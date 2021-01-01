« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

Yorkykopite

  Phil's Official Biographer
  RAWK Writer
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 34,616
  The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #26080 on: Today at 09:44:49 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:31:37 am
Except that it's reliant on entirely subjective judgement of the frame that represents the moment the ball was played. Does the proposed semi-automated system address that? Or is it still based on the frame the VAR chooses?

That's a good question. I would like to know the answer to that.

And you identify the elephant in the room. Choosing between two consecutive frames is not a science. Both choices are often wrong. The cameras simply can't run at the required speed to make a foolproof judgement.

I've long thought this is one of the weakest links in the whole unstable VAR chain. Liverpool actually benefitted against Villa because VAR chose to freeze the frame before the pass had been released which meant that Joe Gomez was judged to be not offside. But there are other times - Mane v Everton springs to mind - where it looked like VAR had chosen to freeze the action too late.

It amazes me that this isn't scrutinised more than it is. VAR goes to extreme - laughably extreme - lengths to draw its stupid lines to see whether someone's whiskers are offside. But it is absurdly casual about freezing the frame.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

rob1966

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 47,232
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #26081 on: Today at 09:47:58 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:31:37 am
Except that it's reliant on entirely subjective judgement of the frame that represents the moment the ball was played. Does the proposed semi-automated system address that? Or is it still based on the frame the VAR chooses?

The semi auto AI uses two systems and typically, the PGMOL has chosen the least effective one :butt

The system used at the W/C and I believe will be in use in the Euros, uses an Adidas ball with a sensor in the middle that detects the exact moment the ball is kicked. The PL system doesn't use this ball, so it's all done by cameras, although the AI compensates.. About 12 cameras, ith a 50fps rate (fucking too slow) track all 22 players using 29 data points on the body, so they should know where a player is at all times. When the ball is played, the AI then checks all the positions and if it detects an attacker offside, it flags it. The VAR official then reviews the image to check that the tech hasn't got it wrong and that the kick point and position match.

Personally I want the Adidas ball as this can be tracked to which player receives the ball and is more accurate.
Jurgen YNWA

lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,950
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #26082 on: Today at 10:03:13 am
I guess its a bit harder for PGMOL to cheat when there is a sensor in the ball.
Lusty

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 6,336
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #26083 on: Today at 10:03:33 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:47:58 am
The semi auto AI uses two systems and typically, the PGMOL has chosen the least effective one :butt

The system used at the W/C and I believe will be in use in the Euros, uses an Adidas ball with a sensor in the middle that detects the exact moment the ball is kicked. The PL system doesn't use this ball, so it's all done by cameras, although the AI compensates.. About 12 cameras, ith a 50fps rate (fucking too slow) track all 22 players using 29 data points on the body, so they should know where a player is at all times. When the ball is played, the AI then checks all the positions and if it detects an attacker offside, it flags it. The VAR official then reviews the image to check that the tech hasn't got it wrong and that the kick point and position match.

Personally I want the Adidas ball as this can be tracked to which player receives the ball and is more accurate.
I'd love to know how they're training the AI.  Because if they're using data from the current system then we're fucked.  It's just going to give us the same wrong decisions but more quickly.
Enders

  • Game. Has a thing for Edward Colanderhands
  No new LFC topics
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,769
  Allez! Allez! Allez!
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #26084 on: Today at 10:05:26 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:44:49 am
Liverpool actually benefitted against Villa because VAR chose to freeze the frame before the pass had been released which meant that Joe Gomez was judged to be not offside.
That's the rule in the LotG though:

'First point of contact of the 'play' or 'touch' of the ball'

https://www.thefa.com/football-rules-governance/lawsandrules/laws/football-11-11/law-11---offside
He was a very good customer. He was just the three bottles of semi-skimmed. They didnt have to be placed zonally on his step or anything. He was happy to have a chat and he would always look after you at Christmas.

Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  RAWK Writer
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 34,616
  The first five yards........
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #26085 on: Today at 10:10:55 am
Quote from: Enders on Today at 10:05:26 am
That's the rule in the LotG though:

'First point of contact of the 'play' or 'touch' of the ball'

https://www.thefa.com/football-rules-governance/lawsandrules/laws/football-11-11/law-11---offside

Ok, so Joe was onside and Sadio was indeed offside.

