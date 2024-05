The worse the officials are then the worse VAR will be, but it's a bloody awful system that's ruined football in my opinion (as a spectator sport, we know the money spoils it in general).



Fans want to be able to celebrate when their team score a goal, is it really too much to ask? Sadly, I doubt it'll get the 14 majority but every fan group should be pressuring the clubs.



It'd be the best thing the PL has done in a long time.