VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

Legs

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 10:07:55 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 09:20:44 pm
Bit late for Neville to start worrying about looking like an idiot :)

Well yeah but today it was like he was on coke he loses the plot on our games.

I also hate how Sky/TNT can hear VAR before us fans that annoys me greatly we pay for the fees he doesnt so we should hear what they are saying live.

JRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 10:09:32 pm
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:07:55 pm
Well yeah but today it was like he was on coke he loses the plot on our games.

I also hate how Sky/TNT can hear VAR before us fans that annoys me greatly we pay for the fees he doesnt so we should hear what they are saying live.
If they have nothing to hide, I really dont see an issue with broadcasting the officials conversations. There is no reason not to.
Legs

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 10:09:40 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:13:56 pm
I agree about Wolves but the fact he named cheaty, feels important never heard them being named as the prime benefactors of decisions. Which they are.

Ex Liverpool employee ads well ✌️

I like ONeill I think he is decent manager and is usually very fair in what he says too.

Wolves are a decent side and I hope they stick with him he deserves it as he is defo a PL manager.
red1977

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 10:21:13 pm
Renato Veiga grappling with Salah. Ref comes over to warn them to keep it clean. Blows his whistle to start play and Veiga grabs Salah over both Shoulders with both arms and starts ragging him about to stop him getting away. Since the ref had warned them you would think he was watching that situation, but nothing!!!
rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 10:22:29 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 10:21:13 pm
Renato Viega grappling with Salah. Ref comes over to warn them to keep it clean. Blows his whistle to start play and Viega grabs Salah over both Shoulders with both arms and starts ragging him about to stop him getting away. Since the ref had warned them you would think he was watching that situation, but nothing!!!

He was probably telling Mo to stop fouling Viega
red1977

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 10:23:22 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:22:29 pm
He was probably telling Mo to stop fouling Viega

You're probably right.

The amount of times Salah gets wrestled is unbelievable. I mean Veiga must know that what he is doing is a foul and he must know the ref will be looking but still does it without hesitation. He may also have been told by his manager to keep hold of Salah because the video prep work they have done shows Salah doesn't get those given.
GreatEx

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 11:37:28 pm
Nauseating watching the MOTD seals clapping along the ADFC decision. They're adamant that "the rules are clear, Silva was obviously not violating any of them". Really? One of the rules states that it's offside if you impede the opponent while in an offside position, and Silva was doing that by back into Sa. What's the argument against this? Will they try to tell us it only matters at the point the header was taken? Then why was Endo penalised in the LC final against Chelsea? Rules don't look so clear now, do they? First-class tickets to AD Super League are in the mail.
4pool

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 12:25:54 am
The Premier League has shed light on the controversial moment that saw Liverpool's second penalty claim in the match against Chelsea dismissed. Initially, the referee pointed to the spot after a clash involving Chelsea's keeper Robert Sanchez and Liverpool's Curtis Jones.

However, VAR prompted the man in the middle, John Brooks, to review the incident at the pitchside monitor. An update from the Premier League Match Centre X/Twitter account clarified the reasoning behind the decision reversal: "The referee awarded a penalty to Liverpool for a foul by Sanchez on Jones," it said in a statement.

"The VAR deemed that Sanchez won the ball and no foul was committed and recommended an on-field review. The referee overturned the original decision and play restarted with a drop ball."


VAR was Michael Oliver
Terry de Niro

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 12:31:24 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:25:54 am



VAR was Michael Oliver
Can it be any more obvious?
Eeyore

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 12:42:52 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:37:28 pm
Nauseating watching the MOTD seals clapping along the ADFC decision. They're adamant that "the rules are clear, Silva was obviously not violating any of them". Really? One of the rules states that it's offside if you impede the opponent while in an offside position, and Silva was doing that by back into Sa. What's the argument against this? Will they try to tell us it only matters at the point the header was taken? Then why was Endo penalised in the LC final against Chelsea? Rules don't look so clear now, do they? First-class tickets to AD Super League are in the mail.

