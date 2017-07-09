« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 649 650 651 652 653 [654]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1367732 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26120 on: Today at 05:26:04 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:22:04 pm
Well said. And first approach to improve it should be to split VAR duties from PGMOL

Yeah & make the new VAR overlords equal in power to the ref. Don't even need to use football people. There are plenty of above board professionals and members of the public who can easily learn the laws of the game.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,719
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26121 on: Today at 05:38:40 pm »
Just get a few Rawkites to do the VAR. Problem solved.
Logged

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,891
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26122 on: Today at 05:39:35 pm »
Quote
BBC Sport understands Liverpool, plus three other unnamed clubs, are not in favour of scrapping VAR.

clearly haven't been reading the corruption thread
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,719
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26123 on: Today at 05:41:13 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 05:39:35 pm
clearly haven't been reading the corruption thread
They have. They just understand its not the system at fault but the people using it.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,776
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26124 on: Today at 05:42:53 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 05:39:35 pm
clearly haven't been reading the corruption thread

Laughable that the morons at the club are the first club (and only one so far) to brief that they're backing VAR. Just gives a stick to bash the club with and accusations of 'big clubs get all the decisions'. But then these fuckwits thought the ESL was a good idea, so good luck getting them to read the room. Nobody likes VAR, fans hate it.

We've had a litany of bad VAR decisions this season, whether it's backing up awful refereeing decisions or overturning the ref.

Not just in the Premier League either. But yeah 'hit me harder PGMOL/VAR/Webb please'. Laughable that we're doing their bidding for them after this season.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:44:52 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,252
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26125 on: Today at 05:45:41 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:41:13 pm
They have. They just understand its not the system at fault but the people using it.

I've only watched a bit of the TAW interview, but Jurgen mentions the refs, especially how the whole bus were gobsmacked at the Rodri handball not being given.

The club also know, without VAR, we'll get fucked over even more. Every tight offside you can guarantee we get flagged and opposition teams don't. Cody's would have been ruled out the other night and Villas given for example.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,719
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26126 on: Today at 05:59:53 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:45:41 pm
I've only watched a bit of the TAW interview, but Jurgen mentions the refs, especially how the whole bus were gobsmacked at the Rodri handball not being given.

The club also know, without VAR, we'll get fucked over even more. Every tight offside you can guarantee we get flagged and opposition teams don't. Cody's would have been ruled out the other night and Villas given for example.
Exactly. The officials would know they could do whatever they want ( they pretty much do now anyway) but they wouldnt even have to try and gaslight anyone.
The main problem is the lack of accountability. If they give inexplicable decisions they should be demoted to non-league for a month. Or docked a months pay. That would fucking stop them. Then again, would be difficult to dock them their Abu Dhabi and Saudi payments.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,252
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26127 on: Today at 06:03:12 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:42:53 pm
Laughable that the morons at the club are the first club (and only one so far) to brief that they're backing VAR. Just gives a stick to bash the club with and accusations of 'big clubs get all the decisions'. But then these fuckwits thought the ESL was a good idea, so good luck getting them to read the room. Nobody likes VAR, fans hate it.

We've had a litany of bad VAR decisions this season, whether it's backing up awful refereeing decisions or overturning the ref.

Not just in the Premier League either. But yeah 'hit me harder PGMOL/VAR/Webb please'. Laughable that we're doing their bidding for them after this season.

Do you honestly think we'll get better treatment without VAR?
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,971
  • BoRac
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26128 on: Today at 06:04:55 pm »
Kavanagh gets a chance to say goodbye to Jurgen on Sunday. They also saved the best for last with Coote on VAR.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,252
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26129 on: Today at 06:05:49 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 06:04:55 pm
Kavanagh gets a chance to say goodbye to Jurgen on Sunday. They also saved the best for last with Coote on VAR.

Surprised they didn't give the gig to Tierney - maybe they feared Kloppo would nut him ;)
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,859
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26130 on: Today at 06:08:32 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:05:49 pm
Surprised they didn't give the gig to Tierney - maybe they feared Kloppo would nut him ;)
Why would Kloppo risk a red card? He can miss the next game.  ;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,776
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26131 on: Today at 06:14:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:03:12 pm
Do you honestly think we'll get better treatment without VAR?

Do the club think doing PGMOL's bidding will do us any favours?

Ultimately VAR is just one extra way to screw us. If it was actually overturning bad decisions then I could understand wanting to keep it, but time and time again it doesn't. Instead we get the double whammy of bad refs and bad VAR decisions (by the same refs). Therefore it's useless and just screws us more.

