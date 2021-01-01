Referee Anthony Taylor had to inform both Ipswich Town and Manchester United that VAR was temporarily unavailable due to a fire alarm at Stockley Park.



Marcus Rashford had already given United an early 1-0 lead after 81 seconds, before Taylor spoke with captains Sam Morsy and Bruno Fernandes towards the end of the first half to inform them that VAR was switched off. The system had to be abandoned following a fire alarm, but was later restored.



Fourth official Matt Donohue was also seen speaking to managers Ruben Amorim and Kieran McKenna to inform them of the VAR issues. Shortly after Taylor's on-field message, Omari Hutchinson fired Ipswich level with a deflected strike that found the top-left corner.



A statement from the Premier League Match Centre said: "The match will be operating without VAR until further notice due to a fire alarm at the VAR Hub at Stockley Park." It was quickly restored, and the second half is expected to run without any interruptions.