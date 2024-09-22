Been watching Dermot Gallagher on Sky Sports stating Trossard sending off was correct and Doku kicking the ball away wasn't a yellow.



I think (for once) that he is right. Doku was kicking the ball back to where Oliver was pointing to and telling Arsenal to take the free kick from, he wasn't delaying the restart because Arsenal couldn't have restarted the game from that spot. Trossard knows full well that he has fouled the player and is going to kick the ball away to stop City from having a chance of a quick free kick just before half time. He has a simple pass to Martinelli who would half of the field to run into unopposed, so there is no chance that he would have just kicked the ball away in that instance if he thought that it was still in play.I think it's arguable that both of Arsenal's goals shouldn't have counted. For the first goal, if Oliver is going to call Walker over to him to talk to him then he has to delay the restart to allow him to get back into position, so he should have whistled for the free kick to have been retaken IMO. For the corner, Martinelli deliberately runs into the space next to the keeper and turns his back and leans into him. No problem if he starts in that position and simply stands his ground, but running into the position and stopping purely to block the run of the GK should be obstruction IMO. We are seeing more and more in the last couple of season's why GKs have historically been so protected by referees, as once you start allowing teams to initiate contact with GKs without it being a foul then it pushes the advantage too much towards the attacking team.