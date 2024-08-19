« previous next »
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
August 19, 2024, 11:42:20 am
Quote from: kasperoff on August 19, 2024, 11:21:49 am
One of the easiest yellows you'll see. Clearly didn't fit the narrative to send him off and hamstring the plucky underdogs on the opening day of the season. Same old shit, despite a lot of talk.

Clearly bottled that decision. Let the crowd ref the game that first half and didn't want the aggro. They were full on Goodison in kicking off at anything that went against them.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
August 19, 2024, 03:58:44 pm
Quote from: Fromola on August 19, 2024, 11:42:20 am
Clearly bottled that decision. Let the crowd ref the game that first half and didn't want the aggro. They were full on Goodison in kicking off at anything that went against them.

I said that after the first ten minutes, it was like playing at goodison, they whipped themselves into a terrible frenzy
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
August 19, 2024, 04:00:36 pm
Quote from: Original on August 19, 2024, 03:58:44 pm
I said that after the first ten minutes, it was like playing at goodison, they whipped themselves into a terrible frenzy
It was funny seeing about five rows of their fans go full Neanderthal when they were awarded a throw-in towards the end of the match after the Liverpool player had appealed for it.  2-0 down and giving it the big 'un because you got given a throw-in.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
August 19, 2024, 04:40:46 pm
Ref's call replaces clear and obvious error?

Today on ref watch:

Eze goal disallowed was an error. Ref should not have blew whistle so early.
West Ham penalty. Could go either way but stick with the referee's decision.
Everton penalty: Correct decision to overturn it.
Newcastle red card: Was a sending off.
Chelsea penalty appeal - Not a handball.
Our game: Hutchinson just a yellow. Burns lucky not to be sent off. Diaz has contact from keeper in second half when ball goes over the bar. No penalty according to Dermot Gallagher.

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/13199707/ref-watch-dermot-gallagher-assesses-premier-league-incidents-at-arsenal-newcastle-everton-and-more
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 03:55:16 pm
We've given the worst officials on the planet another tool to make horrific decisions. Absolutely grim.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 03:59:35 pm
VAR is back! They've eliminated clear and obvious error phrase but there's nothing to show the Bournemouth effort hit his arm (because it didn't).

First apology of the season incoming.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 04:00:53 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 03:59:35 pm
VAR is back! They've eliminated clear and obvious error phrase but there's nothing to show the Bournemouth effort hit his arm (because it didn't).

First apology of the season incoming.

Fekking terrible officiating.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 04:03:52 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 04:00:53 pm
Fekking terrible officiating.
Joelinton than stops the keeper starting an attack with a clothesline and the referee just highlighting how inept he is gives someone on Bournemouth bench a red!

These are "professionals" apparently.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 04:04:16 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 03:59:35 pm
VAR is back! They've eliminated clear and obvious error phrase but there's nothing to show the Bournemouth effort hit his arm (because it didn't).

First apology of the season incoming.

It might have even come off the Newcastle player's arm, not the Bournemouth player (hit the top of the arm too). And then Joelinton should have been sent off too.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 04:06:30 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:04:16 pm
It might have even come off the Newcastle player's arm, not the Bournemouth player (hit the top of the arm too). And then Joelinton should have been sent off too.
It was piss poor. How they can try to be 100% on that decision is awful.

Hopefully Webb doesn't start his promo show with his sidekick Owen anymore.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 04:07:29 pm
Just get rid of it. Every time a goal is scored you're waiting to see if it's disallowed. I'd rather watch The Championship these days
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 04:08:18 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:07:29 pm
Just get rid of it. Every time a goal is scored you're waiting to see if it's disallowed. I'd rather watch The Championship these days

Yep much better league to watch.

VAR has completely ruined the spectacle now.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 04:08:27 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 03:59:35 pm
VAR is back! They've eliminated clear and obvious error phrase but there's nothing to show the Bournemouth effort hit his arm (because it didn't).

