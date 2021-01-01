« previous next »
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26040 on: Yesterday at 10:14:52 pm »
Never wanted it in the first place as old threads will show.

But i'd be surprised if they bin it now.

For those pointing out it's the people not VAR, that is bullshit because the people are VAR. You can't separate the two.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26041 on: Yesterday at 10:20:54 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:04:54 pm
Why have it then? If it stays next season and the year after and the year after, it's going to be the same officials using it. And it's a license to cheat and gaslight.

I've just demonstrated how the VAR system (in the Premier League, League Cup and at times in Europe this season) has screwed us left, right and centre. Even in overruling the ref, or by backing them up when they fuck us over.

If the VAR system and process was actually overturning these awful decisions in our favour then you'd have a point.

The thing is, you use those decisions to put pressure on PGMOL to improve the refereeing. It seems nothing has been done in that regard or it has and PGMOL just don't care. PL clubs should be looking at what can be done about that and how they might be able to force improvements. Instead, getting rid of VAR is taking the easy way out. It's getting rid of one of the visible symptoms, while the cancer is still festering in the body.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26042 on: Yesterday at 10:24:51 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:14:52 pm
Never wanted it in the first place as old threads will show.

But i'd be surprised if they bin it now.

For those pointing out it's the people not VAR, that is bullshit because the people are VAR. You can't separate the two.

I think the only way you can separate the two, and give it a chance of working, is if the officials are taken out of it altogether and it's AI, like with goal-line tech. Potentially automated offsides for example when that's ready - the semi automated ones can still take far too long.

Things coming in need to enhance the gameplay aspect of it, not make it a shitshow.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26043 on: Yesterday at 10:32:13 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 10:20:54 pm
The thing is, you use those decisions to put pressure on PGMOL to improve the refereeing. It seems nothing has been done in that regard or it has and PGMOL just don't care. PL clubs should be looking at what can be done about that and how they might be able to force improvements. Instead, getting rid of VAR is taking the easy way out. It's getting rid of one of the visible symptoms, while the cancer is still festering in the body.

Well, I never wanted VAR in the first place, at all, i'd rather just have better referees. I don't see why we can't get some of the best officials from abroad, rather than just some random Aussie. The best officials should be in the best leagues, just like the best players and managers are.

The thing with the PL is we've got the worst of both worlds. We've got terrible refs and VAR - and the worse the officials are, the worse the VAR is.

Getting rid of VAR isn't about it being the end game, it's about saying it's an impossible system when the officials are this bad, improve standards and then look at it again in the future if there's a chance of making it work (if and when we have better officials and available technology) because it hasn't worked and it won't work next season, no matter how many gimmicks Webb throws at it.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26044 on: Yesterday at 10:34:22 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:23:50 pm
So you agree, we need better humans.
If you can find better humans you don't need VAR.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26045 on: Yesterday at 10:42:49 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 10:34:22 pm
If you can find better humans you don't need VAR.


That would be the case if we were all born with an extra pair eyes in the back of our heads.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26046 on: Yesterday at 10:43:58 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:14:52 pm
Never wanted it in the first place as old threads will show.

But i'd be surprised if they bin it now.

For those pointing out it's the people not VAR, that is bullshit because the people are VAR. You can't separate the two.

 agree with this.

The people using VAR are for the absolute most part, shit. Thats beyond question.

Would the experience of watching football matches with VAR improve if the competency of the people using it improved? Yes, without doubt.

But the issue with football is that a huge amount of decisions are subjective. The example I always come back to is the Van Dijk goal at Wembley which, thankfully, didnt cost us and actually set up an even better ending. But anyway, that decision was subjective offside, the reason they give it is because Endo is blocking off the Chelsea centre half. Hes in an offside position and as a result is deemed to have prevented the Chelsea centre half from making a challenge for the ball.

If you ask 100 people whether a goal should be disallowed for that youll get swathes of different responses. Even if you codify it as to what does and doesnt constitute a subjective offside offence, you will have differences of opinion over what does, or does not, constitute an offence. I was behind the goal when that went in and I can tell you now absolutely nobody anywhere near me, including the Chelsea players, showed any signs of thinking there was a hope of that getting disallowed, nobody ran to the referee, I actually cottoned onto it sooner than most around me as I saw, I think Chilwell, talking to the ref but that was only because hed cottoned onto him having a conversation in his earpiece. I can personally live with the goal being disallowed if thats what the ref sees on the pitch, but what I find absolutely infuriating is the goal being given, the players having a good 5 minutes to celebrate it, pyro going off in the end of fans behind the goal before everyone notices a conversation happening half the length of the pitch away and that horrible purple sign coming on the board before everyone is stranded, from players through to fans, without a clue whats going on. Naturally, the outcome of that decision is quite likely to have a bearing on how the teams react, which it did. So its no longer just a refereeing decision, its fundamentally changing the game.

The reason Im saying this is because VAR, even if you employ the best referees in existence, will always add another dimension into the game because the very nature of refereeing a football match is subjective. Youre always going to get people in a studio, who will know that their performance is being analysed, being desperate not to be the ones making the mistake, and that will always lead to this bizarre secondary type of refereeing whereby something which seemingly nobody in a stadium of 85k people noticed is used as justification for disallowing a goal.

It changes the nature of the sport and even if you rid us of the current crop of arse covering ex bizzies it will still continue to change the nature of the sport because it adds another dimension onto it, and thats without the other differences it makes in the lengthy stoppages, the huge shift in the ascendancy of a team who gets a decision in their favour (again, see Chelsea who were on the back foot prior to that goal being disallowed who are then right on top and were understandably downbeat).

