Getting rid of var will not improve anything. Infact it would give the PGMOL mafia even more licence to do whatever the fuck they want. The PL needs to realise its the officials that are the problem.



I think thats exactly what will happen, and probably what Wolves (and others) hope and expect to get out of this. They could never go asking for PGMOL to be sacked off because they would close ranks. Doing it this way is smart, ask for somehting they probably wont get then get something they're happy with. Excellent from Wolves this move.