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 01:17:52 pm
Was it offside in the 'good old days' of a few weeks ago for City v Wolves?

They were fucked with that because Silva bumped Sa from the corner, so couldn't be offside and was running away from goal, so not classed as interfering. The goal was caused by the physical contact between Sa and Silva, that for me was when the offence occured.

Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 02:15:56 pm
I have no issue with them disallowing the goal, but why spend ten minutes drawing the lines for the goalscorer if they could immediately see the other player was interfering with play?

Also, I thought it was common in these cases to ask the ref to have a look.

That was ridiculous, look at what the keeper is seeing from the offside player and stop there
Jurgen YNWA

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27242 on: Today at 12:11:11 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 02:15:56 pm
I have no issue with them disallowing the goal, but why spend ten minutes drawing the lines for the goalscorer if they could immediately see the other player was interfering with play?

Also, I thought it was common in these cases to ask the ref to have a look.

I suppose they could have thought that the interfering with play would be a complex decision and that it would be easier to find the scorer offside first.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27243 on: Today at 12:12:29 pm »
Quote from: My little Pony Tony on Today at 12:11:11 pm
I suppose they could have thought that the interfering with play would be a complex decision and that it would be easier to find the scorer offside first.
yeah, the possible offside was the initial glaring thing and then I think someone said "hang on" .....

to me the whole thing was "VAR trying to find a way to disallow a goal".
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27244 on: Today at 04:45:53 pm »
These shit refs give Mo absolutly nothing evrey game. Boot taken off, no foul.   :butt
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27245 on: Today at 04:49:26 pm »
Foul after foul after foul against Mo. Even took his boot off with a foul

No free kicks.

And the commentators say nothing
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27246 on: Today at 04:52:15 pm »
4 out of 5 fouls on Salah this half were waved away.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27247 on: Today at 04:52:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:45:53 pm
These shit refs give Mo absolutly nothing evrey game. Boot taken off, no foul.   :butt

Calm down. He'll get a meaningless freekick in the 80th minute and everything will be fine again...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27248 on: Today at 06:31:22 pm »
today's one of the few - maybe only 2 or 3 - times I've ever seen Mo get angry.

someone needs to kneecap that Silva c*nt.