Silva wasn't offside when he was backing in though because you can't be offside from a corner. He only becomes offside when Stones heads the ball.
4pool

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 12:51:54 am
Would have been interesting if Sa would have dropped to the ground holding his side when Silva barged into him.
Black Bull Nova

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 12:59:56 am
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 07:18:00 pm
Appalling refereeing throughout there
Weak, inconsistant and (mostly) wrong
GreatEx

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 01:29:19 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:42:52 am
Silva wasn't offside when he was backing in though because you can't be offside from a corner. He only becomes offside when Stones heads the ball.

Ah, true. Thank you.

In fairness to the Beeb mod, they did acknowledge that the rules might need review, but that they were correctly applied. It definitely seems against the spirit of the game that you can interfere with the keeper and then duck out the way just before the attacking player makes contact with the ball. Perhaps the master (Pip) is learning from the apprentice (Lego). Wonderful.

Part of my annoyance was that when Joe Hart - who naturally was in full agreement with ADFC's coup - was asked whether he as  a 'keeper would want to see the rules changed around this kind of situation, he said "yes... but there's no way I could articulate it in any logical way, so the rules as they stand are the best possible outcome". That's rubbish - it's quite clear what the problem is: teams can employ tactics to immobilise the keeper and box him into a space where he can't impact the contest. It's not how I'd expect most would want to see the game played. If they're going to allow this tactic, I think 'keepers should be allowed to employ judo moves to clear the spoilers out of their way.
Draex

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 07:01:23 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:29:19 am
Ah, true. Thank you.

In fairness to the Beeb mod, they did acknowledge that the rules might need review, but that they were correctly applied. It definitely seems against the spirit of the game that you can interfere with the keeper and then duck out the way just before the attacking player makes contact with the ball. Perhaps the master (Pip) is learning from the apprentice (Lego). Wonderful.

Part of my annoyance was that when Joe Hart - who naturally was in full agreement with ADFC's coup - was asked whether he as  a 'keeper would want to see the rules changed around this kind of situation, he said "yes... but there's no way I could articulate it in any logical way, so the rules as they stand are the best possible outcome". That's rubbish - it's quite clear what the problem is: teams can employ tactics to immobilise the keeper and box him into a space where he can't impact the contest. It's not how I'd expect most would want to see the game played. If they're going to allow this tactic, I think 'keepers should be allowed to employ judo moves to clear the spoilers out of their way.

Joe Hart wears Velcro shoes.
andyrol

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 07:33:33 am
We should have had 3 pens yesterday ( thought the first should have been when Salah was caught in the first half), a Chelsea sending off (100% if saliba was the day before this one was as well) yet we ended up with more yellows!! the ref started poorly and got worse as the game went on, the Nunez challenge , i think, showed that in his head he was determined to show he wouldnt buckle to any pressure of Anfield- so obvious he acted like that it makes me wonder if refs are told to be like this ? can imagine Webb, backed by his little lackys like jon moss etc doing this.
spider-neil

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 08:07:26 am
It's becoming increasingly annoying ref tolerance of the opposition players' challenges on Liverpool players compared to the lack of tolerance of Liverpool players' challenges on the opposition. 
We're not even allowed to go shoulder to shoulder without being penalised.
Fromola

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 08:19:05 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:25:54 am
The Premier League has shed light on the controversial moment that saw Liverpool's second penalty claim in the match against Chelsea dismissed. Initially, the referee pointed to the spot after a clash involving Chelsea's keeper Robert Sanchez and Liverpool's Curtis Jones.

However, VAR prompted the man in the middle, John Brooks, to review the incident at the pitchside monitor. An update from the Premier League Match Centre X/Twitter account clarified the reasoning behind the decision reversal: "The referee awarded a penalty to Liverpool for a foul by Sanchez on Jones," it said in a statement.

