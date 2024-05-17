« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 650 651 652 653 654 [655]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1369324 times)

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,591
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26160 on: Today at 06:54:41 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:48:27 am
Do they honestly think it's going to improve?
There's plenty of room for improvement, as I pointed out above. I believe that the points from Wolves (which I agree with) were the opening salvo in a negotiation for better standards and accountability.

Quote
It's a sunk cost fallacy at this point until PGMOL is destroyed in its current form.
Whereas this is fucking realistic.

Quote
They should try reading the room and factor in the fans for once.
Which fans? As this thread has demonstrated over the last few pages there's no consensus amongst the fans.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,726
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26161 on: Today at 07:01:23 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:48:27 am
Do they honestly think it's going to improve? It's a sunk cost fallacy at this point until PGMOL is destroyed in its current form.

They should try reading the room and factor in the fans for once.
Its like youre arguing for both sides. Youre saying get rid of VAR and let the refs do their job, then saying the refs are shit.
WTF do you think these refs are going to do when they know none of their decisions will be looked at? They already have the balls to screw us over now, knowing that VAR will have to look at it.

I get the point that we can celebrate goals straight away again, and thats a valid point. But getting rid of VAR now would unleash the officials rage at being questioned and it would be carnage.

Read the room? What fucking room are you in?
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,548
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26162 on: Today at 07:24:48 am »
VAR and the ref association should be completely different entities. Also, VAR should be on a contract basis so if company with the contract fucks up the contract can be given to someone else.
Logged

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,706
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26163 on: Today at 08:30:11 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 05:41:13 pm
They have. They just understand its not the system at fault but the people using it.
I would go one step deeper/farther on that. Its actually the accountability and integrity model around those using it. The whole VAR protocol has been abused by PGMOL into to an accountability avoidance model where the VAR referees must be seen to support the onfield decisions and vice versa.
Part of accountability and integrity is being able to say when you made a mistake (when you are wrong, say you are wrong). Currently the refs and VAR constantly try to use the clear and obvious nonsense to give decision in a manner they think will maintain an image of their control. Then, when they clearly get it wrong, they are all forced into a double down, gaslit spin, which constantly erodes accountability and integrity.
Much better to have a proper accountability gap between onfield ref and VAR to enable an overturn of decisions in fast/real time. On field ref can still make the final call.  It is ok for VAR and ref to disagree and to overturn decisions based on video evidence.
The current model just shines a light on their errors and erodes everyones integrity. It would be quite simple to fix a lot of it.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,784
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26164 on: Today at 08:53:48 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:01:23 am
Its like youre arguing for both sides. Youre saying get rid of VAR and let the refs do their job, then saying the refs are shit.

The worse the refs are then the worse the VAR will be with those same refs using it. Nothing is going to change next season. Webb will streamline it which will not change any of the real issues with it.

PGMOL is the issue and the way its run and the shit referees, but that only makes VAR all the more unusable.

Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:01:23 am
WTF do you think these refs are going to do when they know none of their decisions will be looked at? They already have the balls to screw us over now, knowing that VAR will have to look at it.

We've been as screwed over by VAR as we have with with the refs on the pitch and when the ref has screwed us, VAR has mostly failed to overturn it.

I hate the fact you can't celebrate goals now (honestly what is the point of football without that?), but at least if you had the trade off with decisions like Doku/Odegaard/other blatant pens/Mac Allister sending off, Van Dijk sending off were actually overturned - but they aren't. And you get several other bad ones from VAR on top (league cup final, Burnley away, Jones red card at Spurs stitch up, several dreadful VAR decisions against us in Europa League).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,421
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26165 on: Today at 08:56:50 am »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 06:04:55 pm
Kavanagh gets a chance to say goodbye to Jurgen on Sunday. They also saved the best for last with Coote on VAR.

They say these things even themselves outWolves have been repeatedly fucked over by VAR this season too so Sunday could be a bit mad.
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,973
  • BoRac
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26166 on: Today at 09:17:06 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:56:50 am
They say these things even themselves outWolves have been repeatedly fucked over by VAR this season too so Sunday could be a bit mad.

