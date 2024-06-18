I get the handball, but why shouldn't the offside have been ruled out? He was offside and it was quite clear from the first replay. It wasn't even particularly close as far as VAR offsides go.



Id have to watch it again, might not have been as close as I thought but the original intent of the offside law wasnt to check whether a player was ahead of the last defender but whether that player was gaining an advantage by being ahead. Shoulders, knees or toes being just ahead of the last defenders relevant body part is not gaining an advantage. The Ronaldo offside to chalk off Jotas goal just now is another example. The law has changed (added and abetted by technology which supposedly, but not in reality, enables a level of precision beyond the eyes of a linesman) but it has changed to arbitrary pedantry.