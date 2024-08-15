« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 656 657 658 659 660 [661]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1423138 times)

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,401
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26400 on: Yesterday at 02:06:33 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:01:09 am
Are they keeping the 'Martin Odegaard rule' with opposition players against Liverpool being able to play basketball in the 18 yard area?
Absolutely no doubt that the new system would not identify the ref as having made an obvious initial mistake.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline macca007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,252
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26401 on: Yesterday at 02:12:15 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on August 15, 2024, 11:05:30 pm
I see the 'Ben White rule' might be applied after all if what The Times is saying is correct about set-pieces

What piece is this from? All paywalled so want to know which one to put through the archive
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,016
  • Dutch Class
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26402 on: Yesterday at 02:29:49 pm »
Quote from: macca007 on Yesterday at 02:12:15 pm
What piece is this from? All paywalled so want to know which one to put through the archive

This should cover it

Quote
In addition, the enforcement of certain rules has been tweaked. The offence of holding (ie blocking or obstructing) will be penalised more stringently in set pieces, when an attacker is trying to stop the movement of an opponent
https://www.thetimes.com/article/5155ac2c-f856-417b-a79c-abfceede3782?shareToken=be4f4077b64fe3f9bdbcfcd533bc1406
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:35:57 pm by rafathegaffa83 »
Logged

Offline macca007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,252
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26403 on: Yesterday at 02:33:54 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 02:29:49 pm
This should cover it

Quote
In addition, the enforcement of certain rules has been tweaked. The offence of holding (ie blocking or obstructing) will be penalised more stringently in set pieces, when an attacker is trying to stop the movement of an opponent
https://www.thetimes.com/article/5155ac2c-f856-417b-a79c-abfceede3782?shareToken=be4f4077b64fe3f9bdbcfcd533bc1406

Cheers for that
Logged

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,672
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26404 on: Yesterday at 02:54:07 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 02:29:49 pm
This should cover it



Will this be in line with previous crackdowns where they last for about 2 games before being abandoned again?
E.g. Mascherano & dissent, Lovren & holding/shirt pulling
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,016
  • Dutch Class
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26405 on: Yesterday at 03:26:53 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 02:54:07 pm

Will this be in line with previous crackdowns where they last for about 2 games before being abandoned again?
E.g. Mascherano & dissent, Lovren & holding/shirt pulling

Probably knowing this crowd
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,474
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26406 on: Yesterday at 04:47:53 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 02:54:07 pm

Will this be in line with previous crackdowns where they last for about 2 games before being abandoned again?
E.g. Mascherano & dissent, Lovren & holding/shirt pulling

It'll stop being a thing after we concede 2 penalties at Old Trafford in a couple of weeks.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,496
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26407 on: Yesterday at 05:14:30 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 02:29:49 pm
This should cover it


Thanks. That rule was in place last season and only Arsenal were immune to it.

Honestly, it seems like the PL is repeating the same thing from last year but trying to say things will be different this time.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,317
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26408 on: Yesterday at 05:26:15 pm »
It's right that they're looking to the ref to make the decision (for about 2 games anyway). They hide behind VAR to shit out of making decisions and then it's potluck with what VAR get involved with.

I always think with VAR that the less it's used the better and in theory use it for clear and obvious errors. But when Doku/Odegaard offences still aren't given as a pen at Anfield then i'd do away with it altogether for penalties. They can always hide behind subjective bullshit with pens, unless a defender literally saves the ball on the goalline.

Offsides will still be a shitshow.

The technology only works for objetive decisions. Anything subjective should just be left to the referee like it was for 150 years before this monstrosity.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 764
  • ******
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26409 on: Yesterday at 06:16:26 pm »
It still boggles my mind that when they interview the people at PGMOL about VAR and what it should achieve that they never seem to mention the one word that any competent VAR system should aim for: consistency.

The whole point of a video review system should be that if the same incident happens at 3:01pm on the first day of the season in Newcastle, it should be treated exactly the same as the same incident at 4:55pm on the final day of the season in Brighton. All this rubbish about 'clear and obvious', 'referee's call', or 'high bar' are all just smoke screens to allow them to excuse the referees and assistants of getting things wrong. It's how they come up with their bullsh*t statistics about getting 96% of decisions right, even if multiple of those 'correct' decisions were actually the opposite results for the same incidents.

Nothing will change until VAR is taken outside of the remit of PGMOL, and instead given to an independent body to run and manage. PGMOL referees make the decisions on the pitch, and an independent body of VARs correct them when they get decisions wrong, and don't have any qualms about doing so because it isn't their colleague/ mate on the pitch that they are making look bad.   
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,318
  • BoRac
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26410 on: Yesterday at 11:04:49 pm »
AI offside in action in Spain tonight, Iago Aspas on the reveiving end.

https://x.com/BarcaTimes/status/1824519263543042522/photo/1

Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,115
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26411 on: Today at 05:12:49 am »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 11:04:49 pm
AI offside in action in Spain tonight, Iago Aspas on the reveiving end.

https://x.com/BarcaTimes/status/1824519263543042522/photo/1

AI ruling out IA? Well, that's a first...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 656 657 658 659 660 [661]   Go Up
« previous next »
 