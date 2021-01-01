« previous next »
Hazell

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27080 on: Today at 04:38:45 pm
I thought it was difficult to tell, might have been on the line. Regardless, Van Dijk was too casual and Robertson could have made his challenge a split second earlier to remove doubt.
Kashinoda

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27081 on: Today at 04:46:18 pm
The game was reffed fine today, the Robertson pen is a tricky one and it doesn't get overturned if the ref calls it outside.

There's plenty of horrible reffing that goes on in and around our games, you're not oblgated to be fewming at every perceived decision because they're all out to get us.
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27082 on: Today at 05:09:29 pm
Somebody has fire bombed Stockly park?  ;D
Anthony

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27083 on: Today at 05:21:10 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 05:09:29 pm
Somebody has fire bombed Stockly park?  ;D

No, Michael Oliver had nothing to overturn our penalty for



Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 05:19:58 pm
Is that Oliver after giving us a good process on the handball..  ;D

:lmao :thumbup
SamLad

Re: Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #27084 on: Today at 05:27:32 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:46:47 pm
People think we're gonna win the league - not if these guys can help it.
at around 70 mins I kept thinking "we'll be down to 10 men any minute".

3 men on yellow, thank God we never gave those bastards an excuse.
SamLad

Re: Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #27085 on: Today at 05:28:52 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 02:48:25 pm
On the line is a penalty.
yep.

but falling inside the area after getting tripped doesn't make it one.
farawayred

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27086 on: Today at 06:01:40 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 04:46:18 pm
The game was reffed fine today, the Robertson pen is a tricky one and it doesn't get overturned if the ref calls it outside.

There's plenty of horrible reffing that goes on in and around our games, you're not oblgated to be fewming at every perceived decision because they're all out to get us.
I thought the game was refereed decently enough too. The penalty decision was the thorn in the butt, but refs are humans. Id accept that without the fucking VAR.

 Y the way, was Salah shown a yellow card for taking his shirt off? I missed it if it was given.
Bread

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27087 on: Today at 06:11:41 pm
I don't blame the on-field ref for either the Lallana challenge or the Southampton penalty. The game is moving at a lightning quick pace, and both incidents were so tight that it's easy to see why it'd be so difficult to make a snap decision in those blink of an eye moments.

Michael Oliver on the other hand, who has the capacity to see that Dibling's entire body is in the outside of the area and so therefore couldn't be fouled in the penalty area (unless his invisible spiritual form edged in front of his physical body and Robbo is a ghostbuster) is a fraud and a charlatan.
4pool

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27088 on: Today at 06:13:14 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:01:40 pm
Y the way, was Salah shown a yellow card for taking his shirt off? I missed it if it was given.

Yes, he was.
4pool

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27089 on: Today at 06:15:41 pm
The explanation I heard was their player had his left toe on the line when Robbo fouled him, hence it was a penalty.
Nick110581

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27090 on: Today at 06:35:31 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 04:46:18 pm
The game was reffed fine today, the Robertson pen is a tricky one and it doesn't get overturned if the ref calls it outside.

There's plenty of horrible reffing that goes on in and around our games, you're not oblgated to be fewming at every perceived decision because they're all out to get us.

VAR is there to correct decisions.

Last season, we had a goal ruled out for offside that was onside.

Today, we had a penalty given against us when it was a FK.
4pool

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27091 on: Today at 07:01:02 pm
Referee Anthony Taylor had to inform both Ipswich Town and Manchester United that VAR was temporarily unavailable due to a fire alarm at Stockley Park.

Marcus Rashford had already given United an early 1-0 lead after 81 seconds, before Taylor spoke with captains Sam Morsy and Bruno Fernandes towards the end of the first half to inform them that VAR was switched off. The system had to be abandoned following a fire alarm, but was later restored.

Fourth official Matt Donohue was also seen speaking to managers Ruben Amorim and Kieran McKenna to inform them of the VAR issues. Shortly after Taylor's on-field message, Omari Hutchinson fired Ipswich level with a deflected strike that found the top-left corner.

A statement from the Premier League Match Centre said: "The match will be operating without VAR until further notice due to a fire alarm at the VAR Hub at Stockley Park." It was quickly restored, and the second half is expected to run without any interruptions.
Elzar

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27092 on: Today at 07:03:39 pm
The foul was surely outside the box, but we might have been down to 10 if it was given as a freekick.
Anthony

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27093 on: Today at 07:05:19 pm
The problem was traced to the VAR Team for the Southampton-Liverpool Match where Michael Oliver had spontaneously combusted at being unable to disallow Liverpool's penalty...
swoopy

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27094 on: Today at 07:05:32 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 07:03:39 pm
The foul was surely outside the box, but we might have been down to 10 if it was given as a freekick.

Definitely. Said that at the time that it'd probably be a red card if given as a free kick.
A Complete Flop

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27095 on: Today at 07:05:50 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 07:03:39 pm
The foul was surely outside the box, but we might have been down to 10 if it was given as a freekick.

Huh?
CornerFlag

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27096 on: Today at 07:06:01 pm
Honestly, roles reversed I'd have wanted it given to us. Had far worse decisions than that penalty go against us before. VAR isn't (meant to be, anyway) re-reffing decisions and if it's that marginal, ref's decision.
swoopy

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27097 on: Today at 07:08:49 pm
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 07:05:50 pm
Huh?

Denial of clear goal scoring opportunity
Nick110581

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27098 on: Today at 07:11:16 pm
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 07:06:01 pm
Honestly, roles reversed I'd have wanted it given to us. Had far worse decisions than that penalty go against us before. VAR isn't (meant to be, anyway) re-reffing decisions and if it's that marginal, ref's decision.

