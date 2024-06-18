« previous next »
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: Fromola on June 15, 2024, 08:52:46 pm
When used properly it works for clear errors (the Germany pen or the Swiss goal ruled out for example).

The problem is the application of the offside rule. For a high percentage of goals there's always the chance of a VAR overturn and youre waiting for a replay before you can even begin to cheer a goal a lot of the time..

It'll always be a disaster with the PL refs though.

It will never ever work correctly. The only technology needed is goal line tech and that's it. VAR is actually making referee's worse at their job also because it's passing the responsibilities of the ref onto some wanker in a studio miles away who is just as incompetent as them. At present it's being used to shape results in a way it never would in a non corrupt league also.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on June 18, 2024, 01:59:25 pm
It will never ever work correctly. The only technology needed is goal line tech and that's it. VAR is actually making referee's worse at their job also because it's passing the responsibilities of the ref onto some wanker in a studio miles away who is just as incompetent as them. At present it's being used to shape results in a way it never would in a non corrupt league also.

VAR is proving that Refs are not cutting the mustard  (read the stats), that isn't the techs fault.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26362 on: June 18, 2024, 06:03:33 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on June 18, 2024, 01:59:25 pm
It will never ever work correctly. The only technology needed is goal line tech and that's it. VAR is actually making referee's worse at their job also because it's passing the responsibilities of the ref onto some wanker in a studio miles away who is just as incompetent as them. At present it's being used to shape results in a way it never would in a non corrupt league also.

It works as a failsafe for a howler (usually).  But it's not worth it for all the nonsense it brings and micro analysis of every goal. Like the Belgium game yesterday. Ruled out two goals correctly by the letter of the law, and fairly quickly, but it still spoils the game for fans. If not for for endless slow mo replays nobody would have even seen a handball.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26363 on: June 18, 2024, 07:24:34 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on June 18, 2024, 06:03:33 pm
It works as a failsafe for a howler (usually).  But it's not worth it for all the nonsense it brings and micro analysis of every goal. Like the Belgium game yesterday. Ruled out two goals correctly by the letter of the law, and fairly quickly, but it still spoils the game for fans. If not for for endless slow mo replays nobody would have even seen a handball.

Just a hunch but I think the Slovakia fans would put up with the slight delays rather than lose a game they quite rightly won.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26364 on: June 18, 2024, 09:50:25 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on June 18, 2024, 07:34:19 am
I get the handball, but why shouldn't the offside have been ruled out? He was offside and it was quite clear from the first replay. It wasn't even particularly close as far as VAR offsides go.

Id have to watch it again, might not have been as close as I thought but the original intent of the offside law wasnt to check whether a player was ahead of the last defender but whether that player was gaining an advantage by being ahead. Shoulders, knees or toes being just ahead of the last defenders relevant body part is not gaining an advantage. The Ronaldo offside to chalk off Jotas goal just now is another example. The law has changed (added and abetted by technology which supposedly, but not in reality, enables a level of precision beyond the eyes of a linesman) but it has changed to arbitrary pedantry.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26365 on: June 18, 2024, 10:05:49 pm »
Im sure the Pl teams including us ruled against having an automated VAR system like they do in the international tournaments? Apparently theyd rather have people draw squiggly lines?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26366 on: June 18, 2024, 10:13:15 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on June 18, 2024, 10:05:49 pm
Im sure the Pl teams including us ruled against having an automated VAR system like they do in the international tournaments? Apparently theyd rather have people draw squiggly lines?

Pretty sure that they voted for it, probably just voted for trials, not sure how that'd work though.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26367 on: July 21, 2024, 08:31:22 pm »
The game between Rosenborg and Lillestrøm in Norways top flight has been abandoned after no fewer than four anti-VAR protests inside the first 30 minutes.

Both sets of supporters threw tennis balls, flares and fish cakes (you read that right) before the game was called off.

https://x.com/thesefootytimes/status/1815089800057434431
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26368 on: July 21, 2024, 08:51:28 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on July 21, 2024, 08:31:22 pm
The game between Rosenborg and Lillestrøm in Norways top flight has been abandoned after no fewer than four anti-VAR protests inside the first 30 minutes.

Both sets of supporters threw tennis balls, flares and fish cakes (you read that right) before the game was called off.

https://x.com/thesefootytimes/status/1815089800057434431
Must admit, I would love to see a fish cake slapping onto Anthony Taylors bald head.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26369 on: July 21, 2024, 09:04:31 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on July 21, 2024, 08:31:22 pm
The game between Rosenborg and Lillestrøm in Norways top flight has been abandoned after no fewer than four anti-VAR protests inside the first 30 minutes.

