Im no tech nerd but it doesnt take one to realise that theyre making a heck of a lot of offside calls based on radically insufficient tech if theyre using 50FPS cameras. How long does a players foot remain in contact with the ball for? How far apart can 2 players move in a second if theyre already moving and travelling in different directions? A huge % of offside calls made by VAR are glorified guess work.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_pGMRN5KN8M&t=403s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_pGMRN5KN8M&t=403s</a>

This quite interesting, shows Neville and Carra doing some lineo training - shows how hard it is to catch the crossover offside. What gets me though is at the end, where the official is saying "if they look within a metre offside, they're likely to be on", so as we all know, a lot of the time it's guesswork, based on experience.If this is acceptable, then until semi auto AI VAR comes in, and unlike the PGMOL's implementation, is using a sensor in the ball like the Adidas one to go with the 12 cameras tracking 29 points on the body (and these cameras need to be at least 500fps), we're not even close to being accurate enough to draw lines and they shouldn't be doing it. It never should have been this way anyway, as in RL, it should have been a look at the screen and a visual check, if they can't see an obvious offside, then its on. Thats the spirit of the law and it what us as supporters want.