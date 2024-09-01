« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

Offline A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,433
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26560 on: September 1, 2024, 04:21:41 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September  1, 2024, 04:15:14 pm
He was offside though, you could see it straight away on the first replay.

Never said he wasn't. It's the double standards. Salah offside VAR guys all over it. Studs up challenge on Macca VAR guys in the toilet having a piss.
Logged
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26561 on: September 1, 2024, 04:22:12 pm »
Quote from: JRed on September  1, 2024, 04:20:50 pm
No arguments with that, but that challenge from potato head was dangerous.

Yep Brazilian on Argie defo done him on purpose.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,790
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26562 on: September 1, 2024, 04:22:22 pm »
Quote from: JRed on September  1, 2024, 04:20:50 pm
No arguments with that, but that challenge from potato head was dangerous.

Was a red because he meant it.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,433
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26563 on: September 1, 2024, 04:39:45 pm »
VAR/PGMOL desperate to find something out of nothing there. Unlucky lads  :wave
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,246
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26564 on: September 1, 2024, 04:55:40 pm »
To be fair I was certain that second goal was going to get ruled out for no good reason, but they checked it quickly and moved on.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,249
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26565 on: September 1, 2024, 04:56:34 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on September  1, 2024, 04:55:40 pm
To be fair I was certain that second goal was going to get ruled out for no good reason, but they checked it quickly and moved on.
They were checking whether Szobo's fart touched the ball.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,130
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26566 on: September 1, 2024, 04:57:59 pm »
Diaz header looking to see if Dom had touched it with his hand. FFS. Embarrassing. Just dislike goals don't they.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26567 on: September 1, 2024, 05:09:27 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on September  1, 2024, 04:57:59 pm
Diaz header looking hopingto see if Dom had touched it with his hand. FFS. Embarrassing. Just dislike goals don't they.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,990
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26568 on: September 1, 2024, 05:25:18 pm »
You're a fucking disgrace Taylor
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,990
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26569 on: September 1, 2024, 05:50:11 pm »
Utter shit.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,790
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26570 on: September 1, 2024, 05:51:27 pm »
Not allowed to trap the ball any more.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,991
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26571 on: September 1, 2024, 05:53:18 pm »
That foul on Gakpo then...

The referee played advantage for a free-kick, so he obviously thought it was a foul.

The replay shows it was in the box, so there are two options.. they either give the penalty for it being factually an incorrect decision to think it was only a free-kick, or they should send Taylor to the monitor if they didn't think it was a foul so he could overturn it.

Yet.. they just played on?! There's no world in which that should have happened.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,628
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26572 on: September 1, 2024, 06:08:25 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on September  1, 2024, 05:53:18 pm
That foul on Gakpo then...

The referee played advantage for a free-kick, so he obviously thought it was a foul.

The replay shows it was in the box, so there are two options.. they either give the penalty for it being factually an incorrect decision to think it was only a free-kick, or they should send Taylor to the monitor if they didn't think it was a foul so he could overturn it.

Yet.. they just played on?! There's no world in which that should have happened.

Haven't you seen the PL before.......?? ;)
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26573 on: September 1, 2024, 06:08:33 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on September  1, 2024, 05:53:18 pm
That foul on Gakpo then...

The referee played advantage for a free-kick, so he obviously thought it was a foul.

The replay shows it was in the box, so there are two options.. they either give the penalty for it being factually an incorrect decision to think it was only a free-kick, or they should send Taylor to the monitor if they didn't think it was a foul so he could overturn it.

Yet.. they just played on?! There's no world in which that should have happened.
It wasnt a foul
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,991
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26574 on: September 1, 2024, 06:25:12 pm »
Quote from: JRed on September  1, 2024, 06:08:33 pm
It wasnt a foul

Then the correct protocol still wasn't followed, as I outlined. Taylor thought it was a foul on the field.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,698
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26575 on: Yesterday at 03:23:55 am »
Most bent league in the world continues to be the most bent league in the world shocker.

