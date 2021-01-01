« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #26160 on: Today at 06:54:41 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:48:27 am
Do they honestly think it's going to improve?
There's plenty of room for improvement, as I pointed out above. I believe that the points from Wolves (which I agree with) were the opening salvo in a negotiation for better standards and accountability.

It's a sunk cost fallacy at this point until PGMOL is destroyed in its current form.
Whereas this is fucking realistic.

They should try reading the room and factor in the fans for once.
Which fans? As this thread has demonstrated over the last few pages there's no consensus amongst the fans.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #26161 on: Today at 07:01:23 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:48:27 am
Do they honestly think it's going to improve? It's a sunk cost fallacy at this point until PGMOL is destroyed in its current form.

They should try reading the room and factor in the fans for once.
Its like youre arguing for both sides. Youre saying get rid of VAR and let the refs do their job, then saying the refs are shit.
WTF do you think these refs are going to do when they know none of their decisions will be looked at? They already have the balls to screw us over now, knowing that VAR will have to look at it.

I get the point that we can celebrate goals straight away again, and thats a valid point. But getting rid of VAR now would unleash the officials rage at being questioned and it would be carnage.

Read the room? What fucking room are you in?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #26162 on: Today at 07:24:48 am
VAR and the ref association should be completely different entities. Also, VAR should be on a contract basis so if company with the contract fucks up the contract can be given to someone else.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #26163 on: Today at 08:30:11 am
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 05:41:13 pm
They have. They just understand its not the system at fault but the people using it.
I would go one step deeper/farther on that. Its actually the accountability and integrity model around those using it. The whole VAR protocol has been abused by PGMOL into to an accountability avoidance model where the VAR referees must be seen to support the onfield decisions and vice versa.
Part of accountability and integrity is being able to say when you made a mistake (when you are wrong, say you are wrong). Currently the refs and VAR constantly try to use the clear and obvious nonsense to give decision in a manner they think will maintain an image of their control. Then, when they clearly get it wrong, they are all forced into a double down, gaslit spin, which constantly erodes accountability and integrity.
Much better to have a proper accountability gap between onfield ref and VAR to enable an overturn of decisions in fast/real time. On field ref can still make the final call.  It is ok for VAR and ref to disagree and to overturn decisions based on video evidence.
The current model just shines a light on their errors and erodes everyones integrity. It would be quite simple to fix a lot of it.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #26164 on: Today at 08:53:48 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:01:23 am
Its like youre arguing for both sides. Youre saying get rid of VAR and let the refs do their job, then saying the refs are shit.

The worse the refs are then the worse the VAR will be with those same refs using it. Nothing is going to change next season. Webb will streamline it which will not change any of the real issues with it.

PGMOL is the issue and the way its run and the shit referees, but that only makes VAR all the more unusable.

Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:01:23 am
WTF do you think these refs are going to do when they know none of their decisions will be looked at? They already have the balls to screw us over now, knowing that VAR will have to look at it.

We've been as screwed over by VAR as we have with with the refs on the pitch and when the ref has screwed us, VAR has mostly failed to overturn it.

I hate the fact you can't celebrate goals now (honestly what is the point of football without that?), but at least if you had the trade off with decisions like Doku/Odegaard/other blatant pens/Mac Allister sending off, Van Dijk sending off were actually overturned - but they aren't. And you get several other bad ones from VAR on top (league cup final, Burnley away, Jones red card at Spurs stitch up, several dreadful VAR decisions against us in Europa League).
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #26165 on: Today at 08:56:50 am
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 06:04:55 pm
Kavanagh gets a chance to say goodbye to Jurgen on Sunday. They also saved the best for last with Coote on VAR.

They say these things even themselves outWolves have been repeatedly fucked over by VAR this season too so Sunday could be a bit mad.
