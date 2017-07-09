Okay, everyone is moaning, and many saying get shut. Just as many saying VAR is not going away.
So how to improve it? For my money, I would:
1. Grant TWO challenges for each team per game.
2. The referee alone makes the decision on viewing the monitor.
The phrase 'clear and obvious error' is done away with --- it just invites aggro as it implies a daft mistake and nobody wants to admit that.
Instead, for the referee it should just be a case of 'no liability admitted, but if had seen that incident, I would have called it differently' type of approach.
You may still have daft decisions, but at least you know it's the referee who is making them.