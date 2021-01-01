The Premier League has shed light on the controversial moment that saw Liverpool's second penalty claim in the match against Chelsea dismissed. Initially, the referee pointed to the spot after a clash involving Chelsea's keeper Robert Sanchez and Liverpool's Curtis Jones.
However, VAR prompted the man in the middle, John Brooks, to review the incident at the pitchside monitor. An update from the Premier League Match Centre X/Twitter account clarified the reasoning behind the decision reversal: "The referee awarded a penalty to Liverpool for a foul by Sanchez on Jones," it said in a statement.
"The VAR deemed that Sanchez won the ball and no foul was committed and recommended an on-field review. The referee overturned the original decision and play restarted with a drop ball."
VAR was Michael Oliver