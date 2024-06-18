When used properly it works for clear errors (the Germany pen or the Swiss goal ruled out for example).The problem is the application of the offside rule. For a high percentage of goals there's always the chance of a VAR overturn and youre waiting for a replay before you can even begin to cheer a goal a lot of the time..It'll always be a disaster with the PL refs though.
It will never ever work correctly. The only technology needed is goal line tech and that's it. VAR is actually making referee's worse at their job also because it's passing the responsibilities of the ref onto some wanker in a studio miles away who is just as incompetent as them. At present it's being used to shape results in a way it never would in a non corrupt league also.
It works as a failsafe for a howler (usually). But it's not worth it for all the nonsense it brings and micro analysis of every goal. Like the Belgium game yesterday. Ruled out two goals correctly by the letter of the law, and fairly quickly, but it still spoils the game for fans. If not for for endless slow mo replays nobody would have even seen a handball.
I get the handball, but why shouldn't the offside have been ruled out? He was offside and it was quite clear from the first replay. It wasn't even particularly close as far as VAR offsides go.
Im sure the Pl teams including us ruled against having an automated VAR system like they do in the international tournaments? Apparently theyd rather have people draw squiggly lines?
The game between Rosenborg and Lillestrøm in Norways top flight has been abandoned after no fewer than four anti-VAR protests inside the first 30 minutes. Both sets of supporters threw tennis balls, flares and fish cakes (you read that right) before the game was called off.https://x.com/thesefootytimes/status/1815089800057434431
If we want to get rid of it here fan power is the only way it'll happen (and through football generally). The dickheads in the PL boardroom won't listen otherwise and PGMOL certainly won't.The way it's been implemented is not how it was sold to people. Maximum interference for minimal benefit, rather than the other way around.
Must admit, I would love to see a fish cake slapping onto Anthony Taylors bald head.
Should we rename the thread Fish Cakes 1 - Var 0.There's deffo a theme.
At the Olympics they just managed to disallow a goal an hour and a half after it was scored.
Bon processus...
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Should we trust any company with the word "Genius" in the title?
