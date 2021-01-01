It was a completely nonsensical argument by Webb. Owen asked, why didn't VAR tell the ref to look at it himself, because what he described (the defender playing the ball) was clearly wrong. Then Webb comes up with some hypothetical scenario why in another case the VAR shouldn't send the ref to the monitor, if he said someone played the ball and they didn't, but the other guy made a dive. Yeah, I kind of agree with him in that case, but that doesn't answer the initial question and why in that specific Everton vs Nottingham Forest match the ref wasn't sent to the monitor.



Based on that, I would also argue that what Webb is saying is completely against the spirit of how VAR should be used and what the VAR-protocol is about. The VAR - according to the protocol - is not there to make decisions. The ref is the one who makes the decisions (according to the VAR protocol). So, it's not up to the VAR to decide whether that's a penalty or not. He needs to tell the ref what has happened and then the ref can say whether he sticks with his original decision or whether he wants to look at it himself. That's what I don't get. The VAR protocol is pretty clear on all of that, i.e. the ref being the one making decisions. I don't understand why people just swallow all this stuff about the VAR not thinking it was a penalty or handball or whatever. That's not his job.



Yeah just saw it, not sure why he made a hypothetical scenario up. That was a pretty obvious screw up but they still tried to justify it somewhat.Another thing is they talked about the Brentford-Brighton game where the ref got sent to the monitor to check if there was a penalty. VAR didn't feel it was a penalty but still sent the ref to the monitor, who agreed. Which is all fine, no issue with that. In fact, that was quite well done. But we were told earlier on in the season that VAR will send the ref to the monitor if they think the ref has got the decision wrong but Webb just said that's not the case. It feels like they keep changing their reasoning for their actions.