Both sets of supporters threw tennis balls, flares and fish cakes (you read that right) before the game was called off.

https://x.com/thesefootytimes/status/1815089800057434431

If we want to get rid of it here fan power is the only way it'll happen (and through football generally). The dickheads in the PL boardroom won't listen otherwise and PGMOL certainly won't.

The way it's been implemented is not how it was sold to people. Maximum interference for minimal benefit, rather than the other way around.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26370 on: July 21, 2024, 09:06:33 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on July 21, 2024, 09:04:31 pm
If we want to get rid of it here fan power is the only way it'll happen (and through football generally). The dickheads in the PL boardroom won't listen otherwise and PGMOL certainly won't.

The way it's been implemented is not how it was sold to people. Maximum interference for minimal benefit, rather than the other way around.



So throwing fish cakes will get rid of the sportswash clubs?

Sign me up...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26371 on: July 22, 2024, 09:06:51 am »
Quote from: JRed on July 21, 2024, 08:51:28 pm
Must admit, I would love to see a fish cake slapping onto Anthony Taylors bald head.

A potato scallop, fresh out the fryer.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26372 on: July 22, 2024, 10:43:43 am »
Should we rename the thread      Fish Cakes 1 - Var 0.

There's deffo a theme.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26373 on: July 22, 2024, 11:30:53 am »
Quote from: John C on July 22, 2024, 10:43:43 am
Should we rename the thread      Fish Cakes 1 - Var 0.

There's deffo a theme.


They should make them out of Devarios - the Devario interruptus seems suitably apt
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26374 on: July 22, 2024, 12:49:15 pm »
Can not wait to see in what creative new ways will boys in black ruin this upcoming season and what special treats they have in store for Liverpool. Great times, really missed Howard Webb gaslighting everyone next to Nodding Michael.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26375 on: July 22, 2024, 01:59:31 pm »
Quote from: JRed on July 21, 2024, 08:51:28 pm
Must admit, I would love to see a fish cake slapping onto Anthony Taylors bald head.

 ::) ;D ;D ;D

what about a flying kipper or raw herring (makarel)??
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26376 on: July 24, 2024, 07:17:26 pm »
At the Olympics they just managed to disallow a goal an hour and a half after it was scored. :lmao
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26377 on: July 24, 2024, 07:19:36 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on July 24, 2024, 07:17:26 pm
At the Olympics they just managed to disallow a goal an hour and a half after it was scored. :lmao
:o
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26378 on: July 24, 2024, 07:24:01 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on July 24, 2024, 07:17:26 pm
At the Olympics they just managed to disallow a goal an hour and a half after it was scored. :lmao

Bon processus...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26379 on: July 24, 2024, 08:23:28 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on July 24, 2024, 07:17:26 pm
At the Olympics they just managed to disallow a goal an hour and a half after it was scored. :lmao
Quote from: afc tukrish on July 24, 2024, 07:24:01 pm
Bon processus...
You see, Howard Webb and company are not so bad after all...  ::)

I wonder, how much wine and beer was sold in that time? I can see FIFA and UEFA learning from the Olympics and licking their chops - "VAR time! Is your beer cup empty?" commercials.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26380 on: July 24, 2024, 09:08:53 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on July 24, 2024, 07:17:26 pm
At the Olympics they just managed to disallow a goal an hour and a half after it was scored. :lmao

 ;D
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26381 on: July 24, 2024, 09:23:16 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on July 24, 2024, 07:17:26 pm
At the Olympics they just managed to disallow a goal an hour and a half after it was scored. :lmao
Fuckinghell. They dont even take that long trying to find a reason to disallow our goals.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26382 on: July 24, 2024, 09:24:21 pm »
Did they review the whole game to find an offence?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26383 on: Today at 02:08:21 am »
The Premier League is poised to unveil a revolutionary new version of the video assistant referee system using semi-automatic offside technology (SAOT) which, it claims, will produce the best officiating setup in the world.

The AI-powered system has been developed by the technology company Genius Sports, which will install 28 computer vision cameras at every Premier League ground. The company is confident it can deliver VAR verdicts within seconds and shave minutes off top-flight matches.

More here: https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/aug/13/premier-league-to-introduce-revolutionary-camera-system-to-aid-var-process
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26384 on: Today at 09:04:10 am »
Should we trust any company with the word "Genius" in the title?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26385 on: Today at 09:16:13 am »
They can have the most advanced tech humans have ever seen, but we're still going to have Howard Webb overseeing a team of Manchester referees using it.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26386 on: Today at 09:18:42 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:04:10 am
Should we trust any company with the word "Genius" in the title?

I think we have just discovered what PGMOL really means in their opinion. 🙄
