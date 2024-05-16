« previous next »
I think they should suspend it for a season
. That gives the fans a chance to see if it's better the old way. In the meantime, PGMOL get a year to iron out all the fails in the system. None of this using the season as an evolving experiment. Changing the rules employed at the beginning of the season to a totally different standard by the time it ends. The Diaz fiasco no goal at Tottenham being the prime example of this. Every goal had to go through a prolonged checklist, so as not to make another mistake. Then they started making more mistakes because they over-analysed it.
Had a good season? Blame it on your team

Had a bad season? Blame it on VAR

Had a shit club? Blame it on Heysel

Can't control your feet? Blame it on the Boogie
All the money of the premier league and instead of an elite academy with a clear route of excellence, that can train applicants from all over the uk, they recruit from a couple of supporters pubs in manchester.
An absolute farce if they scrap VAR. There will be carnage as soon as the first offside is missed or the first handball etc.

I find it remarkable that Wolves (or anyone) would think that the answer is to throw it in the bin. Improve the tech, modernise the laws of the game to make it more compatible with video refereeing, get better people running the refereeing in the country, fire anyone who doesn't send their mate to the video screen to "protect" them & stop the referees protecting themselves all the fucking time, acknowledge that some other sports are better at this stuff than football is and try and take some learnings from there. There are so many options to get this going in a better way.

It can't go back in the box now, just invest and make it better for fucks sake.

I'm curious to read what form you (and others) think this modernisation would take. We can all agree that the subjective element of many football decisions make them incompatible with video refereeing where other sports have objective decisions that are better suited, like tennis line calls. One "evolution" we have seen with VAR was an explosion in handball penalties, because whereas the traditional method gave the ref some leeway in deciding whether the hand really affected anything or was done with intent, now you had someone who is only thinking "what might the ref have not seen", meaning that any incident of ball striking hand became a penalty. As things became increasingly farcical, the authorities tried to relitigate on the fly, and now it's just a mess where some get penalised for having the ball blasted at them from a foot away, and others are allowed to play basketball. So what rule change can resolve this situation? I imagine it would have to be with strict objective criteria - VAR can only work if all rules in its remit are objective. But handball has never worked that way. So what is the answer?

The above is one of many instances of how I think VAR has led to worse decision making. I see that many in the last few pages argue that VAR can lead to better outcomes than no-VAR if run by better people, and I can see how that might seem self-evident, but I actually disagree. As Stewy hints at in this post, you'd have to fundamentally alter the laws of the game to turn this assumption into fact. Do we want a whole new book of laws?

Finally, I agree with those who have said it would be better to withdraw VAR while working on its flaws, than to ruin another season with more trial and error. It doesn't have to be a permanent scrapping, but it needs to be rebuilt from the ground up before reinserting. I think you're kidding yourself if you think a new group of people can be subbed in and everything will just click.
The whole attitude towards it from the referees themselves is probably the biggest problem with VAR. It's best exemplified by an occasion where VAR worked well. I can't remember the event itself but there was some audio released a while back, in which the linesman said that he was holding the raising of the flag until play had stopped, because he believed someone was offside, but he wanted to let play continue. It led to a goal being scored and the linesman then raised his flag. VAR checked it and determined it was onside so the decision was overturned and the goal was given.

The linesman was so apologetic for the incorrect decision and the rest of the officiating team were consoling him for it. It should have been received in the exact opposite way. It was an excellent process (triggering, I know) and resulted in the right decision. The linesman should have been receiving praise for holding his flag and letting the move play out. Instead, their reactions highlighted the way that they see VAR as undermining them or making them look silly. And that's it's biggest problem. Until they look at refereeing with an understanding that they're fallible and that VAR is there to help, not undermine, there will be a tension with it that results in dreadful non-decisions.
The whole attitude towards it from the referees themselves is probably the biggest problem with VAR. It's best exemplified by an occasion where VAR worked well. I can't remember the event itself but there was some audio released a while back, in which the linesman said that he was holding the raising of the flag until play had stopped, because he believed someone was offside, but he wanted to let play continue. It led to a goal being scored and the linesman then raised his flag. VAR checked it and determined it was onside so the decision was overturned and the goal was given.

The linesman was so apologetic for the incorrect decision and the rest of the officiating team were consoling him for it. It should have been received in the exact opposite way. It was an excellent process (triggering, I know) and resulted in the right decision. The linesman should have been receiving praise for holding his flag and letting the move play out. Instead, their reactions highlighted the way that they see VAR as undermining them or making them look silly. And that's it's biggest problem. Until they look at refereeing with an understanding that they're fallible and that VAR is there to help, not undermine, there will be a tension with it that results in dreadful non-decisions.

I've been saying that for a while, but maybe not as articulate as you. I would even argue it's not just the refs that need to change their perspective. Football as a whole (media, players, managers, supporters) needs to change its attitude towards VAR. It shouldn't be seen as this higher authority deciding whether the ref has made a mistake (which going by the VAR protocol isn't the intention). It should be seen as a means to get to the right decision just like the linos are. If a lino signals for a foul the ref hasn't seen, it's not taken as the lino overruling the ref, it's seen as them supporting the ref. The same attitude should be applied to the VAR.

