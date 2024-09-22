In fairness, a team can have only a limited number of chances to waste time. First occasion - yellow card. Same for 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and so on. Two yellows equal a red. They get down to less than 7 players on the pitch and the game is abandoned. And all the red cards equate to bans for the next game.
Not that it will ever happen, but it's not really that difficult to eradicate such behavior.
Arsenal have been doing this for a few years now. Someone goes down on 30 mins, team talk. Someone also goes down on 70-75, team talk. It is obvious, and needs to be stopped.
I'm not sure how though.
Just come out and tell teams that no such coaching is allowed during the half. If it is done, book the manager.
Only allow players to get drinks during any break in play for treatment, from either the physio onfield, or from a designated area away from the bench.
Arteta obviously doesn't trust his players enough to carry out tactics until half time or the end of the game, but it is the stopping of play, the stopping of momentum that is as big an issue here.