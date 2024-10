The issue is in that game there were 3 atrocious decisions, the mcallister yellow for driving when he turned the player then clear contact taking him out, possibly a yellow the other way, the penalty decision made worse by the VAR being able to look at it and then a foul by Konate near the end of the game absolute clear foul and the ref a couple of yards away vehemently waving it off. You just can't have refs at the top level making those mistakes.