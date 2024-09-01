Ya know, whilst I despise Anthony Taylor as much as the next Liverpool fan, there is very little he got wrong today IMO.



The only one I would say he got wrong was, and even that I might be remembering incorrectly - Gakpo was 'fouled', he played advantage and the VAR check showed contact in the box, so if it was a foul, shouldn't he have had to go back to the screen and review the decision because it would have been a penalty? I'm pretty sure he would have looked at the screen and ruled it not a pen in the end, but that's really the only thing he got wrong.



The Casemiro thing had enough plausible deniability about it that you'd be hard pressed to call that a red, and IMO not anymore a red than Curtis against Spurs last year.



I'd give his performance a solid 8/10 actually, on another day a referee with less bottle gives two fouls against Casemiro and Mainoo for the second and third instead of playing on and checking after like he rightly did.