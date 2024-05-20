I'm sure posters are doing their best to come up with alternate ideas. But it won't make a jot of difference.
Personally, I have no problem with the current rules on offside.
VAR needs to improve Red card, handballs, diving, penalty calls. Utopia if they do but they won't as biases will come into play.
But no matter what they decide, we'll still get screwed more than others. That is a given.
The current implementation isn't in the spirit of the law though. The law is all about stopping goal hanging, they knew that linesmen wouldn't be inch perfectly accurate, its impossible, but they never expected them to go to this level. They knew and accepted a leg being a bit further forward would happen and not be flagged and they were happy with that.
I hate the fact that they draw lines, a toe offside is not what the rule makers actually intended. A foot being a little bit nearer the goal is not an unfair advantage.
And as for active/inactive, that bollocks needs dropping - because its gaining an unfair advantage and encourages goal hanging