"The VAR deemed that Sanchez won the ball and no foul was committed and recommended an on-field review. The referee overturned the original decision and play restarted with a drop ball."


VAR was Michael Oliver

Van Dijk won the ball last year. Still got sent off.
Fromola

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 08:20:29 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:29:19 am
Ah, true. Thank you.

In fairness to the Beeb mod, they did acknowledge that the rules might need review, but that they were correctly applied. It definitely seems against the spirit of the game that you can interfere with the keeper and then duck out the way just before the attacking player makes contact with the ball. Perhaps the master (Pip) is learning from the apprentice (Lego). Wonderful.

Part of my annoyance was that when Joe Hart - who naturally was in full agreement with ADFC's coup - was asked whether he as  a 'keeper would want to see the rules changed around this kind of situation, he said "yes... but there's no way I could articulate it in any logical way, so the rules as they stand are the best possible outcome". That's rubbish - it's quite clear what the problem is: teams can employ tactics to immobilise the keeper and box him into a space where he can't impact the contest. It's not how I'd expect most would want to see the game played. If they're going to allow this tactic, I think 'keepers should be allowed to employ judo moves to clear the spoilers out of their way.

You know the minute we do it we'd be penalised. Look at the cup final goal last season.
wah00ey

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 08:49:27 am
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 05:29:00 pm
On the first penalty shout - the ref still has his arm out for advantage as Salah goes down in the box.
So if he doesn't think it is a pen, why is he not going back for the free kick?

And I think if it was any player other than the goalie sliding in with two legs, getting the ball with their shins and then wiping out the player, the penalty stands.


Neville and the commentator were clearly gaslighting on the first Salah shout.  Neville was groaning and banging on about salah leaving a trailing leg but he wasn't, he was trying to get in a position to swing his left foot and had planted his right when contact was made.  It's infuriating.  Silva or Foden gets a penalty there.  Or Saka.
rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 09:00:36 am
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 08:49:27 am
Neville and the commentator were clearly gaslighting on the first Salah shout.  Neville was groaning and banging on about salah leaving a trailing leg but he wasn't, he was trying to get in a position to swing his left foot and had planted his right when contact was made.  It's infuriating.  Silva or Foden gets a penalty there.  Or Saka.

Then in the second half, when Neto goes across one of ours outside our box and gets a free kick, rat faced manc c*nt and wollyback Dean both say it's good play and a foul.

Get that fucking in bred manc c*nt off our games
rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 09:01:39 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:31:24 am
Can it be any more obvious?

Bank accounts need checking
rob1966

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 09:16:57 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:42:52 am
Silva wasn't offside when he was backing in though because you can't be offside from a corner. He only becomes offside when Stones heads the ball.

Yeah hes not offside but his bump into Sa hadan effect on Sa either, he wasn't able to get himself set, evwas still moving back and then had no chance as it was just too good a header to save the way he was
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 09:20:05 am
Quote from: andyrol on Today at 07:33:33 am
We should have had 3 pens yesterday ( thought the first should have been when Salah was caught in the first half), a Chelsea sending off (100% if saliba was the day before this one was as well) yet we ended up with more yellows!! the ref started poorly and got worse as the game went on, the Nunez challenge , i think, showed that in his head he was determined to show he wouldnt buckle to any pressure of Anfield- so obvious he acted like that it makes me wonder if refs are told to be like this ? can imagine Webb, backed by his little lackys like jon moss etc doing this.

Yellow was the correct decision as the ball was going away from goal, the Saliba foul happened closer to goal and there was also a defender a few yards away from where the foul happened whereas White was about 30 yards away yesterday. The only similarity between Saliba's red and Tosin's yellow was that they were a similar type of foul.
andyrol

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 09:29:52 am
Erm the ball WAS going towards goal and players were behind (or would have been ) Jota, the Arsenal situation wasn't as bad as they had a player running AT the incident. If ones red then the other is.
stockdam

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 09:32:49 am
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 10:21:13 pm
Renato Veiga grappling with Salah. Ref comes over to warn them to keep it clean. Blows his whistle to start play and Veiga grabs Salah over both Shoulders with both arms and starts ragging him about to stop him getting away. Since the ref had warned them you would think he was watching that situation, but nothing!!!

