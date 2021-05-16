« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1363765 times)

Offline slaphead

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26000 on: Today at 07:46:40 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:28:11 pm
Getting rid of var will not improve anything. Infact it would give the PGMOL mafia even more licence to do whatever the fuck they want. The PL needs to realise its the officials that are the problem.

I think thats exactly what will happen, and probably what Wolves (and others) hope and expect to get out of this. They could never go asking for PGMOL to be sacked off because they would close ranks. Doing it this way is smart, ask for somehting they probably wont get then get something they're happy with. Excellent from Wolves this move.
Online Fromola

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26001 on: Today at 07:49:13 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:36:39 pm
Can you imagine going to not having VAR now and they give the Diaz goal at spurs as offside . Are we all going to say its a genuine mistake and just get on with it?

VAR is fantastic. Its just that its highlighted how corrupt the officials are that has caused the problems.

Close offside calls were generally accepted by the lino's call. Plus the flag goes up straight away so he wouldn't have scored anyway because there's no delayed flags.

The controversy was over the bad ones, the obvious example being City away with Sterling, but they're the ones people remember because they were rare. You feel just as cheated when you get a goal ruled out minutes later from VAR by a hair's breadth offside.
Online Fromola

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26002 on: Today at 07:51:23 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:37:08 pm
Well done Wolves. I don't think it will pass though.

Up to the supporter's groups to start lobbying the clubs over the vote. It's our game whether they like it or not and fans have power when they use it.

I don't suppose dumb and dumber on Sky will be sticking their necks out like over the Super League. They don't give a fuck about the fans.
Online meady1981

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26003 on: Today at 07:51:50 pm »
Id accept Diazs goal being ruled offside onfield.
I cant accept it being ruled inside by a moron in a room and forgetting to tell the ref about it.

Ive loved every Carabou cup game without it,
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26004 on: Today at 07:54:55 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 07:51:50 pm
Id accept Diazs goal being ruled offside onfield.
I cant accept it being ruled inside by a moron in a room and forgetting to tell the ref about it.

Ive loved every Carabou cup game without it,

Exactly this. Plus without VAR we would have still had 11 players at that point and would have gone on to win regardless.
Online JRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26005 on: Today at 07:56:11 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:49:13 pm
Close offside calls were generally accepted by the lino's call. Plus the flag goes up straight away so he wouldn't have scored anyway because there's no delayed flags.

The controversy was over the bad ones, the obvious example being City away with Sterling, but they're the ones people remember because they were rare. You feel just as cheated when you get a goal ruled out minutes later from VAR by a hair's breadth offside.
Yeah I get that but its still going to get the same level of tv scrutiny but this time the officials will have even less accountability because they have the excuse of honest mistake . Honestly, I dont think going back to no var would be viable now, particularly if we still have the same corrupt officials.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26006 on: Today at 07:56:39 pm »
Quote from: cheesemason on Today at 05:54:37 pm
If for no other reason than I want to be able to celebrate goals again, please please bin it
This is the crux of it, its taken the highest emotion in the game away.
Online Fromola

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26007 on: Today at 08:02:55 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:56:11 pm
Yeah I get that but its still going to get the same level of tv scrutiny but this time the officials will have even less accountability because they have the excuse of honest mistake . Honestly, I dont think going back to no var would be viable now, particularly if we still have the same corrupt officials.

VAR itself is unviable though (at least in England and it's just as bad in Scotland). The worse the officials are the worse it'll be, but it's unworkable with subjective decisions.

Once the automated offside technology is properly ready (and instant) then it makes VAR obsolete anyway.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26008 on: Today at 08:04:42 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 07:46:40 pm
I think thats exactly what will happen, and probably what Wolves (and others) hope and expect to get out of this. They could never go asking for PGMOL to be sacked off because they would close ranks. Doing it this way is smart, ask for somehting they probably wont get then get something they're happy with. Excellent from Wolves this move.

Good point
Offline tray fenny

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26009 on: Today at 08:10:26 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:11:26 pm
Can't wait for everyone to remember how bad it was without VAR and the constant complaining to continue. It's never going to change until the quality of the refs improves.
We need to celebrate goals again.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26010 on: Today at 08:15:55 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on Today at 08:10:26 pm
We need to celebrate goals again.

Didn't you used to celebrate disallowed goals before var ?
Online koptommy93

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26011 on: Today at 08:19:25 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:11:26 pm
Can't wait for everyone to remember how bad it was without VAR and the constant complaining to continue. It's never going to change until the quality of the refs improves.
It was 10 times better than now
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26012 on: Today at 08:21:14 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 07:46:40 pm
I think thats exactly what will happen, and probably what Wolves (and others) hope and expect to get out of this. They could never go asking for PGMOL to be sacked off because they would close ranks. Doing it this way is smart, ask for somehting they probably wont get then get something they're happy with. Excellent from Wolves this move.

What does this mean? Who exactly will close ranks and do what? It's a members vote isn't it, i.e. the clubs decide on this.
Online JRed

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26013 on: Today at 08:21:20 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 08:19:25 pm
It was 10 times better than now
Really? Maybe we just thought the refs were making honest mistakes, now we know they  are not.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26014 on: Today at 08:21:34 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 08:19:25 pm
It was 10 times better than now

We need to fix the officials (not the way they're used to), not VAR, that just needs a little tweaking.
Offline Lusty

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26015 on: Today at 08:23:14 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:21:34 pm
We need to fix the officials (not the way they're used to), not VAR, that just needs a little tweaking.
VAR will always be shit, regardless of who is operating it.  It's a shit system based on technology that isn't fit for purpose.  That the refs are shit is just the icing on the shit cake.
Online meady1981

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #26016 on: Today at 08:23:53 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:21:34 pm
We need to fix the officials (not the way they're used to), not VAR, that just needs a little tweaking.

I don't think its possible to fix the officials.

