A friend of mine brought up an interesting point, if PGMOL had any self-awareness they could implement three to four easy fixes next season to address issues of bias



1. Randomize the selection of referees with caveats for preventing those who support certain teams from reffing them or the rivals. Serie A did something like this for one season to combat accusations of bias in the mid-80s. It was the year Verona won the title.



2. Limits on the amount of times a match official can officiate clubs per season so you don't have the same match officials constantly dealing with the same sides



3. Not making reactive rules changes mid-season. Keep to a rule and implement it regularly rather than backtracking or changing thresholds mid-season when some clubs have already benefited. Any changes can be made during the following season



4. Have refs explain decisions. Allow audio/transcripts of discussions of contentious decisions to be available within 48 hrs of a match



I thought for point 1 they somehow do this, certainly with Michael Oliver and any teams that impact on Newcastle, previously it was relegation type games when Newcastle where rubbish hed not be given those games.Think the issue with point 2 is that there arent enough officials in their pool, but they can rectify that by using refs from other foreign leagues.Point 3 is interesting and shows what the PGMOL are about. React to circumstances to cover them is how they will always be, but also in fairness it shows football as a game of gamesmanship, clubs will always find loopholes in rules to gain an advantage.Point 4 is a definite one, I would even go as far as to say they need to provide comms to fans in the stadium to keep them informed, ultimately the fans who attend each week are being cheated by a dodgy officiating organisation making calls and not informing people what is going on.One other thing I would add to this list is that there needs to be greater transparency on refs who officiate in Saudi Arabia and then games in the PL at the weekend, clearly a conflict of interest there.