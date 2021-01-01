Nauseating watching the MOTD seals clapping along the ADFC decision. They're adamant that "the rules are clear, Silva was obviously not violating any of them". Really? One of the rules states that it's offside if you impede the opponent while in an offside position, and Silva was doing that by back into Sa. What's the argument against this? Will they try to tell us it only matters at the point the header was taken? Then why was Endo penalised in the LC final against Chelsea? Rules don't look so clear now, do they? First-class tickets to AD Super League are in the mail.