Seems mad though doesn't it? Contrary to the way the game has always been understood. A 'caressed' pass is obviously different to a 'stabbed' one. In one the foot is in contact with the ball for a long time. In the other the foot's first contact with the ball is also its last one. I'm guessing therefore that VAR has ignored a century of practice for the crude reason that the technology can detect 'first contact' but not the moment the ball is released.
Last Edit: Today at 10:13:59 am by Yorkykopite
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,282
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #26086 on: Today at 10:11:10 am
Quote from: Andy2508 on Today at 09:42:50 am
I take all the points about the camera framing - I'm not aware of the new tech so I should state I'd only keep the offsides if the new system is able to accurately find the correct moments of play.

to be honest even if VAR rules out the odd goal because an offside is given because a frame was a few milliseconds out of sync, its better than a clearly offside goal being given by a linesman without VAR. At least any incorrect calls will be fractional. Without VAR there will be many goals ruled out/goals given by linesmen which VAR should easily pick up.

I completely understand the argument of getting rid, and I'm not totally against removing it. I just believe if used better, although it won't be perfect it's better than the alternative.

The old offside rule, stuff about attackers gaining an advantage, was pretty accurately judged by linesman. Sure they sometimes got it wrong. But normally they got it right. And it was a standard whixh made sense to people, rather this absurd system nowadays which tries to define offside down to millimetres whilst the technology is nowhere near accurate enough to assess millimetres. Its ridiculous. Whats more, even if it was 100% accurate its a standard that bears no resemblance to the game as its actually played. offside should be a rule with a purpose, that is it defines the way the game can be played in order to make it a better game. It has absolutely no need of adjudicating down to millimetres. Thats just a level of pedantry which only frustrates everyone involved.
Last Edit: Today at 10:13:21 am by Knight
Paisley79

  Anny Roader
  Posts: 437
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #26087 on: Today at 10:20:20 am
How many times do you see this scenario & it's so frustrating:

Attacker goes through on goal. He could be offside. The linesman hasn't flagged as, per instructions, he has to let play develop & VAR will check.
The attacker doesn't score, instead the defending team have cleared the ball for a corner.
Instead of going back for the original offside, the corner stands. It is NEVER checked in this instance.
The attacking team now have an unfair advantage.

Drives me mad
slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 7,218
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #26088 on: Today at 10:24:13 am
Of all people, I heard Colin Wanker talking some sense about the whole thing. It's the refs are the issue and they're not good enough for Championship level never mind Premier League. It's hard for the refs in Stockley Park to make the same "mistakes" as the on field refs, but they do. They get 85/90% of stuff right but that's nowhere near good enough for this level, and its the 10/15%that the refs don't seen capable, or want to fix. 
As many have said, great stuff from Wolves. They probably won't get what they want but hopefully they'll get what's needed
Lusty

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 6,336
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #26089 on: Today at 10:25:49 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:11:10 am
The old offside rule, stuff about attackers gaining an advantage, was pretty accurately judged by linesman. Sure they sometimes got it wrong. But normally they got it right. And it was a standard whixh made sense to people, rather this absurd system nowadays which tries to define offside down to millimetres whilst the technology is nowhere near accurate enough to assess millimetres. Its ridiculous. Whats more, even if it was 100% accurate its a standard that bears no resemblance to the game as its actually played. offside should be a rule with a purpose, that is it defines the way the game can be played in order to make it a better game. It has absolutely no need of adjudicating down to millimetres. Thats just a level of pedantry which only frustrates everyone involved.
I would love to see a proper study where they analyse the two frames that could have been chosen for the offside, calculate how far the attacker moved in that time, and figure out how often the VAR is likely getting it right.  Then compare that against the accuracy of a linesman on his own without technology.  I bet the percentages are not that different.

The problem with the human is the occasional howler, but VAR generally errs on the side of the defending team because of how the frames are chosen, so I think we're getting more goals incorrectly disallowed now than we were before.
Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,752
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #26090 on: Today at 11:16:26 am
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:44:42 am
The problem is that the technology doesn't know whether you're in front of the last defender or not.  Honestly the conversation around VAR needs to change to acknowledge that.  The margin of error is huge.

This is why I've argued for a long time that the check should be a rolling process. Roll between the possible frames and have the lines move with the players (semi automated would help this, I think). If the lines support the on field decision within that margin for error the decision stands. If it doesn't, it's overturned. It would maybe mean the "moment" that is used is over half a second, rather than the 1/24th of a second the frozen frame currently offers.
Last Edit: Today at 11:18:59 am by Avens
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

HomesickRed

  Anny Roader
  • ****
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #26091 on: Today at 11:23:58 am
VAR judges should be a last resort.
Asking for a ref to review should be at the request of players / manager AND NOT another referee who may have a vested interest, or be trying to protect his mate.
The ref alone decides, except if offside challenged. That can have lines drawn by VAR.
Two challenges per game, with live audio to the ground.
Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 31,759
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #26092 on: Today at 11:57:21 am
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:18:30 am
Is there a middle ground ?  Something along the lines (pardon the pun) limiting it to automated offside decision making, and penalty reviews ?  Leave it at that ?

