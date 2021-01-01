« previous next »
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25920 on: Yesterday at 08:40:38 pm »
I celebrate twice.
Logged


Offline JRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25921 on: Yesterday at 08:46:09 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:40:38 pm
I celebrate twice.
Double the fun for you then
Logged

Offline cdav

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25922 on: Yesterday at 08:49:31 pm »
Just the 10 fouls to one in the half, but definitely no bias in the reffing
Logged

Online MH41

  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25923 on: Yesterday at 10:33:37 pm »
No lines shown for the Elliott offside goal?
I thought the right back played him onside?
No lines shown for the Nuñez offside (Looked offside)
No lines shown for the 2nd Duran goal?

Where is the transparency?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25924 on: Yesterday at 10:37:17 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:46:09 pm
Double the fun for you then


Double the delight but triple the despair.
Logged


Offline lobsterboy

  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25925 on: Yesterday at 10:37:43 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 10:33:37 pm
No lines shown for the Elliott offside goal?
I thought the right back played him onside?
No lines shown for the Nuñez offside (Looked offside)
No lines shown for the 2nd Duran goal?

Where is the transparency?

Can't have match fixing, corruption and transparency so PGMOL went with the first 2.
Logged

Offline Jshooters

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25926 on: Yesterday at 10:48:46 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 10:33:37 pm
No lines shown for the Elliott offside goal?
I thought the right back played him onside?
No lines shown for the Nuñez offside (Looked offside)
No lines shown for the 2nd Duran goal?

Where is the transparency?

Nunez disallowed goal was cleared quicker than light speed. Looked offside but was tight and so inconsistent with how long they spend on others.
Logged


Online Tonyh8su

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25927 on: Yesterday at 10:51:51 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 10:33:37 pm
No lines shown for the Elliott offside goal?
I thought the right back played him onside?
No lines shown for the Nuñez offside (Looked offside)
No lines shown for the 2nd Duran goal?

Where is the transparency?

Diaz was inside and Durans foot offside to the naked eye on the replays they showed. They showed no replays while VAR was checking.

Stinks to high heavens
Logged

Online MH41

  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25928 on: Yesterday at 10:55:23 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 10:51:51 pm
Diaz was inside and Durans foot offside to the naked eye on the replays they showed. They showed no replays while VAR was checking.

Stinks to high heavens

I wonder if they showed the lines on other channels or streams?
I was only watching Sky.
Logged

Offline Jshooters

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25929 on: Yesterday at 10:56:26 pm »
Another no replay situation was what looked like a back pass. Obviously only saw it in real time so it couldve been a genuine misplaced kick but the defender was facing the keeper so I dont know what he was attempting to do with the ball other than guide it back to the keeper. Well never know because Sky inexplicably failed to replay it despite it being an obvious talking point given it was mentioned in commentary
Logged


Online Tonyh8su

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25930 on: Yesterday at 11:07:28 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 10:55:23 pm
I wonder if they showed the lines on other channels or streams?
I was only watching Sky.

My American mate said no. Surely someone out there has the footage and lines? Im full sure Diaz was onside. Makes ZERO sense to not show lines.
Logged

Online Agent99

  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25931 on: Yesterday at 11:14:02 pm »
Does anyone know if the automated offside shows the graphic each time or is the ref just told its off or on?

It was absolute fucking gash tonight.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25932 on: Yesterday at 11:27:51 pm »
Once again VAR throws up more questions than it answers.

The lack of lines for our disallowed goal was weird. It looked very close to the naked eye. What are we meant to think?

There again, VAR decided to freeze the frame at a lovely point for our second goal. I'm not sure that the ball was anywhere near being released. If they'd taken the next frame Joey would have been a yard offside! But would the next frame have told the whole story too? This is the problem. They spend all this time drawing lines (when they can be arsed) to allow them to make the right decision to a millimetre and yet they don't have cameras sophisticated enough to accurately freeze on moving action. Someone told me a while back that they have cameras that run at 300 frames per second, but I reckon that's bullshit.

