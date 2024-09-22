« previous next »
BoRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
September 22, 2024, 08:10:00 pm
Quote from: baffled on September 22, 2024, 07:27:02 pm
Oliver always seems to be doing City a favour but he couldn't deal with Arsenal's all out time-wasting and feigning injury in the second half. Become a dreadful referee since he started working in the UAE.

So apart from sending off an Arsenal player in the first half and adding on enough injury time for City to equalise, he wasn't able to help them at all? ;)
farawayred

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
September 22, 2024, 08:33:29 pm
Quote from: BoRed on September 22, 2024, 08:10:00 pm
So apart from sending off an Arsenal player in the first half and adding on enough injury time for City to equalise, he wasn't able to help them at all? ;)
In fairness, a team can have only a limited number of chances to waste time. First occasion - yellow card. Same for 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and so on. Two yellows equal a red. They get down to less than 7 players on the pitch and the game is abandoned. And all the red cards equate to bans for the next game.

Not that it will ever happen, but it's not really that difficult to eradicate such behavior.
MH41

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
September 23, 2024, 10:33:55 am
I meant to ask this after our game on Saturday.
If the PL is using the semi automated offside system this year, why did it take so long to disallow the Bournemouth goal?
It was clearly offside. Surely one of the easier decisions?
MH41

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
September 23, 2024, 10:41:23 am
Quote from: farawayred on September 22, 2024, 08:33:29 pm
In fairness, a team can have only a limited number of chances to waste time. First occasion - yellow card. Same for 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and so on. Two yellows equal a red. They get down to less than 7 players on the pitch and the game is abandoned. And all the red cards equate to bans for the next game.

Not that it will ever happen, but it's not really that difficult to eradicate such behavior.

Arsenal have been doing this for a few years now. Someone goes down on 30 mins, team talk. Someone also goes down on 70-75, team talk. It is obvious, and needs to be stopped.
I'm not sure how though.
Just come out and tell teams that no such coaching is allowed during the half. If it is done, book the manager.
Only allow players to get drinks during any break in play for treatment, from either the physio onfield, or from a designated area away from the bench.
Arteta obviously doesn't trust his players enough to carry out tactics until half time or the end of the game, but it is the stopping of play, the stopping of momentum that is as big an issue here.
emitime

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
September 23, 2024, 10:43:47 am
Quote from: MH41 on September 23, 2024, 10:33:55 am
I meant to ask this after our game on Saturday.
If the PL is using the semi automated offside system this year, why did it take so long to disallow the Bournemouth goal?
It was clearly offside. Surely one of the easier decisions?
.

They're not using it yet. The system is on I think, but it's just a testing/calibration period.

Still mad how long it took.
The G in Gerrard

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
September 23, 2024, 11:20:14 am
Been watching Dermot Gallagher on Sky Sports stating Trossard sending off was correct and Doku kicking the ball away wasn't a yellow.

Warnock found Haaland throwing ball at Gabriel's head amusing. ::)
The G in Gerrard

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
September 23, 2024, 11:41:35 am
Might sound silly but I didn't think 4th official made decisions on tackles etc.
Dr Stu-Pid

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
September 23, 2024, 11:43:15 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on September 23, 2024, 11:20:14 am
Been watching Dermot Gallagher on Sky Sports stating Trossard sending off was correct and Doku kicking the ball away wasn't a yellow.

I think (for once) that he is right. Doku was kicking the ball back to where Oliver was pointing to and telling Arsenal to take the free kick from, he wasn't delaying the restart because Arsenal couldn't have restarted the game from that spot. Trossard knows full well that he has fouled the player and is going to kick the ball away to stop City from having a chance of a quick free kick just before half time. He has a simple pass to Martinelli who would half of the field to run into unopposed, so there is no chance that he would have just kicked the ball away in that instance if he thought that it was still in play.

I think it's arguable that both of Arsenal's goals shouldn't have counted. For the first goal, if Oliver is going to call Walker over to him to talk to him then he has to delay the restart to allow him to get back into position, so he should have whistled for the free kick to have been retaken IMO. For the corner, Martinelli deliberately runs into the space next to the keeper and turns his back and leans into him. No problem if he starts in that position and simply stands his ground, but running into the position and stopping purely to block the run of the GK should be obstruction IMO. We are seeing more and more in the last couple of season's why GKs have historically been so protected by referees, as once you start allowing teams to initiate contact with GKs without it being a foul then it pushes the advantage too much towards the attacking team.
Elzar

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
September 23, 2024, 11:51:15 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on September 23, 2024, 11:41:35 am
Might sound silly but I didn't think 4th official made decisions on tackles etc.

They are there to support and can advise on situations that are potentially 'game changing'. For example, 2nd yellow cards, red cards, penalties.

