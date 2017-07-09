Do you honestly think we'll get better treatment without VAR?



I've only watched a bit of the TAW interview, but Jurgen mentions the refs, especially how the whole bus were gobsmacked at the Rodri handball not being given.



The club also know, without VAR, we'll get fucked over even more. Every tight offside you can guarantee we get flagged and opposition teams don't. Cody's would have been ruled out the other night and Villas given for example.



Do the club think doing PGMOL's bidding will do us any favours?Ultimately VAR is just one extra way to screw us. If it was actually overturning bad decisions then I could understand wanting to keep it, but time and time again it doesn't. Instead we get the double whammy of bad refs and bad VAR decisions (by the same refs). Therefore it's useless and just screws us more.The VAR upheld all the ref/lino decisions the other night. They just spent a lot longer looking at the Gakpo one than the Villa one.But that's why i'd be in favour of automated offsides (assuming the process is quick and accurate). Does anyone really trust the VAR system on tight offsides since it's come in? 5+ minutes messing about and ultimately guessing. Once offsides are in the hands of AI then people can actually trust the process more.