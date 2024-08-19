They never actually change their use of VAR in a meaningful way, do they? We've seen VAR used well outside the PL, and I'm glad it's there to pick up things like the Zirkzee knee yesterday (think the ref/linesman gave the goal initially?) But for all the talk about higher bar for intervention this season, we're still getting nonsense like the Bournemouth disallowed goal.



I genuinely don't understand how it's so hard for refs to look at that situation and go "you know what, it's too ambiguous to intervene, we'll just go with the ref's decision". It's like they feel they have to justify their existence at least once in every game.