Given what they've done to us this season, I can't see it evening out for both teams. ;D

The game is a dead rubber, though, so the only meaningful thing they can do is hand out a load of red cards to ensure both teams have players suspended at the start of next season.
Logged

Offline capt k

  • aaaaaaaavemaaaaaaaaan!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,738
  • id rather be fishing
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26167 on: Today at 09:19:14 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:10:28 pm
Not a chance.

With VAR binned, the match officials will come under more scrutiny to get their calls correctly. If they don't the media aren't going away. They'll be analyzing everything and pointing out the errors.

Im not sure how you came to this conclusion. The media have been absolutley complicit in the shit storm we have witnessed all year.. from the Diaz no goal  media{pundit}reaction mid game to the orchestrated silencing of any questions 2 hours later.. the media{in general} are TOLD what to say. none of these pricks are going to have their noses removed from the money trough, so they keep their head down.. you know the worlds on its head when the likes of Goldberg broach the subject, yet Spit and Rat boy say fuck all
Logged
JFT 96

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,252
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26168 on: Today at 09:23:31 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:53:48 am
The worse the refs are then the worse the VAR will be with those same refs using it. Nothing is going to change next season. Webb will streamline it which will not change any of the real issues with it.

PGMOL is the issue and the way its run and the shit referees, but that only makes VAR all the more unusable.

We've been as screwed over by VAR as we have with with the refs on the pitch and when the ref has screwed us, VAR has mostly failed to overturn it.

I hate the fact you can't celebrate goals now (honestly what is the point of football without that?), but at least if you had the trade off with decisions like Doku/Odegaard/other blatant pens/Mac Allister sending off, Van Dijk sending off were actually overturned - but they aren't. And you get several other bad ones from VAR on top (league cup final, Burnley away, Jones red card at Spurs stitch up, several dreadful VAR decisions against us in Europa League).

Some people didnt think Docu's high boot was a penalty (It was). But not having rules black and white causes divide. For example if a boot touches a chest, deliberate or not its a foul. No divide then. But instead we get, it's a coming together, Docu is looking at the ball and doesn't see MacAlister and on and on. The rules allow subjectivity. VAR is just another look, the subjectivity remains. Are rules really rules if no one can agree on what said rule is?

« Last Edit: Today at 09:38:18 am by red1977 »
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,784
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26169 on: Today at 09:36:13 am »
Quote from: capt k on Today at 09:19:14 am
Im not sure how you came to this conclusion. The media have been absolutley complicit in the shit storm we have witnessed all year.. from the Diaz no goal  media{pundit}reaction mid game to the orchestrated silencing of any questions 2 hours later.. the media{in general} are TOLD what to say. none of these pricks are going to have their noses removed from the money trough, so they keep their head down.. you know the worlds on its head when the likes of Goldberg broach the subject, yet Spit and Rat boy say fuck all

They just parrot whatever the PL/Sky/PGMOL want them to. Silent on this but went nuclear over ESL (for their paymasters) and Neville is never usually short of an opinion.

Quote from: red1977 on Today at 09:23:31 am
Some people didnt think Docu's high boot was a penalty (It was). But not having rules black and white causes divide. For example if a boot touches a chest, deliberate or not its a foul. No divide then. But instead we get, it's a coming together, Docu is looking at the ball and doesn't see MacAlister and on and on. The rules allow subjectivity. VAR is just another look, the subjectivity remains. Are rules really rules if no one can agree on what said rule is?

VAR hides behind subjectivity to justify decisions and refs operating it can therefore manipulate it. It shouldn't be used for subjective decisions anyway but while pens are within its remit, Doku is a clear pen.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:37:54 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,520
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26170 on: Today at 09:47:03 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:24:48 am
VAR and the ref association should be completely different entities. Also, VAR should be on a contract basis so if company with the contract fucks up the contract can be given to someone else.

IMO there should be three bodies.

Oversight - Not comprised of current/ex officials. They should be responsible for adjusting the rules as required, judging the performances of the groups below them and generally managing everything related to rule enforcement. This group tells the separate VAR/official groups how to execute rules, rather than the VAR's and officials working together.

