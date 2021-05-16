Can you imagine going to not having VAR now and they give the Diaz goal at spurs as offside . Are we all going to say its a genuine mistake and just get on with it?
VAR is fantastic. Its just that its highlighted how corrupt the officials are that has caused the problems.
Close offside calls were generally accepted by the lino's call. Plus the flag goes up straight away so he wouldn't have scored anyway because there's no delayed flags.
The controversy was over the bad ones, the obvious example being City away with Sterling, but they're the ones people remember because they were rare. You feel just as cheated when you get a goal ruled out minutes later from VAR by a hair's breadth offside.