If you can bring it in to be something which is there as a fail safe and rarely used, only to catch those incidents which are so inexplicably wrong that to do so would be a grave injustice (Im thinking that goal that Spurs dont get given at OT in 2009 which is about a foot over the line), or, ironically, the perfectly good one which we score at Spurs which they manage to fuck up - then yeah, fine.

Anything more than that and its changing the nature of the sport and that is what people are voting for when they favour it in my opinion.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26047 on: Yesterday at 10:45:52 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 09:31:27 pm
It's basically a kid closing their eyes and putting their hands over their ears saying "No, my parents aren't fighting, everything is fine". Sure, get rid of VAR, but that way the standards of refereeing will never improve. VAR should have created a push in that direction, but instead people seem more arsed with not being able to celebrate rather than ask the question why a kick in the chest in the penalty area is not a penalty.

Well said
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26048 on: Yesterday at 10:49:08 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:42:49 pm

That would be the case if we were all born with an extra pair eyes in the back of our heads.
The problem with referees is not that they didn't see things. Surely VAR has proved that.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26049 on: Yesterday at 10:55:57 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:43:58 pm
But the issue with football is that a huge amount of decisions are subjective. The example I always come back to is the Van Dijk goal at Wembley which, thankfully, didnt cost us and actually set up an even better ending. But anyway, that decision was subjective offside, the reason they give it is because Endo is blocking off the Chelsea centre half.

If you ask 100 people whether a goal should be disallowed for that youll get swathes of different responses. Even if you codify it as to what does and doesnt constitute a subjective offside offence, you will have differences of opinion over what does, or does not, constitute an offence. I was behind the goal when that went in and I can tell you now absolutely nobody anywhere near me, including the Chelsea players, showed any signs of thinking there was a hope of that getting disallowed, nobody ran to the referee, I actually cottoned onto it sooner than most around me as I saw, I think Chilwell, talking to the ref but that was only because hed cottoned onto him having a conversation in his earpiece.

It's a bad example you've picked there though, or maybe it's a good example, because it shows that VAR isn't used PROPERLY according to the VAR-protocol, which is the official guideline by IFAB on how to use VAR. It says: "For subjective decisions, e.g. intensity of a foul challenge, interference at offside, handball considerations, an on-field review (OFR) is appropriate". The Endo-"offside" is the textbook example for this. It's a subjective decision, whether Endo was actually interfering with play. According to the VAR-protocol, again those are the official IFAB guidelines for the use of VAR, subjective decisions should be made by the ref using an 'on-field review'. That never happened. It never happened for the Odegaard handball. It never happened for the Doku karate-kick. Instead the decision was made by the VAR, which should NOT happen.

So, it is 100 percent clear PGMOL aren't applying VAR in accordance with the VAR-protocol, and again: those are the OFFICIAL IFAB GUIDELINES on how to use VAR. Yet, that NEVER got mentioned in public discussion. It was about how you get 100 people to look at the situation and you get 99 different opinions. Get rid of VAR for all I care, but again you're getting rid of the symptom instead of looking at the root cause of this which is an organisation that doesn't apply the rules correctly and nobody seems to care about that.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26050 on: Yesterday at 10:56:19 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 09:31:27 pm
It's basically a kid closing their eyes and putting their hands over their ears saying "No, my parents aren't fighting, everything is fine". Sure, get rid of VAR, but that way the standards of refereeing will never improve. VAR should have created a push in that direction, but instead people seem more arsed with not being able to celebrate rather than ask the question why a kick in the chest in the penalty area is not a penalty.

We never had anywhere near the level of discussion about officiating that we do now.  Yes we questioned occasional  decisions but not nearly on the scale that exists since VAR came into being. It has become all consuming to the point that theres fucking TV shows and news columnists dedicated to reviewing VAR decisions.

Edit: Theres also the consideration/paradox that the referees are shitting out of making big decisions in the hope that VAR will correct them and the VAR being unwilling to overturn an on field decision all of which is explained away with the clear and obvious bullshit 
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26051 on: Yesterday at 11:14:27 pm »
Bin it off, its used to set agendas and is, quite frankly, legalised match fixing in England IMO.

Also, after the absolute shambles of refereeing this season, Howard Webbs position is completely untenable as well and he needs binning off as well.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26052 on: Today at 12:47:54 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:15:55 pm
Didn't you used to celebrate disallowed goals before var ?
Like most others I could usually tell if a goal was good. On the other occassions the celebration was immediatley cut short
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26053 on: Today at 01:21:47 am »
Can't believe still people around in favour of VAR, it's fucking shite. Completely sucks the enjoyment out of the game. Football is supposed to be a free flowing organism in each stadium with a connection from the crowd to the players. This just adds a barrier to the enjoyment with it policed in some wooden cabin 200 miles away, waiting ages for some speaker or TV screen to say/show goal.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26054 on: Today at 04:27:51 am »
The officials running VAR are utter garbage. How can anyone make a judgement on VAR at this early stage, and especially when the implementation of it has been so awful?

It has the potential to be good.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26055 on: Today at 06:55:09 am »
Replacing PGMOL isn't on the table. Getting rid of VAR is. So does the game improve with PGMOL dropping VAR or get worse?. Some say it's at an all time low at the moment. Everyone will have access to the replays anyway and so can still see what they are doing. We will have to accept human error, which you cant with VAR, will that be possible given the corruption calls?. I am still in favour of dropping it, if for nothing else, the current refs will have had the technology and then be left to do it on their own. If they still cant officiate to a decent level either way, there may next be changes to "who" officiates the game or bring in mic's, change the rules etc.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26056 on: Today at 07:03:46 am »
Can't stand Rooney but at least he's said it like it is with VAR.

The chuckle brothers are quiet. They were a dog with a bone with ESL. Absolute Sky/Premier League shills