Why are people surprised?
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,682
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26576 on: Yesterday at 05:54:17 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September  1, 2024, 04:12:02 pm
His fault for having balls in a natural position.  :butt

The problem is that our players have balls in an unnatural size
Logged

Offline n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,415
  • Born a Red, die a Red. 4-2-3-1 Ultra. DM sceptic.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26577 on: Yesterday at 07:34:34 am »
Ya know, whilst I despise Anthony Taylor as much as the next Liverpool fan, there is very little he got wrong today IMO.

The only one I would say he got wrong was, and even that I might be remembering incorrectly - Gakpo was 'fouled', he played advantage and the VAR check showed contact in the box, so if it was a foul, shouldn't he have had to go back to the screen and review the decision because it would have been a penalty? I'm pretty sure he would have looked at the screen and ruled it not a pen in the end, but that's really the only thing he got wrong.

The Casemiro thing had enough plausible deniability about it that you'd be hard pressed to call that a red, and IMO not anymore a red than Curtis against Spurs last year.

I'd give his performance a solid 8/10 actually, on another day a referee with less bottle gives two fouls against Casemiro and Mainoo for the second and third instead of playing on and checking after like he rightly did.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26578 on: Yesterday at 07:37:25 am »
Quote from: n00bert on Yesterday at 07:34:34 am
Ya know, whilst I despise Anthony Taylor as much as the next Liverpool fan, there is very little he got wrong today IMO.

The only one I would say he got wrong was, and even that I might be remembering incorrectly - Gakpo was 'fouled', he played advantage and the VAR check showed contact in the box, so if it was a foul, shouldn't he have had to go back to the screen and review the decision because it would have been a penalty? I'm pretty sure he would have looked at the screen and ruled it not a pen in the end, but that's really the only thing he got wrong.

The Casemiro thing had enough plausible deniability about it that you'd be hard pressed to call that a red, and IMO not anymore a red than Curtis against Spurs last year.

I'd give his performance a solid 8/10 actually, on another day a referee with less bottle gives two fouls against Casemiro and Mainoo for the second and third instead of playing on and checking after like he rightly did.

I think he knew that even he couldnt help this United team so didnt bother making himself look stupid.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,249
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26579 on: Yesterday at 07:56:49 am »
Can I just say, and I know I risk the wrath of many, Anthony Taylor has been one of the referees that hasn't hurt us in the last few years. Even less tha Michael Oliver, who everyone thought was most impartial to us.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,733
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26580 on: Yesterday at 08:04:17 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:56:49 am
Can I just say, and I know I risk the wrath of many, Anthony Taylor has been one of the referees that hasn't hurt us in the last few years. Even less tha Michael Oliver, who everyone thought was most impartial to us.

West Ham last season? Under more scrutiny after that fuck up. My only complaint with him in the United fixture is him letting them kick the shit out of us in the 5-0 which meant we had to basically declare at 5-0 to protect our players. That could have been any score. We had injuries that day which proved pivotal in the next weeks where we dropped points.

Could have gave De Ligt or Casemiro red yesterday and gave us a pen but they're subjective enough. I can accept them and him not blowing up for fouls in the goals build up was crucial.

My usual complaint with Taylor isn't on the big decisions. It's all the little decisions..whenever he refs at Anfield he'll blow up for a foul on every contact but then he might give us a big decision. At Old Trafford he's more fair with on us with the little decisions but the big ones tend to go their way.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:10:24 am by Fromola »
Logged
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,698
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26581 on: Yesterday at 08:05:52 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:04:17 am
West Ham last season? My only complaint with him in the United fixture is him letting them kick the shit out of us in the 5-0 which meant we had to basically declare at 5-0 to protect our players. That could have been any score. We had injuries that day which proved pivotal in the next weeks where we dropped points.

