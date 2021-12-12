Have there been questions asked about the Jota-yellow. It looked very much like Taylor wasn't going to book Jota, but then after a looooooong time decided to do it. Did he get some input from VAR from that, because I don't see any other official who was closer to the situation than Taylor himself. If so, I would imagine that was highly illegal according to the famous VAR-protocol...
I don't really care about the booking, because I think it was justified. My issue would be with the actual (and in this case absolutely not appropriate) usage of VAR.