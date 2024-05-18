With VAR binned, the match officials will come under more scrutiny to get their calls correctly. If they don't the media aren't going away. They'll be analyzing everything and pointing out the errors.





You must have forgotten when VAR wasn't involved.



The officials made errors. Sure they did. The media pointed these out and clamored for VAR to "fix" the problem. Errors would be eliminated and stopped.



This is what we were sold to bring VAR in.



How's it gone since?



More errors than before. By more errors, I mean calls we were told would be corrected aren't. It is worse. Not better.



And what do we get as an answer, improve the officials and technology.



Football wasn't broke before VAR, It is broke now.





Go back to footy without VAR and what will we get? Matches where, yes, calls will be gotten wrong or missed. And the media will scream about them putting pressure on the officials to get the calls correct. Where as now, with VAR, we get well it was a 50/50 or bias from certain pundits which doesn't improve any aspect of VAR.



Bin the VAR shit show.







im not doubting that var{with its current staff} is shit, what i do question is your line about the media.Rat boy and Spit{ and most other pundits} have now been told to tow the corporate line, or their snout is taken out of the trough. i personaly cant see that being the case in future{media calling out refs}, Var or no var