VAR - A different group with different training for a different skillset. If they see a mistake they tell the referee to review it on the monitor, or just overturn it if it's egregious enough. They report directly to the oversight group. If a referee makes a mistake and the VAR doesn't catch it, the VAR takes the blame. If the VAR recommends the referee review it and the referee sticks with the original mistake, the referee takes the blame.

Officials - Their only roles are referee, linesman and 4th official. They're judged both on the frequency that VAR needs to overrule them and the frequency with which they incorrectly stick with their original decisions. Frequent enough mistakes lead to increasing punishments, such as demotion from the big games, demotion to the EFL and just outright being fired.

Additionally, all audio between officials should be released after every round of fixtures and all per-match performance reviews should be public. Officials should not be allowed to officiate matches for other countries/organisations on the side, and officials shouldn't get to officiate local teams even if they don't claim to support them.
Logged

Offline capt k

  • aaaaaaaavemaaaaaaaaan!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,738
  • id rather be fishing
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26171 on: Today at 09:52:18 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:36:13 am
They just parrot whatever the PL/Sky/PGMOL want them to. Silent on this but went nuclear over ESL (for their paymasters) and Neville is never usually short of an opinion.

VAR hides behind subjectivity to justify decisions and refs operating it can therefore manipulate it. It shouldn't be used for subjective decisions anyway but while pens are within its remit, Doku is a clear pen.
oh i know, hence me mentioning their snouts in the trough., what i cant get my head around is the fact var can see an obvious offence, but its not in their remit to action on it.. i personally like the "idea" of VAR, but i hate the way its implemented.. its the same as watching any corrupt organisation, they will twist and turn the facts so their work mate isnt called out for obvious misuse/abuse of power
Logged
JFT 96

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,252
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26172 on: Today at 09:58:34 am »


This was disgusting.

There needs to be a full review of the rules to a point where things like this cant be explained away and got away with.
Logged

Offline ArcticRed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 882
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26173 on: Today at 10:03:32 am »
How about they start with voting on whether to keep PGMOL next year. Eliminate the biggest problem first. Who knows... even VAR might work near flawlessly if put in capable hands rather than given to monkeys.
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26174 on: Today at 10:15:03 am »
Jurgs "these people are not able to use it properly" sums it up nicely. Said as it is he'd vote for scrapping it.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,784
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26175 on: Today at 10:28:12 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 09:58:34 am


This was disgusting.

There needs to be a full review of the rules to a point where things like this cant be explained away and got away with.

United had been battered in their first two games. That put them 1-0 up and they won that game which turned their season. Although we'd started slow anyway our season never recovered from that game, whereas a win would have gave us more momentum. I think it was our first league defeat in 9 months.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26176 on: Today at 10:40:17 am »
Klopp said the same as many of us on here to be honest
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,784
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26177 on: Today at 10:40:40 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:15:03 am
Jurgs "these people are not able to use it properly" sums it up nicely. Said as it is he'd vote for scrapping it.

Quote
"These people [PGMOL] are not able to use it properly, we can't change the people obviously that's clear, so yeah I would [vote to scrap].

Exactly. Whether you're for or against VAR, it can't work in the PL with the people using it and the way they use it, so there's no point having it because those same people will be using it next season. And we all know the refs will be bad anyway if they don't have it.

It's far less of a shitshow in the CL, in general.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,421
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26178 on: Today at 10:45:46 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:28:12 am
United had been battered in their first two games. That put them 1-0 up and they won that game which turned their season. Although we'd started slow anyway our season never recovered from that game, whereas a win would have gave us more momentum. I think it was our first league defeat in 9 months.

They were one up through Sancho. That made it 2-0 which possibly made it easier to give as it wasnt seen as so decisive. Even though we got our act together and finished strong so no reason to think we couldnt have made it 1-1 had that not been given.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,286
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26179 on: Today at 10:46:26 am »

'Liverpool manager Klopp would 'vote for scrapping VAR'' - short video clip from Sky (in Klopp's press conference vs Wolves):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7xd5BoNTQl8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7xd5BoNTQl8</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/7xd5BoNTQl8


"I don't think they're voting against VAR, I think they'll vote about how it gets used, because that's definitely not right. I understand that.

"In the way they do it, I would vote against it, because these people are not able to use it properly.

