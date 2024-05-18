« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 653 654 655 656 657 [658]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1375330 times)

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,739
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26280 on: Yesterday at 09:27:41 pm »
Haven't seen this posted anywhere else on here, so apologies if already posted.

Quote
Football referee banned after celebrating title with team he officiated

A Dutch football referee has been reportedly banned from officiating for life after he was filmed celebrating with a team he refereed on the final day of the season.

Local reports say Jan Smit, 61, from Opmeer in the Netherlands, officiated a game between St George and SV De Valken in the fourth division on the final day of their season.

NH Nieuws reports Smit made a number of controversial decisions, including sending off three SV De Valken players and a member of their coaching staff.

He also added 15 minutes on at the end of the game as St George was losing and needed a point to secure the title.

SV De Valken filed a complaint against Smit.

The club wrote: "The Valken board does not consider it useful to discuss Sunday's match in detail and the role of the referee during and after the match in public.

"We just have to judge whether it is normal for a referee to celebrate St. George's deserved championship in an exuberant manner after the match."

The Dutch FA, the KNVB, responded by banning Smit from refereeing for them ever again.

KNVB spokesperson Daan Schippers said: "We have received several complaints after Sunday's match.

"We called Mr Smit and told him that he is no longer allowed to referee matches.

"We expect a neutral attitude from a referee and that both teams are treated with respect."

Smit has spoken out against it.

He told NH Nieuws: "I can understand SV De Valken is disappointed with the course of the match. However, in my opinion, the four red cards given were all 100 per cent justified.

"Before the match I have already been asked by players from St George if I wanted to sing a song afterwards. I have done that several times in the past, including at Spartans, VVS, Grasshoppers and also in Amsterdam at ASV Arsenal.

"I wasn't partying with the players at all. I just sang a song and held up the bowl once. That's the only thing. I find it too sad for words that the KNVB is removing me for that reason. It's laughable.

"KNVB has not done any research and only watched one video. I assume the whistling is now over but I will no longer get on my knees like I did two years ago."

https://www.indy100.com/sport/dutch-football-referee-banned-celebrating
Logged

Offline KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26281 on: Yesterday at 10:43:06 pm »
Funny how Wolves always seem to be affected by VAR. Did one decision go their way this season at all? What did they do to piss them off like? 😉.
Logged

Online Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,931
  • YNWA
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26282 on: Yesterday at 10:54:22 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 10:43:06 pm
Funny how Wolves always seem to be affected by VAR. Did one decision go their way this season at all? What did they do to piss them off like? 😉.

what am I missing here?
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,191
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26283 on: Today at 08:20:02 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:27:41 pm
Haven't seen this posted anywhere else on here, so apologies if already posted.

https://www.indy100.com/sport/dutch-football-referee-banned-celebrating
If that happened in the Premier League we'd have Dermot Gallagher on Refwatch explaining why it was the right decision for the ref to party with the winners.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,500
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26284 on: Today at 08:59:50 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 08:20:02 am
If that happened in the Premier League we'd have Dermot Gallagher on Refwatch explaining why it was the right decision for the ref to party with the winners.

And bring a load of Thai prozzies as guests too
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online capt k

  • aaaaaaaavemaaaaaaaaan!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,746
  • id rather be fishing
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26285 on: Today at 09:38:27 am »
Quote from: 4pool on May 18, 2024, 03:33:47 pm
With VAR binned, the match officials will come under more scrutiny to get their calls correctly. If they don't the media aren't going away. They'll be analyzing everything and pointing out the errors.


You must have forgotten when VAR wasn't involved.

The officials made errors. Sure they did. The media pointed these out and clamored for VAR to "fix" the problem. Errors would be eliminated and stopped.

This is what we were sold to bring VAR in.

How's it gone since?

More errors than before. By more errors, I mean calls we were told would be corrected aren't. It is worse. Not better.

And what do we get as an answer, improve the officials and technology.

Football wasn't broke before VAR, It is broke now.


Go back to footy without VAR and what will we get? Matches where, yes, calls will be gotten wrong or missed. And the media will scream about them putting pressure on the officials to get the calls correct. Where as now, with VAR, we get well it was a 50/50 or bias from certain pundits which doesn't improve any aspect of VAR.

Bin the VAR shit show.


im not doubting that var{with its current staff} is shit, what i do question is your line about the media.
Rat boy and Spit{ and most other pundits} have now been told to tow the corporate line, or their snout is taken out of the trough.  i personaly cant see that being the case in future{media calling out refs}, Var or no var
« Last Edit: Today at 09:39:58 am by capt k »
Logged
JFT 96

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26286 on: Today at 12:22:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:59:50 am
And bring a load of Thai prozzies as guests too
A mutual cumming together?
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,836
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26287 on: Today at 02:27:02 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:22:37 pm
A mutual cumming together?

Good prophylactic, boys.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,415
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26288 on: Today at 10:33:37 pm »
All contact outside the box
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 653 654 655 656 657 [658]   Go Up
« previous next »
 