First apology of the season incoming.

I think they already apologised to Palace last week.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 04:09:28 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 04:08:27 pm
I think they already apologised to Palace last week.
Oh yeah they did. Two in 2 weeks. Consistently shit so far then.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 04:09:42 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 04:06:30 pm
It was piss poor. How they can try to be 100% on that decision is awful.

Hopefully Webb doesn't start his promo show with his sidekick Owen anymore.

Let him call Iraola to apologise first. Or worse, come up with some bullshit explanation as to why those decisions were correct.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 04:10:51 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:04:16 pm
It might have even come off the Newcastle player's arm, not the Bournemouth player (hit the top of the arm too). And then Joelinton should have been sent off too.

Just had a call lads. The trip to Saudi is still on.. good process
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 04:11:13 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 04:08:18 pm
Yep much better league to watch.

VAR has completely ruined the spectacle now.

I hope the vote comes around again next year and fans put pressure on the clubs because it won't get any better.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 04:11:35 pm


yellow card?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 04:16:28 pm
They never actually change their use of VAR in a meaningful way, do they? We've seen VAR used well outside the PL, and I'm glad it's there to pick up things like the Zirkzee knee yesterday (think the ref/linesman gave the goal initially?) But for all the talk about higher bar for intervention this season, we're still getting nonsense like the Bournemouth disallowed goal.

I genuinely don't understand how it's so hard for refs to look at that situation and go "you know what, it's too ambiguous to intervene, we'll just go with the ref's decision". It's like they feel they have to justify their existence at least once in every game.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 04:17:21 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:11:35 pm
yellow card?

Just a coming together, both went in high.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 04:19:36 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:07:29 pm
Just get rid of it. Every time a goal is scored you're waiting to see if it's disallowed. I'd rather watch The Championship these days

Same.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 04:21:23 pm
I thought it was obvious it hit his arm but not obvious that it hit his arm low enough to count as handball. But again, its this difference in perception that makes VAR so stupid.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 04:22:20 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:09:42 pm
Let him call Iraola to apologise first. Or worse, come up with some bullshit explanation as to why those decisions were correct.
They'll be briefing Dermott Gallagher for tomorrow first.

I do think as much as the referees are shite, the Premier League has to be held accountable just as much. They seem not be fussed about the continual shit show of refereeing standards in this country.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 05:02:29 pm
If he'd have stayed down and acted the c*nt, the no chinned, bent, cowardly fucker would've given a red.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 05:22:55 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 03:59:35 pm
VAR is back! They've eliminated clear and obvious error phrase but there's nothing to show the Bournemouth effort hit his arm (because it didn't).

First apology of the season incoming.
How do you know it didn't hit his arm? The way I saw it, it was about 1m riyals below the sleeve edge.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 06:29:06 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:22:55 pm
How do you know it didn't hit his arm? The way I saw it, it was about 1m riyals below the sleeve edge.
I didn't see any clip which made me think it was a handball.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 06:37:34 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:29:06 pm
I didn't see any clip which made me think it was a handball.
Are we haggling over the price? ;)
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 06:53:15 pm
Carragher is fucking boring, going on about that Mbuemo penalty that was offside. He dived, and it was an obvious dive too hence the ref not blowing for it at the time.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 06:54:24 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 06:53:15 pm
Carragher is fucking boring, going on about that Mbuemo penalty that was offside. He dived, and it was an obvious dive too hence the ref not blowing for it at the time.
Mbueno ate more grass than Saka this game.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 07:02:21 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 06:53:15 pm
Carragher is fucking boring, going on about that Mbuemo penalty that was offside. He dived, and it was an obvious dive too hence the ref not blowing for it at the time.

Yep the referee didn't give the penalty. If he did, he would have pointed to the spot, then signalled offside as that's the protocol. The referee in the Ipswich game did this for the Van Dijk incident.
