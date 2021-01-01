Silva wasn't offside when he was backing in though because you can't be offside from a corner. He only becomes offside when Stones heads the ball.



Ah, true. Thank you.In fairness to the Beeb mod, they did acknowledge that the rules might need review, but that they were correctly applied. It definitely seems against the spirit of the game that you can interfere with the keeper and then duck out the way just before the attacking player makes contact with the ball. Perhaps the master (Pip) is learning from the apprentice (Lego). Wonderful.Part of my annoyance was that when Joe Hart - who naturally was in full agreement with ADFC's coup - was asked whether he as a 'keeper would want to see the rules changed around this kind of situation, he said "yes... but there's no way I could articulate it in any logical way, so the rules as they stand are the best possible outcome". That's rubbish - it's quite clear what the problem is: teams can employ tactics to immobilise the keeper and box him into a space where he can't impact the contest. It's not how I'd expect most would want to see the game played. If they're going to allow this tactic, I think 'keepers should be allowed to employ judo moves to clear the spoilers out of their way.