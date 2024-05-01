A friend of mine brought up an interesting point, if PGMOL had any self-awareness they could implement three to four easy fixes next season to address issues of bias



1. Randomize the selection of referees with caveats for preventing those who support certain teams from reffing them or the rivals. Serie A did something like this for one season to combat accusations of bias in the mid-80s. It was the year Verona won the title.



2. Limits on the amount of times a match official can officiate clubs per season so you don't have the same match officials constantly dealing with the same sides



3. Not making reactive rules changes mid-season. Keep to a rule and implement it regularly rather than backtracking or changing thresholds mid-season when some clubs have already benefited. Any changes can be made during the following season



4. Have refs explain decisions. Allow audio/transcripts of discussions of contentious decisions to be available within 48 hrs of a match