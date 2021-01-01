The overturned penalty yesterday is a very interesting one, and one that ultimately shows why VAR (or at least this version of VAR) is so stupid.



For me, it wasn't a penalty, but I can understand why some people think it is. Sanchez makes a good tackle and kicks the ball against Jones, it doesn't graze his foot or leg, and he doesn't go over the ball. The ricochet makes it look like he has either missed the ball, or barely touched the ball, so I can understand the on field decision, and the people that think it was a penalty. The follow through also isn't an issue for me. His tackling foot is low, and his following leg is passive. He doesn't jump in at pace, and ultimately Jones goes over the top of him because he is low to the ground and Jones is standing upright. It certainly doesn't meet the criteria for being reckless or violent IMO.



BUT, none of the above should matter, because the question for VAR isn't 'was it a penalty', it is 'was that a clear and obvious error', with the bar set very high for overturning the on field decision. There is definitely enough doubt in the above paragraph to mean that that it is not a clear error by the current interpretation of the rules, especially as they have raised the bar even higher this season.



So I think that it should have been a penalty, even though I dont think it was a penalty. And that is the ridiculousness of VAR in a nutshell.



One caveat that I would add is that IF the referee said that he didnt think that Sanchez touched the ball, then VAR does possibly have a remit to recommend a review, as what the referee thought he saw wasnt what actually happened. However, we know from last season that an incident not matching the referees description doesnt seem to be enough to recommend an overturn, otherwise we would have had a penalty against Arsenal and a penalty against City. This again comes back to another issue with VAR, which is that VAR are more likely to overturn a decision given by the referee on field (e.g. giving a penalty, sending someone off, etc) than they are to recommend a review of a decision that the referee doesnt make (no penalty, no foul, etc). I think this is due to the remit that they want to avoid delays in play, so those reviews need to happen very quickly, whereas if there is a stoppage in play, they have more time to actually analyse the incident in detail. Again, the VAR protocols getting in the way of VAR working correctly.