« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 650 651 652 653 654 [655]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1368399 times)

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,591
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26160 on: Today at 06:54:41 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:48:27 am
Do they honestly think it's going to improve?
There's plenty of room for improvement, as I pointed out above. I believe that the points from Wolves (which I agree with) were the opening salvo in a negotiation for better standards and accountability.

Quote
It's a sunk cost fallacy at this point until PGMOL is destroyed in its current form.
Whereas this is fucking realistic.

Quote
They should try reading the room and factor in the fans for once.
Which fans? As this thread has demonstrated over the last few pages there's no consensus amongst the fans.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26161 on: Today at 07:01:23 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:48:27 am
Do they honestly think it's going to improve? It's a sunk cost fallacy at this point until PGMOL is destroyed in its current form.

They should try reading the room and factor in the fans for once.
Its like youre arguing for both sides. Youre saying get rid of VAR and let the refs do their job, then saying the refs are shit.
WTF do you think these refs are going to do when they know none of their decisions will be looked at? They already have the balls to screw us over now, knowing that VAR will have to look at it.

I get the point that we can celebrate goals straight away again, and thats a valid point. But getting rid of VAR now would unleash the officials rage at being questioned and it would be carnage.

Read the room? What fucking room are you in?
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,543
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26162 on: Today at 07:24:48 am »
VAR and the ref association should be completely different entities. Also, VAR should be on a contract basis so if company with the contract fucks up the contract can be given to someone else.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 650 651 652 653 654 [655]   Go Up
« previous next »
 