Could have gave De Ligt or Casemiro red yesterday and gave us a pen but they're subjective enough. I can accept them and him not blowing up for fouls in the goals build up was crucial.

My usual complaint with Taylor isn't on the big decisions. It's all the little decisions..whenever he refs at Anfield he'll blow up for a foul on every contact.


This. He's a snide.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,333
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26582 on: Yesterday at 08:10:23 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:56:49 am
Can I just say, and I know I risk the wrath of many, Anthony Taylor has been one of the referees that hasn't hurt us in the last few years. Even less tha Michael Oliver, who everyone thought was most impartial to us.

Agreed.
He is no worse than any other ref, cenrtainly not a thundertwat like Oliver, Kavanaugh and some others.
Logged

Offline baffled

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,630
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26583 on: Yesterday at 08:12:24 am »
Quote from: n00bert on Yesterday at 07:34:34 am
Ya know, whilst I despise Anthony Taylor as much as the next Liverpool fan, there is very little he got wrong today IMO.

The only one I would say he got wrong was, and even that I might be remembering incorrectly - Gakpo was 'fouled', he played advantage and the VAR check showed contact in the box, so if it was a foul, shouldn't he have had to go back to the screen and review the decision because it would have been a penalty? I'm pretty sure he would have looked at the screen and ruled it not a pen in the end, but that's really the only thing he got wrong.

The Casemiro thing had enough plausible deniability about it that you'd be hard pressed to call that a red, and IMO not anymore a red than Curtis against Spurs last year.

I'd give his performance a solid 8/10 actually, on another day a referee with less bottle gives two fouls against Casemiro and Mainoo for the second and third instead of playing on and checking after like he rightly did.

The thing that really gets my goat in most games is referees not allowing challenges in the midfield where there is upper body to upper body contact. He allowed a bit of that in duels.

Casemiro is never a red card. He followed through a clearance and Mac Allister came into his space. Just unfortunate.

De Ligt challenge was absolutely wild but probably on the yellow side of orange rather than the red side of it.

The Gakpo thing... if that's in the balance you'd be annoyed. You can't play advantage on a penalty. He basically let's it go because it's 3-0 and very late and the game is over.
Logged

Offline baffled

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,630
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26584 on: Yesterday at 08:14:48 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:04:17 am
My usual complaint with Taylor isn't on the big decisions. It's all the little decisions..whenever he refs at Anfield he'll blow up for a foul on every contact but then he might give us a big decision. At Old Trafford he's more fair with on us with the little decisions but the big ones tend to go their way.

This is my frustration with so many refs at Anfield. They blow for everything against us in the midfield at Anfield, and opposition lads give away one free kick on Salah and then they're allowed to try to rag doll him for the rest of the game.
Logged

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,517
  • Bring the noise
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26585 on: Yesterday at 08:34:27 am »
Nice to see the commentary mention the referees home town being Manchester unironically.
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,362
  • BoRac
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26586 on: Yesterday at 11:17:43 am »
Quote from: n00bert on Yesterday at 07:34:34 am
Ya know, whilst I despise Anthony Taylor as much as the next Liverpool fan, there is very little he got wrong today IMO.

The only one I would say he got wrong was, and even that I might be remembering incorrectly - Gakpo was 'fouled', he played advantage and the VAR check showed contact in the box, so if it was a foul, shouldn't he have had to go back to the screen and review the decision because it would have been a penalty? I'm pretty sure he would have looked at the screen and ruled it not a pen in the end, but that's really the only thing he got wrong.

The Casemiro thing had enough plausible deniability about it that you'd be hard pressed to call that a red, and IMO not anymore a red than Curtis against Spurs last year.

I'd give his performance a solid 8/10 actually, on another day a referee with less bottle gives two fouls against Casemiro and Mainoo for the second and third instead of playing on and checking after like he rightly did.

