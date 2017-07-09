clearly haven't been reading the corruption thread



Laughable that the morons at the club are the first club (and only one so far) to brief that they're backing VAR. Just gives a stick to bash the club with and accusations of 'big clubs get all the decisions'. But then these fuckwits thought the ESL was a good idea, so good luck getting them to read the room. Nobody likes VAR, fans hate it.We've had a litany of bad VAR decisions this season, whether it's backing up awful refereeing decisions or overturning the ref.Not just in the Premier League either. But yeah 'hit me harder PGMOL/VAR/Webb please'. Laughable that we're doing their bidding for them after this season.