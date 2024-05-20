« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 653 654 655 656 657 [658]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1377834 times)

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,763
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26280 on: May 20, 2024, 09:27:41 pm »
Haven't seen this posted anywhere else on here, so apologies if already posted.

Quote
Football referee banned after celebrating title with team he officiated

A Dutch football referee has been reportedly banned from officiating for life after he was filmed celebrating with a team he refereed on the final day of the season.

Local reports say Jan Smit, 61, from Opmeer in the Netherlands, officiated a game between St George and SV De Valken in the fourth division on the final day of their season.

NH Nieuws reports Smit made a number of controversial decisions, including sending off three SV De Valken players and a member of their coaching staff.

He also added 15 minutes on at the end of the game as St George was losing and needed a point to secure the title.

SV De Valken filed a complaint against Smit.

The club wrote: "The Valken board does not consider it useful to discuss Sunday's match in detail and the role of the referee during and after the match in public.

"We just have to judge whether it is normal for a referee to celebrate St. George's deserved championship in an exuberant manner after the match."

The Dutch FA, the KNVB, responded by banning Smit from refereeing for them ever again.

KNVB spokesperson Daan Schippers said: "We have received several complaints after Sunday's match.

"We called Mr Smit and told him that he is no longer allowed to referee matches.

"We expect a neutral attitude from a referee and that both teams are treated with respect."

Smit has spoken out against it.

He told NH Nieuws: "I can understand SV De Valken is disappointed with the course of the match. However, in my opinion, the four red cards given were all 100 per cent justified.

"Before the match I have already been asked by players from St George if I wanted to sing a song afterwards. I have done that several times in the past, including at Spartans, VVS, Grasshoppers and also in Amsterdam at ASV Arsenal.

"I wasn't partying with the players at all. I just sang a song and held up the bowl once. That's the only thing. I find it too sad for words that the KNVB is removing me for that reason. It's laughable.

"KNVB has not done any research and only watched one video. I assume the whistling is now over but I will no longer get on my knees like I did two years ago."

https://www.indy100.com/sport/dutch-football-referee-banned-celebrating
Logged

Offline KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26281 on: May 20, 2024, 10:43:06 pm »
Funny how Wolves always seem to be affected by VAR. Did one decision go their way this season at all? What did they do to piss them off like? 😉.
Logged

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,940
  • YNWA
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26282 on: May 20, 2024, 10:54:22 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on May 20, 2024, 10:43:06 pm
Funny how Wolves always seem to be affected by VAR. Did one decision go their way this season at all? What did they do to piss them off like? 😉.

what am I missing here?
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,194
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26283 on: May 21, 2024, 08:20:02 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May 20, 2024, 09:27:41 pm
Haven't seen this posted anywhere else on here, so apologies if already posted.

https://www.indy100.com/sport/dutch-football-referee-banned-celebrating
If that happened in the Premier League we'd have Dermot Gallagher on Refwatch explaining why it was the right decision for the ref to party with the winners.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,649
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26284 on: May 21, 2024, 08:59:50 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on May 21, 2024, 08:20:02 am
If that happened in the Premier League we'd have Dermot Gallagher on Refwatch explaining why it was the right decision for the ref to party with the winners.

And bring a load of Thai prozzies as guests too
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline capt k

  • aaaaaaaavemaaaaaaaaan!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,747
  • id rather be fishing
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26285 on: May 21, 2024, 09:38:27 am »
Quote from: 4pool on May 18, 2024, 03:33:47 pm
With VAR binned, the match officials will come under more scrutiny to get their calls correctly. If they don't the media aren't going away. They'll be analyzing everything and pointing out the errors.


You must have forgotten when VAR wasn't involved.

The officials made errors. Sure they did. The media pointed these out and clamored for VAR to "fix" the problem. Errors would be eliminated and stopped.

This is what we were sold to bring VAR in.

How's it gone since?

More errors than before. By more errors, I mean calls we were told would be corrected aren't. It is worse. Not better.

And what do we get as an answer, improve the officials and technology.

Football wasn't broke before VAR, It is broke now.


Go back to footy without VAR and what will we get? Matches where, yes, calls will be gotten wrong or missed. And the media will scream about them putting pressure on the officials to get the calls correct. Where as now, with VAR, we get well it was a 50/50 or bias from certain pundits which doesn't improve any aspect of VAR.

