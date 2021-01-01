Except that it's reliant on entirely subjective judgement of the frame that represents the moment the ball was played. Does the proposed semi-automated system address that? Or is it still based on the frame the VAR chooses?



The semi auto AI uses two systems and typically, the PGMOL has chosen the least effective oneThe system used at the W/C and I believe will be in use in the Euros, uses an Adidas ball with a sensor in the middle that detects the exact moment the ball is kicked. The PL system doesn't use this ball, so it's all done by cameras, although the AI compensates.. About 12 cameras, ith a 50fps rate (fucking too slow) track all 22 players using 29 data points on the body, so they should know where a player is at all times. When the ball is played, the AI then checks all the positions and if it detects an attacker offside, it flags it. The VAR official then reviews the image to check that the tech hasn't got it wrong and that the kick point and position match.Personally I want the Adidas ball as this can be tracked to which player receives the ball and is more accurate.