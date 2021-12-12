Why has the club not went public and kicked up a stink about this? We get fucked by refs week after week and just continue to accept it.



Because going public is something you do, to get public support and make a change happen. Something that wouldn't happen here. We literally had a legal goal not given due to VAR "miscommunication". After initial sympathy from quite a few people, it all turned into "Liverpool need to just get over it and stop whining". We've seen it with countless other examples, where we were clearly shafted by the refs, but nobody gave a fuck and we were the bad guys in the public's view. The same thing would happen here. LFC release a statement pointing out how we always get Manc refs and how that's something that shouldn't be happening. What do you think the reaction would be? It would be "Liverpool need to stop whining, the refs are great". Just look at how the public reacted to the whole Coote affair: "Yeah, it's not good what he has said, but it's nothing, let's just get on with it."