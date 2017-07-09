« previous next »
Well said. And first approach to improve it should be to split VAR duties from PGMOL

Yeah & make the new VAR overlords equal in power to the ref. Don't even need to use football people. There are plenty of above board professionals and members of the public who can easily learn the laws of the game.
Just get a few Rawkites to do the VAR. Problem solved.
BBC Sport understands Liverpool, plus three other unnamed clubs, are not in favour of scrapping VAR.

clearly haven't been reading the corruption thread
clearly haven't been reading the corruption thread
They have. They just understand its not the system at fault but the people using it.
clearly haven't been reading the corruption thread

Laughable that the morons at the club are the first club (and only one so far) to brief that they're backing VAR. Just gives a stick to bash the club with and accusations of 'big clubs get all the decisions'. But then these fuckwits thought the ESL was a good idea, so good luck getting them to read the room. Nobody likes VAR, fans hate it.

We've had a litany of bad VAR decisions this season, whether it's backing up awful refereeing decisions or overturning the ref.

Not just in the Premier League either. But yeah 'hit me harder PGMOL/VAR/Webb please'. Laughable that we're doing their bidding for them after this season.
They have. They just understand its not the system at fault but the people using it.

I've only watched a bit of the TAW interview, but Jurgen mentions the refs, especially how the whole bus were gobsmacked at the Rodri handball not being given.

The club also know, without VAR, we'll get fucked over even more. Every tight offside you can guarantee we get flagged and opposition teams don't. Cody's would have been ruled out the other night and Villas given for example.