They can give opinion where it's close to them or the referee asks for support.
macca007

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
September 23, 2024, 12:31:10 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on September 23, 2024, 11:20:14 am
Been watching Dermot Gallagher on Sky Sports stating Trossard sending off was correct and Doku kicking the ball away wasn't a yellow.

Warnock found Haaland throwing ball at Gabriel's head amusing. ::)

Just seen the fake accented c*nt talking about the owen beck bite saying you can't see a bite while looking at videos of him biting becks back.

There is fuck all that comes out of his mouth you can take seriously. Most of it is as full of shit as his fake accent
lfc79

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
September 23, 2024, 01:13:22 pm
One solution to time wasting is just to add more time on, if it was automatic that a yellow card for time wasting added and extra min to the game it would end up being self defeating. If I was a ref and goalkeeper dropped the floor after catching a ball, I would stop the game and insist that the trainer / doctor come up as if they are so unsteady on their feet they might have something wrong and then tell both teams that you will add on a couple of extra mins to make up for the stoppage
Crosby Nick

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
September 23, 2024, 01:20:55 pm
Got lost over the weekend but did you see the Spurs keeper handling the ball outside the box, not once but possibly twice. Didnt deny a goal scoring opportunity so apparently they couldnt go back and either book him, or just award Brentford a free kick but pretty mad how it was missed in the first place.
Wullie160975

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
September 23, 2024, 01:25:19 pm
Quote from: lfc79 on September 23, 2024, 01:13:22 pm
One solution to time wasting is just to add more time on, if it was automatic that a yellow card for time wasting added and extra min to the game it would end up being self defeating. If I was a ref and goalkeeper dropped the floor after catching a ball, I would stop the game and insist that the trainer / doctor come up as if they are so unsteady on their feet they might have something wrong and then tell both teams that you will add on a couple of extra mins to make up for the stoppage

Or just enforce the 6 second rule. That would stop them dropping to the floor as they wouldn't have time.
stoa

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
September 23, 2024, 01:29:36 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on September 23, 2024, 11:20:14 am

Warnock found Haaland throwing ball at Gabriel's head amusing. ::)

Nothing he says should be taken seriously. He's one of the worst pundits around. Had him for our game on Saturday and in the first half someone (Diaz?) took a shot and he was going on about how our attackers have stopped looking for passes to a team-mate in a better position and that was something that had changed from our first three games. Then in the second half, Nunez tried to play a pass to Mo who was in a better position, but it didn't work out, so Warnock said Nunez should just have taken a shot instead of looking for a pass... He's a complete clown...
redgriffin73

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
September 23, 2024, 01:30:29 pm
Quote from: lfc79 on September 23, 2024, 01:13:22 pm
One solution to time wasting is just to add more time on, if it was automatic that a yellow card for time wasting added and extra min to the game it would end up being self defeating. If I was a ref and goalkeeper dropped the floor after catching a ball, I would stop the game and insist that the trainer / doctor come up as if they are so unsteady on their feet they might have something wrong and then tell both teams that you will add on a couple of extra mins to make up for the stoppage

Absolutely does my nut in seeing keepers pull shit like that. Raya and Pickford are among the worst for it. I turn into peak Suarez counting the seconds and screaming at the ref ;D

Funny as fuck when Alisson took the piss out of Pickford doing it though ;D
Yorkykopite

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
September 23, 2024, 02:59:50 pm
Quote from: lfc79 on September 23, 2024, 01:13:22 pm
One solution to time wasting is just to add more time on, if it was automatic that a yellow card for time wasting added and extra min to the game it would end up being self defeating.

Perhaps for every 30 seconds wasted the referee ought to add a minute extra. So that instead of the fourth official's board showing 8 minutes it would show 16 minutes instead. But....but only if the time-wasting team is still ahead in the game after 90 minutes. If they've subsequently fallen behind the referee will be able to blow the final whistle on 90 minutes and cancel all injury time. In other words added time will only ever be played if it potentially benefits the team that has not been time-wasting.
Ghost Town

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
September 23, 2024, 06:45:03 pm
Quote from: MH41 on September 23, 2024, 10:33:55 am
I meant to ask this after our game on Saturday.
If the PL is using the semi automated offside system this year, why did it take so long to disallow the Bournemouth goal?
It was clearly offside. Surely one of the easier decisions?
It doesn't come into use until after the 2nd international break - so sometime in November, unless it is delayed further.

They're still drawing lines with rulers and protractors at the moment, though they don't show us the lines being drawn anymore
MH41

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
September 23, 2024, 07:30:26 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September 23, 2024, 02:59:50 pm
Perhaps for every 30 seconds wasted the referee ought to add a minute extra. So that instead of the fourth official's board showing 8 minutes it would show 16 minutes instead. But....but only if the time-wasting team is still ahead in the game after 90 minutes. If they've subsequently fallen behind the referee will be able to blow the final whistle on 90 minutes and cancel all injury time. In other words added time will only ever be played if it potentially benefits the team that has not been time-wasting.

