Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,896
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26680 on: Yesterday at 06:13:34 pm »
How the fuck isn't that a yellow card you cheating Manc c*nt?
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26681 on: Yesterday at 06:14:57 pm »
Fucking disgrace this, as always with this guy
Logged

DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26682 on: Yesterday at 06:17:04 pm »
GETTTTTTT THE FUCK IN!!! HAVE THAT!!!
Logged

Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,896
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26683 on: Yesterday at 06:42:46 pm »
And again. IF that Jota one was a yellow (it wasn't) then the cynical challenge before was deffo a yellow. Nothing. That one is also a yellow. Again. Nothing.

Fuck off Taylor.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,445
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26684 on: Yesterday at 06:48:46 pm »
Ah give over. We have fucked ourselves.
Logged

Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,896
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26685 on: Yesterday at 06:50:25 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 06:48:46 pm
Ah give over. We have fucked ourselves.

Give over what?

He's a shite ref. Bet he's absolutely gutted he had to give that.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,820
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26686 on: Yesterday at 06:52:06 pm »
How is that not a red card? Clear DOGSO and not even booked
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,445
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26687 on: Yesterday at 06:52:50 pm »
He has done us over many times. Today was nothing compared to some showings. He is shit. Didnt really impact the game that much. Were playing Wolves into the game all by ourselves.
Logged

Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,896
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26688 on: Yesterday at 06:53:57 pm »
Just. Fuck. Off. Taylor. What a fucking prick.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,896
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26689 on: Yesterday at 06:55:59 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 06:52:50 pm
He has done us over many times. Today was nothing compared to some showings. He is shit. Didnt really impact the game that much. Were playing Wolves into the game all by ourselves.

'Getting done over by refs' isn't usually the issue.

The issue is the nothing fouls, the ignored fouls, the snidey denial of breaks, the breaking up of play, the being a snide shitbag.

Taylor often doesn't do anything mad against us, but more than one game has been broken up and ruined by his shithousery.


I think the best refs are ones you can't even remember after the game.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,896
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26690 on: Yesterday at 07:05:59 pm »
Every game every defender has both their arms around Mo and drags him to the ground.

Every game English referees completely ignore it apart from the odd time he can overpower someone twice as big as he is and they get a grudging 'play advantage' now and then when he isn't getting a free kick against him for getting away from someone holding him.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,928
  • Kloppite
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26691 on: Yesterday at 07:09:29 pm »
The EFL doesn't use VAR but the build up to the first Norwich goal was a shocker, the ball was miles over the line but it was waved play on, & Norwich scored from it & won 3-2 had VAR been used that would have been a goal kick.
Logged

WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,998
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26692 on: Yesterday at 07:19:07 pm »
Booked him but didn't book the player who kicked it away.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,764
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26693 on: Yesterday at 09:53:54 pm »
Saw the highlights of that Bayern 9-2 champions League game yesterday and now I'm grateful for EPL refs
Logged

stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,825
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26694 on: Today at 12:54:01 am »
Have there been questions asked about the Jota-yellow. It looked very much like Taylor wasn't going to book Jota, but then after a looooooong time decided to do it. Did he get some input from VAR from that, because I don't see any other official who was closer to the situation than Taylor himself. If so, I would imagine that was highly illegal according to the famous VAR-protocol...

I don't really care about the booking, because I think it was justified. My issue would be with the actual (and in this case absolutely not appropriate) usage of VAR.
Logged
