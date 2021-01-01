« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #26080
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:31:37 am
Except that it's reliant on entirely subjective judgement of the frame that represents the moment the ball was played. Does the proposed semi-automated system address that? Or is it still based on the frame the VAR chooses?

That's a good question. I would like to know the answer to that.

And you identify the elephant in the room. Choosing between two consecutive frames is not a science. Both choices are often wrong. The cameras simply can't run at the required speed to make a foolproof judgement.

I've long thought this is one of the weakest links in the whole unstable VAR chain. Liverpool actually benefitted against Villa because VAR chose to freeze the frame before the pass had been released which meant that Joe Gomez was judged to be not offside. But there are other times - Mane v Everton springs to mind - where it looked like VAR had chosen to freeze the action too late.

It amazes me that this isn't scrutinised more than it is. VAR goes to extreme - laughably extreme - lengths to draw its stupid lines to see whether someone's whiskers are offside. But it is absurdly casual about freezing the frame.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #26081
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:31:37 am
Except that it's reliant on entirely subjective judgement of the frame that represents the moment the ball was played. Does the proposed semi-automated system address that? Or is it still based on the frame the VAR chooses?

The semi auto AI uses two systems and typically, the PGMOL has chosen the least effective one :butt

The system used at the W/C and I believe will be in use in the Euros, uses an Adidas ball with a sensor in the middle that detects the exact moment the ball is kicked. The PL system doesn't use this ball, so it's all done by cameras, although the AI compensates.. About 12 cameras, ith a 50fps rate (fucking too slow) track all 22 players using 29 data points on the body, so they should know where a player is at all times. When the ball is played, the AI then checks all the positions and if it detects an attacker offside, it flags it. The VAR official then reviews the image to check that the tech hasn't got it wrong and that the kick point and position match.

Personally I want the Adidas ball as this can be tracked to which player receives the ball and is more accurate.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #26082
I guess its a bit harder for PGMOL to cheat when there is a sensor in the ball.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #26083
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:47:58 am
The semi auto AI uses two systems and typically, the PGMOL has chosen the least effective one :butt

The system used at the W/C and I believe will be in use in the Euros, uses an Adidas ball with a sensor in the middle that detects the exact moment the ball is kicked. The PL system doesn't use this ball, so it's all done by cameras, although the AI compensates.. About 12 cameras, ith a 50fps rate (fucking too slow) track all 22 players using 29 data points on the body, so they should know where a player is at all times. When the ball is played, the AI then checks all the positions and if it detects an attacker offside, it flags it. The VAR official then reviews the image to check that the tech hasn't got it wrong and that the kick point and position match.

Personally I want the Adidas ball as this can be tracked to which player receives the ball and is more accurate.
I'd love to know how they're training the AI.  Because if they're using data from the current system then we're fucked.  It's just going to give us the same wrong decisions but more quickly.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #26084
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:44:49 am
Liverpool actually benefitted against Villa because VAR chose to freeze the frame before the pass had been released which meant that Joe Gomez was judged to be not offside.
That's the rule in the LotG though:

'First point of contact of the 'play' or 'touch' of the ball'

https://www.thefa.com/football-rules-governance/lawsandrules/laws/football-11-11/law-11---offside