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:45:41 pm
I've only watched a bit of the TAW interview, but Jurgen mentions the refs, especially how the whole bus were gobsmacked at the Rodri handball not being given.

The club also know, without VAR, we'll get fucked over even more. Every tight offside you can guarantee we get flagged and opposition teams don't. Cody's would have been ruled out the other night and Villas given for example.

The VAR upheld all the ref/lino decisions the other night. They just spent a lot longer looking at the Gakpo one than the Villa one.

But that's why i'd be in favour of automated offsides (assuming the process is quick and accurate). Does anyone really trust the VAR system on tight offsides since it's come in? 5+ minutes messing about and ultimately guessing. Once offsides are in the hands of AI then people can actually trust the process more.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:21:53 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 928
  • Up the Red Men
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26132 on: Today at 06:28:31 pm »
Im also in favour of automated offsides. That and goal line tech Im happy with. Everything else can be scrapped. If there is a foul leading to a goal and the ref misses it. Unlucky. If there is a handball leading to a goal and the ref misses it unlucky. To be honest its not var that is the problem its the wankers using it.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,977
  • ....mmm
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26133 on: Today at 06:37:28 pm »
I dont want semi-automated offsides as they are now, where each call is manually reviewed after the system flags it. It's a quicker and fairer turn-around but it doesn't address the negative effect on celebrations.

The system should ping the linesman immediately so he/she can call it on the field. They can then review it after.
Logged
:D

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,568
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26134 on: Today at 06:45:16 pm »
Keep technology and hopefully one day we can evolve to a point where its completely automated and the human refs can be fucked off completely .
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline HomesickRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 433
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26135 on: Today at 06:56:43 pm »
Okay, everyone is moaning, and many saying get shut. Just as many saying VAR is not going away.
So how to improve it? For my money, I would:

1.  Grant TWO challenges for each team per game.
2.  The referee alone makes the decision on viewing the monitor.

The phrase 'clear and obvious error' is done away with --- it just invites aggro as it implies a daft mistake and nobody wants to admit that.
Instead, for the referee it should just be a case of 'no liability admitted, but if had seen that incident, I would have called it differently' type of approach.

You may still have daft decisions, but at least you know it's the referee who is making them.

Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,776
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26136 on: Today at 07:17:41 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 06:37:28 pm
I dont want semi-automated offsides as they are now, where each call is manually reviewed after the system flags it. It's a quicker and fairer turn-around but it doesn't address the negative effect on celebrations.

The system should ping the linesman immediately so he/she can call it on the field. They can then review it after.

No, that's why I say i'd support automated offsides that can be quick and accurate. Until that's ready it's not worth it.

Watching Real in the CL the other week and their goal still took a couple of minutes to be given with this semi-automated system.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,776
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26137 on: Today at 07:19:51 pm »
Quote from: HomesickRed on Today at 06:56:43 pm
Okay, everyone is moaning, and many saying get shut. Just as many saying VAR is not going away.
So how to improve it? For my money, I would:

1.  Grant TWO challenges for each team per game.
2.  The referee alone makes the decision on viewing the monitor.

The phrase 'clear and obvious error' is done away with --- it just invites aggro as it implies a daft mistake and nobody wants to admit that.
Instead, for the referee it should just be a case of 'no liability admitted, but if had seen that incident, I would have called it differently' type of approach.

You may still have daft decisions, but at least you know it's the referee who is making them.

In theory maybe, but that's 4 sets of VAR disruption every single game. At least now you still get games where it's not noticeable or used at all.

And when are the challenges going to come? As soon as a goal goes in, so you're waiting around for a ref to go to a monitor to make a subjective decision.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline owens_2k

  • Bagged the role of third spud in the annual RAWK panto
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,213
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26138 on: Today at 07:26:21 pm »
Lets have a season with no VAR and see how much more enjoyable it is.

Then do the vote.
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,568
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26139 on: Today at 07:37:28 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on Today at 07:26:21 pm
Lets have a season with no VAR and see how much more enjoyable it is.

Then do the vote.

Cant turn back the clock - tech is here to stay and the game needs to get better at integrating it more smoothly into overall game experience. Its awful right now because the implementation is garbage and its being used too much for subjective stuff. Give it 10 years and it will be better lmao.

If they bin it, in a few years it will only be brought back.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,383
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26140 on: Today at 07:40:12 pm »
Was all for VAR when it was introduced,idealistically and naively so in hindsight.