This happens almost every match. The defenders hold onto Salah and pull him and push him yet nothing is said. To compound this you hear a lot of the commentators (mainly Neville) who claim that Salah dives (goes down far too easily).
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 09:33:53 am
Quote from: andyrol on Today at 09:29:52 am
Erm the ball WAS going towards goal and players were behind (or would have been ) Jota, the Arsenal situation wasn't as bad as they had a player running AT the incident. If ones red then the other is.

Mate the ball ended closer to the touchline that where it started and just simply wasn't going towards goal
Nick110581

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 09:40:44 am
The first penalty claim we had yesterday was very odd.

You have Neville saying Mo should be booked for diving as no contact then Mike Dean comes on and says there is contact but not enough for a penalty.
baffled

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 09:42:28 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:37:28 pm
Nauseating watching the MOTD seals clapping along the ADFC decision. They're adamant that "the rules are clear, Silva was obviously not violating any of them". Really? One of the rules states that it's offside if you impede the opponent while in an offside position, and Silva was doing that by back into Sa. What's the argument against this? Will they try to tell us it only matters at the point the header was taken? Then why was Endo penalised in the LC final against Chelsea? Rules don't look so clear now, do they? First-class tickets to AD Super League are in the mail.

He's not in an offside position, because you're can't be offside from a corner, and he's not interfering with Sa or in his eye line by the time Stones heads it. And it's not a foul on Sa, he just makes minor physical contact.

He exploited the rules well. Wolves gave away a stream of corners and stopped defending on the last one.
baffled

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 09:44:14 am
If you take out an attacker through on goal with no attempt to play the ball and you're the last man, it should be a red card.

I know that isn't the law, but the law would be better if it was like that.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: VAR! Video
« Reply #26909 on: Today at 09:45:03 am »
Quote from: baffled on Today at 09:42:28 am
He's not in an offside position, because you're can't be offside from a corner, and he's not interfering with Sa or in his eye line by the time Stones heads it. And it's not a foul on Sa, he just makes minor physical contact.

He exploited the rules well. Wolves gave away a stream of corners and stopped defending on the last one.

Difficult to think of this in the moment, but what Sa should have done instead of pushing Silva off him is pin himself against Silva. Basically make him interfere with you.
Online Nick110581

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26910 on: Today at 09:45:40 am »
Quote from: baffled on Today at 09:44:14 am
If you take out an attacker through on goal with no attempt to play the ball and you're the last man, it should be a red card.

I know that isn't the law, but the law would be better if it was like that.


Are you talking about a challenge in penalty in area? If no genuine attempt is made then you get sent off.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26911 on: Today at 09:45:54 am »
Quote from: baffled on Today at 09:44:14 am
If you take out an attacker through on goal with no attempt to play the ball and you're the last man, it should be a red card.

I know that isn't the law, but the law would be better if it was like that.

I think if you take out an attacker with no intention of playing the ball and only doing it to stop the attack then it should be a red card wherever it is on the pitch. Those cynical trips and pulls to stop counter attacks would completely stop then.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26912 on: Today at 09:46:51 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:45:40 am
Are you talking about a challenge in penalty in area? If no genuine attempt is made then you get sent off.

He's talking about Tosin taking Jota down I think. He wants to take the mitigating circumstances out of it and just look at it from a challenge perspective.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26913 on: Today at 09:47:11 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:45:40 am
Are you talking about a challenge in penalty in area? If no genuine attempt is made then you get sent off.

Yep Ryan Fraser was literally sent off for this at the weekend.

We had one last season that should have been red in similar circumstances. Against Brighton away - think it was Lewis Dunk.