Also Piglet from the Villa fansite also tells me that Diaz should have been sent off. Says it was like the 'tackle' on Gravenberch in the League Cup Final.
Logged


Online duvva 💅

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25933 on: Yesterday at 11:32:30 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:27:51 pm
Once again VAR throws up more questions than it answers.

The lack of lines for our disallowed goal was weird. It looked very close to the naked eye. What are we meant to think?

There again, VAR decided to freeze the frame at a lovely point for our second goal. I'm not sure that the ball was anywhere near being released. If they'd taken the next frame Joey would have been a yard offside! But would the next frame have told the whole story too? This is the problem. They spend all this time drawing lines (when they can be arsed) to allow them to make the right decision to a millimetre and yet they don't have cameras sophisticated enough to accurately freeze on moving action. Someone told me a while back that they have cameras that run at 300 frames per second, but I reckon that's bullshit.

Also Piglet from the Villa fansite also tells me that Diaz should have been sent off. Says it was like the 'tackle' on Gravenberch in the League Cup Final.

What did Christopher Robin and Tigger think?

Was gonna ask about Eeyore but didnt want to tempt him in here :)
Logged


Online Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25934 on: Yesterday at 11:40:47 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:27:51 pm
Once again VAR throws up more questions than it answers.

The lack of lines for our disallowed goal was weird. It looked very close to the naked eye. What are we meant to think?

There again, VAR decided to freeze the frame at a lovely point for our second goal. I'm not sure that the ball was anywhere near being released. If they'd taken the next frame Joey would have been a yard offside! But would the next frame have told the whole story too? This is the problem. They spend all this time drawing lines (when they can be arsed) to allow them to make the right decision to a millimetre and yet they don't have cameras sophisticated enough to accurately freeze on moving action. Someone told me a while back that they have cameras that run at 300 frames per second, but I reckon that's bullshit.

Also Piglet from the Villa fansite also tells me that Diaz should have been sent off. Says it was like the 'tackle' on Gravenberch in the League Cup Final.

The thing is for all the disruption VAR has gone with the onfield decision on all of them. If it wasn't there then I don't think there's any complains with the decisions, they were all tight and the game would be a lot better for not having all the interruptions. Instead it spoils the game and you're left wondering about the transparency.
Logged


Online 4pool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25935 on: Yesterday at 11:52:29 pm »
One more match to go. Then next season with Jurgen gone we'll get all the calls.











Like fcuk we will...lol
Logged


Online MH41

  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25936 on: Yesterday at 11:56:16 pm »
But surely the lines are out there somewhere?
If the decision was made by VAR, they are there?
I'm just keen to see if Diaz was on/off for the Elliott goal. That would have made it 4-1.
The last time there were no lines shown was the Diaz goal v spurs, hence my distrust.
Logged

Online farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25937 on: Today at 12:00:38 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:27:51 pm
Once again VAR throws up more questions than it answers.

The lack of lines for our disallowed goal was weird. It looked very close to the naked eye. What are we meant to think?

There again, VAR decided to freeze the frame at a lovely point for our second goal. I'm not sure that the ball was anywhere near being released. If they'd taken the next frame Joey would have been a yard offside! But would the next frame have told the whole story too? This is the problem. They spend all this time drawing lines (when they can be arsed) to allow them to make the right decision to a millimetre and yet they don't have cameras sophisticated enough to accurately freeze on moving action. Someone told me a while back that they have cameras that run at 300 frames per second, but I reckon that's bullshit.

Also Piglet from the Villa fansite also tells me that Diaz should have been sent off. Says it was like the 'tackle' on Gravenberch in the League Cup Final.

The 300 fps cameras are definitely bullshit. I keep saying that the measurement has a huge error, and a lot of that is from the time mark. The error should be half the difference between frames; that should be the width of the lines, not some hair-sized lines. And if the lines overlap, advantage attacker.

By the way, they didn't show any lines on their deflected goal either. I thought that was offside. I'm not sure if our disallowed goal was or was not offside; the frozen frame they chose implied offside. But considering the above, was it?
Logged

