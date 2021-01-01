« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 642 643 644 645 646 [647]   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1354401 times)

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,490
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25840 on: Yesterday at 06:56:42 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 06:33:56 pm
No is agree, it should have been a penalty. I just think if you go down the way Gakpo did it gives VAR an easy way out.

He was fouled and knocked off balance. He was kicked in the foot while he was about to shoot.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,490
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25841 on: Yesterday at 07:05:13 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 06:52:52 pm
You could also make that argument with Gomez's high foot though to be fair. Anywhere else on the pitch and that's a foul.

They can't give that after the Doku bollocks. At least Gomez won the ball.

What is and isn't a pen is too subjective for VAR to be getting involved in. Problem is refs hide behind it and bottle decisions.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,539
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25842 on: Yesterday at 08:55:50 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:56:42 pm
He was fouled and knocked off balance. He was kicked in the foot while he was about to shoot.
Che Neville said it wasn't a foul, so that's that.  ::)
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,490
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25843 on: Yesterday at 09:04:24 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:55:50 pm
Che Neville said it wasn't a foul, so that's that.  ::)

Was dumbfounded at that. Watched it in the pub where the sound was on for the atmosphere but the downside was Neville.

He was clearly fouled. When you're knocked off your feet like that, then you're going to go flying, Neville has 'played the game' and isn't stupid, obviously being willfully ignorant and trying to gaslight as usual.

Even so I can live with it not being a penalty, as i'd rather see less penalties in general, but City and Arsenal keep getting them for less. Problem is the ref leaves it to VAR and then VAR hides behind not clear and obvious when it suits.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,199
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25844 on: Yesterday at 09:12:19 pm »
These bastards have ruined the game.

Blech
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,900
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25845 on: Today at 12:19:29 am »
Just compare the Havertz penalty with the Gakpo penalty. Havertz looked for contact and got it, Gakpo didn't but got it. Personally I would not like penalties to be given for either but if the Havertz was then so was Gakpo's. So much subjectivity involved (and not helped by the level of cheating and degree to which a player's fall/or dive) is judged dramatically.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25846 on: Today at 07:23:37 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on May  1, 2024, 01:26:10 pm
A friend of mine brought up an interesting point, if PGMOL had any self-awareness they could implement three to four easy fixes next season to address issues of bias

1. Randomize the selection of referees with caveats for preventing those who support certain teams from reffing them or the rivals. Serie A did something like this for one season to combat accusations of bias in the mid-80s. It was the year Verona won the title.

2. Limits on the amount of times a match official can officiate clubs per season so you don't have the same match officials constantly dealing with the same sides

3. Not making reactive rules changes mid-season. Keep to a rule and implement it regularly rather than backtracking or changing thresholds mid-season when some clubs have already benefited. Any changes can be made during the following season

4. Have refs explain decisions. Allow audio/transcripts of discussions of contentious decisions to be available within 48 hrs of a match

I thought for point 1 they somehow do this, certainly with Michael Oliver and any teams that impact on Newcastle, previously it was relegation type games when Newcastle where rubbish hed not be given those games.

Think the issue with point 2 is that there arent enough officials in their pool, but they can rectify that by using refs from other foreign leagues.

Point 3 is interesting and shows what the PGMOL are about. React to circumstances to cover them is how they will always be, but also in fairness it shows football as a game of gamesmanship, clubs will always find loopholes in rules to gain an advantage.

Point 4 is a definite one, I would even go as far as to say they need to provide comms to fans in the stadium to keep them informed, ultimately the fans who attend each week are being cheated by a dodgy officiating organisation making calls and not informing people what is going on.

One other thing I would add to this list is that there needs to be greater transparency on refs who officiate in Saudi Arabia and then games in the PL at the weekend, clearly a conflict of interest there.
Logged

Online RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25847 on: Today at 07:25:51 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:19:29 am
Just compare the Havertz penalty with the Gakpo penalty. Havertz looked for contact and got it, Gakpo didn't but got it. Personally I would not like penalties to be given for either but if the Havertz was then so was Gakpo's. So much subjectivity involved (and not helped by the level of cheating and degree to which a player's fall/or dive) is judged dramatically.

I think the main issue is that with the Havertz one, the ref has given it and the clear and obvious threshold isnt met, yes he keeps his foot in situ at slow motion to ensure contact but there is contact. Put it this way, if the ref hadnt given it, VAR wouldnt overturn it especially if the ref saw the leg staying to make contact.

With Gakpo one it wasnt really a penalty, it was a bit exaggerated from the lad.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 642 643 644 645 646 [647]   Go Up
« previous next »
 