The problem is that not even PGMOL are using VAR that way, by basically giving the VAR the power to decide whether the ref goes to the monitor or simply makes the decision for him (like the Doku kick not being a foul). That's a fundamental mistake in the way the VAR is applied in the Premier League (and maybe in other leagues as well). It has been made clear by IFAB, that the ref is the person who makes every decision in a match and is in charge of the whole affair, but the way VAR is used at the moment, you have the ref making a decision and then the VAR making a decision (more often than not confirming what the ref has said, because apparently they don't want to make them look bad). That's how you get decisions like the Doku one or the Odegaard handball. The right way to deal with those would have been for the VAR to tell the ref that what he has said about the incident is not what has actually happened (players just coming together with the Doku kick and Odegaard not putting his hand on the floor). Then the decision should have been made by the ref, to look at it again himself. Instead, you have the ref saying it's not a penalty and then the VAR saying again it's not a penalty. It's two decisions made by two separate people, which goes against the principle of the ref being in charge of the game.

There are cases where it's fine for the VAR to make the call, because they have the means to do it (and those are "objective" decisions as mentioned in the VAR-protocol), like drawing the lines for offsides or saying whether a foul happened in the penalty area or not. They should not be making subjective decisions though like with Doku or Odegaard. The ref should be the one making that call and in both cases, he wasn't.
I'm curious to read what form you (and others) think this modernisation would take. We can all agree that the subjective element of many football decisions make them incompatible with video refereeing where other sports have objective decisions that are better suited, like tennis line calls. One "evolution" we have seen with VAR was an explosion in handball penalties, because whereas the traditional method gave the ref some leeway in deciding whether the hand really affected anything or was done with intent, now you had someone who is only thinking "what might the ref have not seen", meaning that any incident of ball striking hand became a penalty. As things became increasingly farcical, the authorities tried to relitigate on the fly, and now it's just a mess where some get penalised for having the ball blasted at them from a foot away, and others are allowed to play basketball. So what rule change can resolve this situation? I imagine it would have to be with strict objective criteria - VAR can only work if all rules in its remit are objective. But handball has never worked that way. So what is the answer?

The above is one of many instances of how I think VAR has led to worse decision making. I see that many in the last few pages argue that VAR can lead to better outcomes than no-VAR if run by better people, and I can see how that might seem self-evident, but I actually disagree. As Stewy hints at in this post, you'd have to fundamentally alter the laws of the game to turn this assumption into fact. Do we want a whole new book of laws?

Finally, I agree with those who have said it would be better to withdraw VAR while working on its flaws, than to ruin another season with more trial and error. It doesn't have to be a permanent scrapping, but it needs to be rebuilt from the ground up before reinserting. I think you're kidding yourself if you think a new group of people can be subbed in and everything will just click.

I'd say rules need simplifying.

Offside rule has been a nightmare with VAR. Firstly because it's changed what is considered offside compared to before and also because of all the intricacies around the rule. For example, Van Dijk's goal in the cup final (Endo 'interfering') or Salah being pushed into an offside position and then having the goal overturned for it at Burnley. These are nonsensical things that would never have been even looked at pre-VAR, but everything has to be so literal. Whereas sides like Arsenal constantly dance around the rules and get away with it.

Offsides - Therefore you could simplify it so that (as an example) you're offside only if all the foot is offside and that is basically it (at least as far as the bar for a VAR overturn). People are then satisfied that if a goal is disallowed it's a clear decision. Either that or have thicker lines at least. You could have one other scenario where a defender is deliberately blocking the goalkeeper because players will cheat and take advantage of anything. Then you can have a VAR system to check that - otherwise have the semi-automated/automated system to check whether all the foot was offside. The offside rule has gone so far from its original purpose, magnified more by VAR.

Handball - it's been a minefield since VAR came in and it's applied differently in different competitions. I'd say deliberate handball in the area - penalty. Arm in an unnatural position - indirect free kick. Otherwise - leave it. From a VAR point of view only overturn to give pen if it's determined to be a deliberate handball.

That's where you need slight rule changes.

The problem is a foul in the box is always going to be subjective. Give VAR the remit to overturn a clear dive in the box (i.e. blatant cheating) and that's it. Consequence of VAR has been more and more pens and there's too many of them. The ref is fudging making decisions because of VAR - the ref needs to decide if it's a pen. Same with a goal, you can't have goals ruled out by VAR for a subjective foul in the build up. The ref has to make that decision. If the VAR can't decide that Doku on Mac is a pen - and is backed on it - then why bother giving it the remit to give penalties for anything but deliberate handball?

And then red cards. Another minefield is what's violent conduct and what isn't. The Jones one from VAR was a joke or the Calvert Lewin one for Everton in the cup. VAR should only be overturning over the really bad ones. And also to overturn a red card that was given - like Mac Allister at Bournemouth which they didn't bother doing.

It needs simplifying and streamlining to work. If the above was all applied then it's far less disruptive to fans but guards more against the howlers which was how VAR was sold anyway.

With all that attacking sides benefit from the offside changes and the defensive sides benefit from less penalties.






"everything has to be so literal. "

Exactly. That's what I was getting at with my handball talk. These have always been nuanced decisions, but with VAR it's become, "did it touch the hand? Yes or no". Well, at least sometimes. Depends how each refereeing team sees the game (or their preferred outcome, take your pick).

With respect, I don't think the changes you suggest simplify matters. You mention the word "deliberate" several times, and separating "really bad" decisions from the merely incorrect ,hence it's still subjective. I think the only way a technology driven, 100% objective system will work is if any attacker in an offside position is in violation regardless of whether they are "active", and that every touch of ball on hand is a penalty (or indirect free kick, which I agree should be the outcome under such strict conditions), which is why I asked whether we truly want the rule changes that would make the system reliable. I sure don't.
Imagine life with a simple way of looking at things, you know what's right and wrong and you get on with it even when it's not going your way. Then you add VAR outlook on life where every joyous moment has to be reviewed to the finest detail to see if that happiness can be written off due to an unseen foul that maybe a foul for one ref and not for another or a toe crossing a line. God what the game has come to, a pale shadow of it's former glory.