Bin the VAR shit show.


im not doubting that var{with its current staff} is shit, what i do question is your line about the media.
Rat boy and Spit{ and most other pundits} have now been told to tow the corporate line, or their snout is taken out of the trough.  i personaly cant see that being the case in future{media calling out refs}, Var or no var
« Last Edit: May 21, 2024, 09:39:58 am by capt k »
Logged
JFT 96

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26286 on: May 21, 2024, 12:22:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 21, 2024, 08:59:50 am
And bring a load of Thai prozzies as guests too
A mutual cumming together?
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,854
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26287 on: May 21, 2024, 02:27:02 pm »
Quote from: JRed on May 21, 2024, 12:22:37 pm
A mutual cumming together?

Good prophylactic, boys.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,423
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26288 on: May 21, 2024, 10:33:37 pm »
All contact outside the box
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,460
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26289 on: May 23, 2024, 08:36:11 am »
Arsene Wenger still trying to force his idiotic new offside rule on football. Feels like everybody things its ridiculous apart from him. It solves nothing.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,908
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26290 on: May 23, 2024, 09:31:22 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on May 23, 2024, 08:36:11 am
Arsene Wenger still trying to force his idiotic new offside rule on football. Feels like everybody things its ridiculous apart from him. It solves nothing.

The problem with offsides and VAR is it's changed the perspective of what an offside is and takes too much away from the game. The armpit/shoulder offsides or the one Coventry scored in the cup semi final that was ruled out by VAR. It kills the emotion of the game as so many goals you can't celebrate for the possibility of an offside in the build up, as even if it's dead level it's a potential offside and a 5 minute review.

It might work better if the rule doesn't change for match officials but Wenger's proposal would be the bar for a VAR/automated overturn (i.e. an obvious error and then everyone knows the rule). Not ideal but a better compromise. We have lost perspective of what the offside rule was actually brought in for.

Offside rule also needs simplifying for technology. No more nonsense like the Endo one in the cup final or Salah at Burnley. Offside obstruction should only apply to the goalkeeper.
« Last Edit: May 23, 2024, 09:37:25 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,887
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26291 on: May 23, 2024, 10:25:59 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on May 23, 2024, 08:36:11 am
Arsene Wenger still trying to force his idiotic new offside rule on football. Feels like everybody things its ridiculous apart from him. It solves nothing.

Yup. So instead of being offside by your wee toe, youll be onside by it. It doesnt address the problem.

A sensible thing would be to work in the physical limitations of var so theres a bigger threshold that will give benefit to the attacker. Current thresholds didnt go far enough.

Like, if ai are doing it, Im sure an algorithm that takes into account the attackers speed (and therefore the margin for error based on tv frame rate and resolution) can be quickly figured out by software.
« Last Edit: May 23, 2024, 10:28:00 am by thejbs »
Logged

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,804
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26292 on: May 23, 2024, 11:28:57 pm »
Sorry if this has been posted before. Guess who's most affected by the wrong VAR decisions. Btw the problem is the people operating the system not the system itself. We need independent personal with no connection to PGMOL. At the moment, it's one of the PGMOL stooges leading the VAR room.


https://www.espn.co.uk/football/insider/story/_/id/40150227/every-premier-league-var-error-ranking-winners-losers-referee-stats-2023-24
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26293 on: Yesterday at 12:52:20 am »
Quote from: thejbs on May 23, 2024, 10:25:59 am
Yup. So instead of being offside by your wee toe, youll be onside by it. It doesnt address the problem.

A sensible thing would be to work in the physical limitations of var so theres a bigger threshold that will give benefit to the attacker. Current thresholds didnt go far enough.

Like, if ai are doing it, Im sure an algorithm that takes into account the attackers speed (and therefore the margin for error based on tv frame rate and resolution) can be quickly figured out by software.

Should go back to a clear gap between the two, would also be easier with var, like you said.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,943
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26294 on: Yesterday at 02:21:30 am »
I'm sure posters are doing their best to come up with alternate ideas. But it won't make a jot of difference.

Personally, I have no problem with the current rules on offside.

VAR needs to improve Red card, handballs, diving, penalty calls. Utopia if they do but they won't as biases will come into play.

But no matter what they decide, we'll still get screwed more than others. That is a given.  :wave
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,649
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26295 on: Yesterday at 10:22:30 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 02:21:30 am
I'm sure posters are doing their best to come up with alternate ideas. But it won't make a jot of difference.

Personally, I have no problem with the current rules on offside.

VAR needs to improve Red card, handballs, diving, penalty calls. Utopia if they do but they won't as biases will come into play.

But no matter what they decide, we'll still get screwed more than others. That is a given.  :wave

The current implementation isn't in the spirit of the law though. The law is all about stopping goal hanging, they knew that linesmen wouldn't be inch perfectly accurate, its impossible, but they never expected them to go to this level. They knew and accepted a leg being a bit further forward would happen and not be flagged and they were happy with that.