Thats the whole point of VAR.

You cant have refs giving penalties for fouls outside the box and if not being overturned. Its surely a clear and obvious error.
JRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27099 on: Today at 07:12:40 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 07:08:49 pm
Denial of clear goal scoring opportunity
Are you serious?
swoopy

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27100 on: Today at 07:15:15 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:12:40 pm
Are you serious?

How can it now be ?! He was virtually in the penalty area and would have had a shot at goal when the tackle came in.
Nick110581

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27101 on: Today at 07:16:20 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 07:15:15 pm
How can it now be ?! He was virtually in the penalty area and would have had a shot at goal when the tackle came in.

It wouldnt have been a red.
buttersstotch

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27102 on: Today at 07:17:11 pm
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 07:06:01 pm
Honestly, roles reversed I'd have wanted it given to us. Had far worse decisions than that penalty go against us before. VAR isn't (meant to be, anyway) re-reffing decisions and if it's that marginal, ref's decision.

Agreed. Yeah it was annoying and who knows if it was inside or out, but the VAR went with the refs call, so fair dos. VAR is way better this season.
DelTrotter

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27103 on: Today at 07:18:47 pm
Never a red if it's outside, was going away from the goal and Grav was right next to it.
Nick110581

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27104 on: Today at 07:18:53 pm
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 07:17:11 pm
Agreed. Yeah it was annoying and who knows if it was inside or out, but the VAR went with the refs call, so fair dos. VAR is way better this season.

There is clear evidence of the foul being outside.
CornerFlag

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27105 on: Today at 07:19:11 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:11:16 pm
Thats the whole point of VAR.

You cant have refs giving penalties for fouls outside the box and if not being overturned. Its surely a clear and obvious error.
https://www.theifab.com/laws/latest/video-assistant-referee-var-protocol/

3. The original decision given by the referee will not be changed unless the video review clearly shows that the decision was a clear and obvious error.

If they're reviewing it as often as they did, you'd argue against it being clear and obvious that the on-field decision was wrong. Shit that it went against us, but it'll happen.
JRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27106 on: Today at 07:20:09 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 07:15:15 pm
How can it now be ?! He was virtually in the penalty area and would have had a shot at goal when the tackle came in.
There were three defenders closing in on him, think it was Grav who was alongside the attacker? Its not even guaranteed he wouldve got a shot away.
Nick110581

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27107 on: Today at 07:24:08 pm
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 07:19:11 pm
https://www.theifab.com/laws/latest/video-assistant-referee-var-protocol/

3. The original decision given by the referee will not be changed unless the video review clearly shows that the decision was a clear and obvious error.

If they're reviewing it as often as they did, you'd argue against it being clear and obvious that the on-field decision was wrong. Shit that it went against us, but it'll happen.

I think its clear and obvious if its not in the penalty box.
Fromola

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27108 on: Today at 07:24:09 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 04:46:18 pm
The game was reffed fine today, the Robertson pen is a tricky one and it doesn't get overturned if the ref calls it outside.

There's plenty of horrible reffing that goes on in and around our games, you're not oblgated to be fewming at every perceived decision because they're all out to get us.

Can't complain overall but thought the ref should have give a free kick rather than a pen, was too eager to book our lads and the 8 mins was a joke. Eventually got a pen but it was stonewall.
JRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27109 on: Today at 07:27:38 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:24:09 pm
Can't complain overall but thought the ref should have give a free kick rather than a pen, was too eager to book our lads and the 8 mins was a joke. Eventually got a pen but it was stonewall.
What about the Lallana red card he didnt give?
A Complete Flop

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27110 on: Today at 07:28:28 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 07:08:49 pm
Denial of clear goal scoring opportunity

Ah will ya stop.
GreekScouser

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27111 on: Today at 07:48:14 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 07:15:15 pm
How can it now be ?! He was virtually in the penalty area and would have had a shot at goal when the tackle came in.

You need to trademark that opinion cos Dermot Gallagher is 100% plagiarising it tomorrow morning
rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #27112 on: Today at 08:53:04 pm
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 07:19:11 pm
https://www.theifab.com/laws/latest/video-assistant-referee-var-protocol/

3. The original decision given by the referee will not be changed unless the video review clearly shows that the decision was a clear and obvious error.

If they're reviewing it as often as they did, you'd argue against it being clear and obvious that the on-field decision was wrong. Shit that it went against us, but it'll happen.

From his position, the ref couldn't see if the foul was inside or outside the box, therefore its a clear and obvious error that he gave it when the foul was outside the box

First contact, his right foot is nowhere near the 18yd line, the Abu Dhabi employee used the later pic to justify his corrupt decision




Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 07:48:14 pm
You need to trademark that opinion cos Dermot Gallagher is 100% plagiarising it tomorrow morning

The Bitter and the Everton Supporter will back the pen on ref watch
Nick110581

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:53:04 pm
From his position, the ref couldn't see if the foul was inside or outside the box, therefore its a clear and obvious error that he gave it when the foul was outside the box

First contact, his right foot is nowhere near the 18yd line, the Abu Dhabi employee used the later pic to justify his corrupt decision




The Bitter and the Everton Supporter will back the pen on ref watch


I know we won but more needs to be made of this. It is literally wrong.

It is another appalling decision that could have cost us points.
Online smicer07

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #27114 on: Today at 09:30:06 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 07:05:32 pm
Definitely. Said that at the time that it'd probably be a red card if given as a free kick.

Nowhere near being a red card.