"I do not think VAR is the problem but the way we use it is the problem. So, you cannot change the people obviously, it's clear. You need them. So yeah, I would vote for scrapping VAR."



Full press conference here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=_FIPBbVM7Bo (from LFC)

« Last Edit: Today at 10:48:32 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,812
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26180 on: Today at 11:02:41 am »
The only way that football can be saved is to fucking sack PGMOL

They are a gang of amateur fucking wankers with zero ability.

The Premier League has billions of quid invested into it. There should be an elite school training the best of the best and the idea and the aim should be to get the correct decision every time.

These c*nts get it wrong in every fucking single game. Forget corruption or bias. The aim should be to get the correct decision. The fact that they don't so often with every tool they have is a fucking joke and enough of an excuse to sack the useless bastards right there. Right now.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,455
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26181 on: Today at 11:07:19 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:02:41 am
The only way that football can be saved is to fucking sack PGMOL

They are a gang of amateur fucking wankers with zero ability.

The Premier League has billions of quid invested into it. There should be an elite school training the best of the best and the idea and the aim should be to get the correct decision every time.

These c*nts get it wrong in every fucking single game. Forget corruption or bias. The aim should be to get the correct decision. The fact that they don't so often with every tool they have is a fucking joke and enough of an excuse to sack the useless bastards right there. Right now.

So you're a fan then Andy  ;D

You're right though for all the money swilling around the game, there really is no excuse not to have a credible body of refs with top class training infrastructure that drives meritocracy so the best rise to the top, with complete transparency in ALL aspects of their activities.
Logged

Offline nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,658
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26182 on: Today at 11:29:12 am »
I'm surprised no one has realised that VAR has given them c*nt refs the power to manipulate the game/result of matches.
They know they can "hide" behind var now as we witness it week in week out
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Offline MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26183 on: Today at 12:04:12 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:02:41 am
The only way that football can be saved is to fucking sack PGMOL

They are a gang of amateur fucking wankers with zero ability.

The Premier League has billions of quid invested into it. There should be an elite school training the best of the best and the idea and the aim should be to get the correct decision every time.

These c*nts get it wrong in every fucking single game. Forget corruption or bias. The aim should be to get the correct decision. The fact that they don't so often with every tool they have is a fucking joke and enough of an excuse to sack the useless bastards right there. Right now.

This is correct. I think the equipment has only failed twice? (The blind spot at the Emirates when Saka might have been offside against us being one)
So it is not the equipment that is the issue, it is the users.
Webb should go. It has got worse since he arrived, yet he refuses to acknowledge this, and they continue to back their colleagues incompetence.
You are right about the idea of an elite training school. Maybe they could look outside Manchester for officials too.
A Manchester official must never be involved in either a Liverpool, Utd or city game again regardless of who they say they support. Likewise for all other regional rivalries. I'm sure there are enough officials throughout the country to make this happen. If there are not, then Webb must be asked why there are not, and what is he doing to end this farce.
Also remove this 'high threshold' and 'clear and obvious' nonsense. Make the correct decision!
For the doku challenge, the ref should have been called to the screen, and asked if he had seen the challenge like this, would he have awarded a penalty, or does he want to go with his onfied decision?
When a 'checking potential red card' scenario, the ref should also be allowed to award a yellow card, rather than red or nothing.
And all these conversations should be available to the clubs, either in match, HT or FT for transparency and accountability.
Lines for every decision too should be mandatory..I still haven't seen any for our disallowed goal on Monday that would have made it 4-1.
In general, the officials are simply not good enough, and must be accountable.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,273
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26184 on: Today at 01:06:25 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 11:29:12 am
I'm surprised no one has realised that VAR has given them c*nt refs the power to manipulate the game/result of matches.
They know they can "hide" behind var now as we witness it week in week out

They've always done this though. That Sterling offside in 2014 cannot be explained for example, especially when you watch the video of Carra and Neville trying to flag offside and watch how the "professionals" do it. I still don't understand the lineo at Anfield who flagged us offside from a throw around 2006/07, we'd have scored if he'd let it go.

