Arsene Wenger still trying to force his idiotic new offside rule on football. Feels like everybody things its ridiculous apart from him. It solves nothing.



The problem with offsides and VAR is it's changed the perspective of what an offside is and takes too much away from the game. The armpit/shoulder offsides or the one Coventry scored in the cup semi final that was ruled out by VAR. It kills the emotion of the game as so many goals you can't celebrate for the possibility of an offside in the build up, as even if it's dead level it's a potential offside and a 5 minute review.It might work better if the rule doesn't change for match officials but Wenger's proposal would be the bar for a VAR/automated overturn (i.e. an obvious error and then everyone knows the rule). Not ideal but a better compromise. We have lost perspective of what the offside rule was actually brought in for.Offside rule also needs simplifying for technology. No more nonsense like the Endo one in the cup final or Salah at Burnley. Offside obstruction should only apply to the goalkeeper.