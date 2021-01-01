« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 677 678 679 680 681 [682]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1507901 times)

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,582
  • BoRac
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27240 on: Yesterday at 02:15:56 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 12:37:00 pm
Not really as the striker is definitely affecting play by surging forward drawing defender with him n would have been offside Even in the good old days. It's offside all day for me

I have no issue with them disallowing the goal, but why spend ten minutes drawing the lines for the goalscorer if they could immediately see the other player was interfering with play?

Also, I thought it was common in these cases to ask the ref to have a look.
Logged

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,539
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27241 on: Today at 09:19:18 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 12:37:00 pm
Not really as the striker is definitely affecting play by surging forward drawing defender with him n would have been offside Even in the good old days. It's offside all day for me

Yeah, I usually go mad, but anyone who has played in goal will know that the keeper will have been put off by the player who was offside and 100% the goal shouldn't count. He's interfering with play, as  you have to be prepared for his to play the ball, from the goal line you don't know if he's off or not, so you can't ignore him and focus on the back post runner.

Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 01:17:52 pm
Was it offside in the 'good old days' of a few weeks ago for City v Wolves?

They were fucked with that because Silva bumped Sa from the corner, so couldn't be offside and was running away from goal, so not classed as interfering. The goal was caused by the physical contact between Sa and Silva, that for me was when the offence occured.

Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 02:15:56 pm
I have no issue with them disallowing the goal, but why spend ten minutes drawing the lines for the goalscorer if they could immediately see the other player was interfering with play?

Also, I thought it was common in these cases to ask the ref to have a look.

That was ridiculous, look at what the keeper is seeing from the offside player and stop there
« Last Edit: Today at 09:23:26 am by Santas robbed me shorts »
Logged
Jurgen YNWA
Pages: 1 ... 677 678 679 680 681 [682]   Go Up
« previous next »
 