Yes. I'm still scarred by our 2-0 defeat to Chelsea, in the infamous Gerrard slip match, when Chelsea scored in time added on, in both halves, after wasting time all game.
Yorkykopite

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
September 23, 2024, 07:43:33 pm
Quote from: MH41 on September 23, 2024, 07:30:26 pm
Yes. I'm still scarred by our 2-0 defeat to Chelsea, in the infamous Gerrard slip match, when Chelsea scored in time added on, in both halves, after wasting time all game.

I'd forgotten that detail. But you're perfectly right. Horrible.

It's a deliberate policy too. Time-wasting teams often go all-out for the extra points in 'time-added on'. The assumption must be that they can come out punching for 5 minutes only and that the final 5 minutes are the optimum time to do it.
red_Mark1980

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
September 23, 2024, 08:15:12 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September 23, 2024, 02:59:50 pm
Perhaps for every 30 seconds wasted the referee ought to add a minute extra. So that instead of the fourth official's board showing 8 minutes it would show 16 minutes instead. But....but only if the time-wasting team is still ahead in the game after 90 minutes. If they've subsequently fallen behind the referee will be able to blow the final whistle on 90 minutes and cancel all injury time. In other words added time will only ever be played if it potentially benefits the team that has not been time-wasting.

Some fans can't grasp "minimum of six minutes" you think they could understand that.

Team A time wasted for 5 minutes
Team B time wasted for 8 minutes

Team A are in front at the end of 90 so they add ten minutes on.

Insane idea IMO
BoRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
September 23, 2024, 08:49:42 pm
UEFA have acknowledged Taylor and Attwell fucked up at the Euros.

https://www.espn.com/soccer/story/_/id/41398652/euro-2024-review-says-germany-deserved-penalty-spain

The only major error at the entire tournament (if I remember correctly) and it involved English referees.
Yorkykopite

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
September 23, 2024, 10:15:32 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on September 23, 2024, 08:15:12 pm
Some fans can't grasp "minimum of six minutes" you think they could understand that.

Team A time wasted for 5 minutes
Team B time wasted for 8 minutes

Team A are in front at the end of 90 so they add ten minutes on.

Insane idea IMO

And you took it seriously!

PS Some fans can't understand offside. It's no reason for abandoning the rule.
GreatEx

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
September 24, 2024, 12:32:23 am
Quote from: emitime on September 23, 2024, 10:43:47 am
.

They're not using it yet. The system is on I think, but it's just a testing/calibration period.

Still mad how long it took.

They were training the AI bot to call it onside, but it kept calling it off. Tech support had to get involved, it was a mess. They'll get there eventually, they're just teaching it to focus on the badges and not simply screw the team in red. :)
farawayred

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
September 24, 2024, 03:38:17 pm
Quote from: Wullie160975 on September 23, 2024, 01:25:19 pm
Or just enforce the 6 second rule. That would stop them dropping to the floor as they wouldn't have time.
I've been thinking about that actually for a while. First, make it a 12 secodn rule. Six seconds is ridiculously short time and, I could be wrong, but I believe that's why the rule doesn't get enforced. Then enforce it stricly. It doesn't matter if the keeper is on the ground, or holding the ball, or pissing by the post.
Fromola

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
September 24, 2024, 03:40:16 pm
Quote from: BoRed on September 23, 2024, 08:49:42 pm
UEFA have acknowledged Taylor and Attwell fucked up at the Euros.

https://www.espn.com/soccer/story/_/id/41398652/euro-2024-review-says-germany-deserved-penalty-spain

The only major error at the entire tournament (if I remember correctly) and it involved English referees.

Could have cost England the tournament as well, ironically. England would have more likely beat Germany in the final than Spain.
Hazell

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 08:25:52 pm
The introduction of semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) is to be delayed, with a system officials regard as crucial to improving the performance of the video assistant referee system not set for use in Premier League matches before the new year.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/sep/26/offside-technology-delayed-premier-league-var
peelyon

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 08:39:15 pm
Is it just me or do you feel that this should only be implemented at the start of a new season?

Fromola

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 08:50:22 pm
Quote from: peelyon on Today at 08:39:15 pm
Is it just me or do you feel that this should only be implemented at the start of a new season?

I feel that they should have got rid of VAR altogether and just use the tech for automated offsides when it's ready. The game is far more enjoyable without it (I.e. last night).

But the clubs ignored Wolves regardless of what fans might want.

Expect more farces like Leicester last week over offsides. The one thing that was supposed to be black and white.