Yes, he was alright. I was positively surprised that he didn't whistle for fouls on Casemiro and Mainoo before our two goals - not because they were fouls, but because I've already learned to expect such soft decisions to go against us.

The penalty at the end is on VAR, not on him. He quite clearly indicated that he played advantage, so he thought it was a foul outside the box, VAR should have informed him it was inside. The clueless commentator said VAR "went with the onfield decision", but the onfield decision was a foul, so they should have only looked at whether it was inside the box or not.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,267
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26587 on: Yesterday at 11:44:20 am »
Honestly think VAR brushed over that penalty shout at the end because they knew the result was done and dusted and therefore they bottled out of having to make a call on it.

Theyd have bottled it at 0-0 too, but it would have had a lot more scrutiny. Things look worse slowed down but Gakpo (I think?!) was caught.
Logged

Offline Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,563
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26588 on: Yesterday at 11:48:35 am »
Do think VAR made a mistake on the Gapko foul at the end. If Taylor gives it as a free kick, surely he should've been sent to review it seeing as he gave it as a foul. Especially as it's now meant to overrule the ref less. That being said, I didn't think it was a foul.

I thought Taylor had a decent game. Let things go where he could. Didn't give a foul on Grav just before our second, Diaz made a similar challenge on Casemiro and he also let that go. I thought he'd give a foul by Macca on Mainoo, too. So no complaints today.
Logged

Offline peelyon

  • strangefruit
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,728
  • YNWA
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26589 on: Yesterday at 12:58:20 pm »
Was anything made of the Dalot challenge in the second half on Diaz?  Porbably looked worse than it was but for me it was the definition of reckless and out of control!
Logged

Offline Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,563
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26590 on: Yesterday at 02:18:35 pm »
Quote from: peelyon on Yesterday at 12:58:20 pm
Was anything made of the Dalot challenge in the second half on Diaz?  Porbably looked worse than it was but for me it was the definition of reckless and out of control!
De Ligt, I think. And no, it was brushed over.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,733
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26591 on: Yesterday at 02:28:09 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:44:20 am
Honestly think VAR brushed over that penalty shout at the end because they knew the result was done and dusted and therefore they bottled out of having to make a call on it.

Theyd have bottled it at 0-0 too, but it would have had a lot more scrutiny. Things look worse slowed down but Gakpo (I think?!) was caught.

They bottled the Mac one against City purely because it was 1-1 in the last minute, that was by their own reasoning.

It didn't matter in the context of the game but VAR is in it's early season "ref's call" phase, so don't want to intervene on penalties and red cards (De Ligt on Diaz/the penalty at the end). Give it a few weeks and they'll have moved back to interfering again.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,130
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26592 on: Yesterday at 07:40:09 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 02:28:09 pm
It didn't matter in the context of the game but VAR is in it's early season "ref's call" phase, so don't want to intervene on penalties and red cards (De Ligt on Diaz/the penalty at the end). Give it a few weeks and they'll have moved back to interfering again.
Yep that's what they are doing. See below from Dermot on Sky today. De Ligt was a yellow according to him and penalty shout VAR wouldn't get involved in.

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11661/13208411/ref-watch-dermot-gallagher-assesses-premier-league-incidents-at-arsenal-chelsea-and-man-utd

Logged

Offline StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26593 on: Today at 07:14:06 pm »
Don't want to give Anthony Taylor too much credit (I think he's a genuinely really bad referee, and a man from Manchester has no business refereeing a game involving Manchester United or, if we're being really honest, Liverpool), but two of our goals at OT come from us winning possession with the type of challenges that have just randomly been given as fouls against us in the past.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:15:41 pm by StevoHimself »
Logged
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,333
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26594 on: Today at 07:56:43 pm »
What if it was Klopp?

No, seriously now. What if they actually really hated Jurgen more than they ever have Liveroool? He showed them up many times, they had every reason to. Perhaps now with Slot they arent that bothered.
Logged