Nothing wrong with technology being used in goal line cameras,everything else makes the match experience worse than ever and should go,the experiment has failed.
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,971
  • BoRac
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26141 on: Today at 08:18:28 pm »
Quote from: HomesickRed on Today at 06:56:43 pm
Okay, everyone is moaning, and many saying get shut. Just as many saying VAR is not going away.
So how to improve it? For my money, I would:

1.  Grant TWO challenges for each team per game.
2.  The referee alone makes the decision on viewing the monitor.

The phrase 'clear and obvious error' is done away with --- it just invites aggro as it implies a daft mistake and nobody wants to admit that.
Instead, for the referee it should just be a case of 'no liability admitted, but if had seen that incident, I would have called it differently' type of approach.

You may still have daft decisions, but at least you know it's the referee who is making them.

Use three VARs in three different countries, none of them England (I'm sure the PL could afford this). Don't allow them to communicate with each other or with the onfield referee. Each one gets one minute to review the onfield decision. If all three vote to change the onfield decision, the decision is simply relayed to the onfield ref who executes it. If two vote to change the onfield decision, the ref is invited to the screen and makes the final decision. If fewer than two vote to change the decision (or if the review is not complete within a minute), the onfield decision stands.
Logged

Offline wenlock

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26142 on: Today at 08:24:57 pm »
IMO panels with ex players are a double edged sword. While they have experience of match conditions they also often bring a lot of baggage and biases with them. With players it can go deeper then just a club rivalry, players can take offence at being transfered, not transfered, overplayed, underplayed, not given a birthday cake and so on.
Logged
"I'm surprised they don't charge me rent and rates."
Bob Paisley after his 11th visit to Wembley

Online Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,912
  • YNWA
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26143 on: Today at 09:10:46 pm »
Little good boys again. Cannot believe after the shambolic decisions against us this year that were first to come out saying well support keeping it.

Whipping boys.

FSG better hope they get this post Klopp transition right because they made some fucking howlers during Klopps time and it was only him propping them up. 
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,776
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26144 on: Today at 09:18:34 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 09:10:46 pm
Little good boys again. Cannot believe after the shambolic decisions against us this year that were first to come out saying well support keeping it.

Whipping boys.

FSG better hope they get this post Klopp transition right because they made some fucking howlers during Klopps time and it was only him propping them up.

Deserve everything we'll get next season after that. Fucking idiots.

It'd be great if just once FSG read the room.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,568
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26145 on: Today at 09:19:40 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 09:10:46 pm
Little good boys again. Cannot believe after the shambolic decisions against us this year that were first to come out saying well support keeping it.

Whipping boys.

FSG better hope they get this post Klopp transition right because they made some fucking howlers during Klopps time and it was only him propping them up. 

I just dont understand this viewpoint.

The club cant throw the toys out the pram on the whim of disgruntled supporters. If they think VAR is right for the game over the long term and that the technology itself and usage of it can improve over the long term, then theyre right to back it and be part of the conversation for improvement.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,719
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26146 on: Today at 09:20:54 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:18:34 pm
Deserve everything we'll get next season after that. Fucking idiots.

It'd be great if just once FSG read the room.
Yeah, Fromola knows best.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,776
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26147 on: Today at 09:23:54 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 09:19:40 pm
I just dont understand this viewpoint.

The club cant throw the toys out the pram on the whim of disgruntled supporters. If they think VAR is right for the game over the long term and that the technology itself and usage of it can improve over the long term, then theyre right to back it and be part of the conversation for improvement.

Why be drawn on it? We were the only club to actually back it though today, everyone else refused to be drawn on it, maybe because they know  just how unpopular and toxic VAR is . Ridiculous given the amount of times we've been screwed over this season, that we're the club to dance to PGMOLs tune
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,719
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26148 on: Today at 09:28:43 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:23:54 pm
Why be drawn on it? We were the only club to actually back it though today, everyone else refused to be drawn on it, maybe because they know  just how unpopular and toxic VAR is . Ridiculous given the amount of times we've been screwed over this season, that we're the club to dance to PGMOLs tune
PGMOL would prefer var to be binned, there would be less scrutiny on them.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,926
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26149 on: Today at 10:10:28 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:28:43 pm
PGMOL would prefer var to be binned, there would be less scrutiny on them.

Not a chance.

With VAR binned, the match officials will come under more scrutiny to get their calls correctly. If they don't the media aren't going away. They'll be analyzing everything and pointing out the errors.

VAR is NOT technology.

Drawing willy wonka lines for offside is not technology.

Having multiple tv camera angles is not technology.

It's the people in the VAR booth that protect their mates is the problem. Eliminate VAR and the protection scheme goes away.

Yes, we'll be stuck with bullshit calls. But it's always been that way.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Pages: 1 ... 649 650 651 652 653 [654]   Go Up
« previous next »
 