What clear and obvious does is allow them the get out of not having to correct their mates. I'm convinced they are trying to get VAR scrapped so they can go back to their dodgy ways unhindered.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,874
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26185 on: Today at 01:12:02 pm »
Nothing will change. PGMOL will come out with some sort of fudge sending Webb out to talk to his gimp Michael Owen about how they are "listening to peoples concerns" etc... and will do all they can to improve meanwhile the gravy train of ineptness will continue.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,205
  • Bam!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26186 on: Today at 02:08:14 pm »
PGMOL and Howard Webb have announced they will go through various steps this summer to ensure the referee's are ready for the new season.

- Summer training camp, using school children to re-enact the premier league matches and decisions that have been scrutinised this season
- All referee's are assigned proper nicknames, there was previously confusion due to some being referred to by their first name, and some by their nickname.
- VAR officials will be given the best brand of crisps avaliable.
- Troy Deeney to host talks and session going over how a premier league footballer thinks on the football pitch
- New dietary plan in place, mainly consisting of Howard Webb's favourite Manchester Tart
- Monthly team bonding trips to take place, location and activity to be sorted by anonymous donator from the middle east.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,564
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26187 on: Today at 02:11:32 pm »
We can get rid of the people though, fuck the whole higher echelons of the PGMOL & all the PL refs off.

Bring in new blood, real professionals who know that they too will get fucked off, if they let their standards slip.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,652
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26188 on: Today at 02:14:17 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:08:14 pm
PGMOL and Howard Webb have announced they will go through various steps this summer to ensure the referee's are ready for the new season.

- Summer training camp, using school children to re-enact the premier league matches and decisions that have been scrutinised this season
- All referee's are assigned proper nicknames, there was previously confusion due to some being referred to by their first name, and some by their nickname.
- VAR officials will be given the best brand of crisps avaliable.
- Troy Deeney to host talks and session going over how a premier league footballer thinks on the football pitch
- New dietary plan in place, mainly consisting of Howard Webb's favourite Manchester Tart
- Monthly team bonding trips to take place, location and activity to be sorted by anonymous donator from the middle east.


Don't know what this says about PGMOL that I actually thought this was real until the crisps one ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26189 on: Today at 02:25:41 pm »
My 'favourite' VAR decision.
'Possible red card'.... decision- no action required  ;D
Logged

Offline MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26190 on: Today at 02:29:16 pm »
In the same game, Wham's first goal allowed despite climbing on Álisson's shoulder, and this for their 2nd goal.
VVD prevented from getting across to the goalscorer by the wham attacker who is in the offside position.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,281
  • Dutch Class
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26191 on: Today at 02:40:40 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:11:32 pm
We can get rid of the people though, fuck the whole higher echelons of the PGMOL & all the PL refs off.

Bring in new blood, real professionals who know that they too will get fucked off, if they let their standards slip.

PGMOL is a closed shop. It's not a meritocracy. If refs were demoted/promoted for performance like they used to be, I think you'd see an improvement in the quality of officiating.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,564
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26192 on: Today at 02:44:34 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:40:40 pm
PGMOL is a closed shop. It's not a meritocracy. If refs were demoted/promoted for performance like they used to be, I think you'd see an improvement in the quality of officiating.

Is why it should be swept clean, it has always been an old boys club. I wouldn't mind that so much if they weren't all so fucking gash at their jobs & open to "legal" bribery.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,273
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26193 on: Today at 02:47:54 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:11:32 pm
We can get rid of the people though, fuck the whole higher echelons of the PGMOL & all the PL refs off.

Bring in new blood, real professionals who know that they too will get fucked off, if they let their standards slip.

There will be retiring ex pros from the lower leagues who would love a £200k a year salary to train as a ref, I'd happily learn the LOTG and work as a VAR for £200k pa. The final decision is the refs, so for VAR only jobs, you don't need to be fit, you just need someone who understands the laws, knows if what they are seeing contravenes the law and requires a review from the ref and is able to work in a calm manner. There literally hundreds of thousands of people who could do a better job than this lot.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,726
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26194 on: Today at 03:02:26 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 02:25:41 pm
My 'favourite' VAR decision.
'Possible red card'.... decision- no action required  ;D
Both came in high?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 650 651 652 653 654 [655]   Go Up
« previous next »
 