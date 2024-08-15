It still boggles my mind that when they interview the people at PGMOL about VAR and what it should achieve that they never seem to mention the one word that any competent VAR system should aim for: consistency.



The whole point of a video review system should be that if the same incident happens at 3:01pm on the first day of the season in Newcastle, it should be treated exactly the same as the same incident at 4:55pm on the final day of the season in Brighton. All this rubbish about 'clear and obvious', 'referee's call', or 'high bar' are all just smoke screens to allow them to excuse the referees and assistants of getting things wrong. It's how they come up with their bullsh*t statistics about getting 96% of decisions right, even if multiple of those 'correct' decisions were actually the opposite results for the same incidents.



Nothing will change until VAR is taken outside of the remit of PGMOL, and instead given to an independent body to run and manage. PGMOL referees make the decisions on the pitch, and an independent body of VARs correct them when they get decisions wrong, and don't have any qualms about doing so because it isn't their colleague/ mate on the pitch that they are making look bad.