I hate the fact that they draw lines, a toe offside is not what the rule makers actually intended. A foot being a little bit nearer the goal is not an unfair advantage.

And as for active/inactive, that bollocks needs dropping - because its gaining an unfair advantage and encourages goal hanging
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26296 on: Yesterday at 10:28:55 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:22:30 am
The current implementation isn't in the spirit of the law though. The law is all about stopping goal hanging, they knew that linesmen wouldn't be inch perfectly accurate, its impossible, but they never expected them to go to this level. They knew and accepted a leg being a bit further forward would happen and not be flagged and they were happy with that.

I hate the fact that they draw lines, a toe offside is not what the rule makers actually intended. A foot being a little bit nearer the goal is not an unfair advantage.

And as for active/inactive, that bollocks needs dropping - because its gaining an unfair advantage and encourages goal hanging

It's crazy not to have a problem with the current offside. Firstly, there's the issue you highlight very helpfully. And secondly, even if you thought the new law of arbitrary pedantry over armpits or slightly baggy shirts was a good rule the technology doesn't even allow the level of precision that they're going for. The cameras don't have enough frames to adjudicate between the millimetres and fractions of a second it would need to be accurate. We're being incredibly pedantic based on technology that only enables approximate estimates, which is a farce. 
Logged

Offline steampie

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 686
  • Truth yes, now Justice.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26297 on: Yesterday at 10:34:13 am »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on May 23, 2024, 11:28:57 pm
Sorry if this has been posted before. Guess who's most affected by the wrong VAR decisions. Btw the problem is the people operating the system not the system itself. We need independent personal with no connection to PGMOL. At the moment, it's one of the PGMOL stooges leading the VAR room.


https://www.espn.co.uk/football/insider/story/_/id/40150227/every-premier-league-var-error-ranking-winners-losers-referee-stats-2023-24

Interesting read. But the fact that Doku's kung fu kick on Mac Allister is not classified as a clear and obvious error is fucking bonkers.
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on March 31, 2008, 09:33:54 am
I think [naming your daughter] Fuckoffyoubitterblueshitebastards Becker has a nice ring to it.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,649
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26298 on: Yesterday at 02:56:01 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:28:55 am
It's crazy not to have a problem with the current offside. Firstly, there's the issue you highlight very helpfully. And secondly, even if you thought the new law of arbitrary pedantry over armpits or slightly baggy shirts was a good rule the technology doesn't even allow the level of precision that they're going for. The cameras don't have enough frames to adjudicate between the millimetres and fractions of a second it would need to be accurate. We're being incredibly pedantic based on technology that only enables approximate estimates, which is a farce. 

Exactly - as you say, how can you go to such tight margins when it's outside the capabilities of the technonlogy being used? I watch MOTOGP and they use 4k cameras running at 1000fps or more, you footy use 50fps. The PL hasn't even adopted th Adidas ball with the sensor in it, for AI VAR ffs :butt
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,943
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26299 on: Yesterday at 11:10:30 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:22:30 am
The current implementation isn't in the spirit of the law though. The law is all about stopping goal hanging, they knew that linesmen wouldn't be inch perfectly accurate, its impossible, but they never expected them to go to this level. They knew and accepted a leg being a bit further forward would happen and not be flagged and they were happy with that.

I hate the fact that they draw lines, a toe offside is not what the rule makers actually intended. A foot being a little bit nearer the goal is not an unfair advantage.

And as for active/inactive, that bollocks needs dropping - because its gaining an unfair advantage and encourages goal hanging

Rob, that ship has sailed.

We both know VAR is here to stay. I was 100% against it before implementation and 100% against it now. But there is sweet FA I can do about it.

With that in mind, the way they do offside for VAR is fine by me. Any adjustments to it with higher speed cameras or AI line drawing isn't going to significantly change things, imho. It will give the tech nerds something to cheer about I suppose. But there won't be 5 calls per season really affected. As there won't be proof with the existing tech the call would be different with the new tech. Howard Webb will be still telling us everything is fine.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,908
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26300 on: Today at 09:11:45 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:10:30 pm
Rob, that ship has sailed.

We both know VAR is here to stay. I was 100% against it before implementation and 100% against it now. But there is sweet FA I can do about it.

With that in mind, the way they do offside for VAR is fine by me. Any adjustments to it with higher speed cameras or AI line drawing isn't going to significantly change things, imho. It will give the tech nerds something to cheer about I suppose. But there won't be 5 calls per season really affected. As there won't be proof with the existing tech the call would be different with the new tech. Howard Webb will be still telling us everything is fine.

Several minutes checking goals for the most fractional of offside decisions has made matches a farce for years.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 653 654 655 656 657 [658]   Go Up
« previous next »
 