It's an utter shitshow on penalty reviews though and so subjective and inconsistent.

Not just PGMOL. Look at Scotland. The Rangers right back scores about 20 pens a season with the aid of VAR. The penalty rate is ridiculous in CL post Var as well.
Last Edit: Today at 11:58:56 am by Fromola
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 31,759
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #26093 on: Today at 12:00:57 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:30:22 am
Re offsides - the tech literally doesn't work. Camera frames aren't accurate enough to discern when the ball leaves the foot.

And how can it be deemed to work when it takes 5 minutes to check? And if its taking that long they're only guessing anyway.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 13,560
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #26094 on: Today at 12:01:29 pm
If VAR was gotten rid of today, no one would be posting on page
653 of
"why we should have VAR" in a couple of years time that's for sure. Just get on with the game as it was, don't spend hours discussing if that was on side or not n maybe we can celebrate goals in real time again.
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 8,708
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #26095 on: Today at 12:10:43 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:03:33 am
I'd love to know how they're training the AI.  Because if they're using data from the current system then we're fucked.  It's just going to give us the same wrong decisions but more quickly.
Its just a few baldy mancs in a room programming it. It will be fine.
gjr1

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 9,406
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #26096 on: Today at 12:19:39 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 12:01:29 pm
If VAR was gotten rid of today, no one would be posting on page
653 of
"why we should have VAR" in a couple of years time that's for sure. Just get on with the game as it was, don't spend hours discussing if that was on side or not n maybe we can celebrate goals in real time again.

Great post.

And that is why VAR is so fucked.

Lino or ref get it wrong so be it.

At least supporters will be able to celebrate or not when shit happens.

Rest is just jobs for the boys.
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 8,708
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #26097 on: Today at 12:33:01 pm
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 12:19:39 pm
Great post.

And that is why VAR is so fucked.

Lino or ref get it wrong so be it.

At least supporters will be able to celebrate or not when shit happens.

Rest is just jobs for the boys.
Yeah, there will be even more inexplicable decisions from the same corrupt officials but hey ho, lets just get on with it.
Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 31,759
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #26098 on: Today at 12:55:12 pm
EFL copes fine without it. Top flight football was better without it for 130 years.

It was pundit bores who would call for video technology, dissecting every decision for views. If technology is proven to work then use it but it has to be quick to be practical like with goal-line.

VAR was sold as being there to correct howlers and it can't even do that (we can point to several this season alone). But it can spend 5 minutes trying to work out if a goal is offside

Put it this way. How many fans of EFL clubs would be happy if it was announced VAR is coming in next season? Not many. Football fans hate VAR. It's for the technocrats, not the passion and emotion of the game.
Last Edit: Today at 12:56:48 pm by Fromola
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 47,232
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #26099 on: Today at 12:58:00 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:55:12 pm
EFL copes fine without it. Top flight football was better without it for 130 years.

It was pundit bores who would call for video technology, dissecting every decision for views. If technology is proven to work then use it but it has to be quick to be practical like with goal-line.

VAR was sold as being there to correct howlers and it can't even do that (we can point to several this season alone). But it can spend 5 minutes trying to work out if a goal is offside

Put it this way. How many fans of EFL clubs would be happy if it was announced VAR is coming in next season? Not many. Football fans hate VAR. It's for the technocrats, not the passion and emotion of the game.

Do you actually realise it's humans fucking this up and not the technology?

Just a reminder of what happened pre VAR

Last Edit: Today at 01:00:43 pm by rob1966
Jurgen YNWA

HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,298
  RedOrDead
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #26100 on: Today at 01:00:17 pm
Quote from: HomesickRed on Today at 11:23:58 am
VAR judges should be a last resort.
Asking for a ref to review should be at the request of players / manager AND NOT another referee who may have a vested interest, or be trying to protect his mate.
The ref alone decides, except if offside challenged. That can have lines drawn by VAR.
Two challenges per game, with live audio to the ground.

Even the lines is ridiculous. Armpits and millimetres should be given to the attacking team. Its a joke when its that micromanaged.
