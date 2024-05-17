The only way that football can be saved is to fucking sack PGMOL



They are a gang of amateur fucking wankers with zero ability.



The Premier League has billions of quid invested into it. There should be an elite school training the best of the best and the idea and the aim should be to get the correct decision every time.



These c*nts get it wrong in every fucking single game. Forget corruption or bias. The aim should be to get the correct decision. The fact that they don't so often with every tool they have is a fucking joke and enough of an excuse to sack the useless bastards right there. Right now.



This is correct. I think the equipment has only failed twice? (The blind spot at the Emirates when Saka might have been offside against us being one)So it is not the equipment that is the issue, it is the users.Webb should go. It has got worse since he arrived, yet he refuses to acknowledge this, and they continue to back their colleagues incompetence.You are right about the idea of an elite training school. Maybe they could look outside Manchester for officials too.A Manchester official must never be involved in either a Liverpool, Utd or city game again regardless of who they say they support. Likewise for all other regional rivalries. I'm sure there are enough officials throughout the country to make this happen. If there are not, then Webb must be asked why there are not, and what is he doing to end this farce.Also remove this 'high threshold' and 'clear and obvious' nonsense. Make the correct decision!For the doku challenge, the ref should have been called to the screen, and asked if he had seen the challenge like this, would he have awarded a penalty, or does he want to go with his onfied decision?When a 'checking potential red card' scenario, the ref should also be allowed to award a yellow card, rather than red or nothing.And all these conversations should be available to the clubs, either in match, HT or FT for transparency and accountability.Lines for every decision too should be mandatory..I still haven't seen any for our disallowed goal on Monday that would have made it 4-1.In general, the officials are simply not good enough, and must be accountable.