Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 01:10:38 pm
He did and that's why Gakpo stopped but I think the point is that if Gakpo had pretended not to hear the whistle and scored then what would Taylor have done?  I can think of a little Uruguayan that would have smashed that one in and taken the risk of a yellow.

The rules state that when the whistle goes, the ball is dead, so had Gakpo kicked the ball and scored, it would not have counted.

That's not the issue here at all.

The issue here was and still is why he whistled in the first place. Either he's signalled "play on, no foul" or "foul, but advantage" when Aerola went up for the ball.

Play on: He has no grounds to stop play if Areola doesn't clearly signal that he requires assistance or another player doesn't draw his attention to a serious injury.

Advantage: He can blow the whistle if he considers that there was a foul (though he didn't signal one at any point), or if he saw there was a foul but WH retained control of the ball initially, but then no advantage accrued. While I suppose he could argue that no advantage accrued, he'd be hard pressed to justify it as everyone gave the GK space and the GK then casually rolled the ball in front of himself.
However, as he gave a drop ball to restart the game, he's signalling that he didn't consider that the break in play was due to a foul, only a stoppage for injury.
Areola thinking that it was a kick-out or a free kick is not grounds to blow the whistle.

So, by elimination, he's blown the whistle because he sees that Areola thinks it's a free kick, realised he shouldn't have, and fabricated the injury instead.

It may have been an honest mistake, but it's a huge one.
Exactly. I've been critical of Gakpo this season..but this is all on that bald Manc prick.

He's shit his kecks big time.

Honestly wild that a linesman elbowing our left back is only the third maddest thing that's happened to us in just over 12 months
'the referee has done well to dig himself out of a hole', courtesy of Dermot Gallagher on Sky 🙄
Quote from: Zimagic on Yesterday at 01:23:56 pm
...
:thumbup

I meant more that if Gakpo had scored then it would have forced it into a bigger issue.  Taylor would have had to justify why he blew his whistle and disallowed the goal rather than the theoretical that is currently is.  As it stands it's had almost zero attention, certainly far less than the Gabriel (non-)handball against Bayern.

I've been the ref for my sons' teams a few times and when you see your son's team - or worse your own son - make crazy decisions it's very hard not to intervene.  Taylor seemingly telling Areola to go down comes across as that sort of subconscious bias.  Maybe home team bias, maybe underdog bias, maybe anti-LFC bias - but certainly seems like something that wouldn't have happened at the other end of the pitch.  I guess we'll never know for sure though.
yet again outright lies go unchallenged on sky. warnock questioned why Gakpo looked round which gave Taylor the opportunity to blow the whistle, he didnt . Gakpo runs toward the ball then hears a whistle THEN turns around. we HAVE to ask for the audio. it will prove once and for all if taylor did say 'go down' to the keeper, if he did he can surely never referee in the top league again. If they dont release the audio its just as bad - we'll all say its because he admitted he fucked up. whichever only a complete biased group would give Taylor a Liverpool game again, and we know he'll probably get jurgens last home game.
Quote from: andyrol on Yesterday at 01:35:22 pm
yet again outright lies go unchallenged on sky. warnock questioned why Gakpo looked round which gave Taylor the opportunity to blow the whistle, he didnt . Gakpo runs toward the ball then hears a whistle THEN turns around. we HAVE to ask for the audio. it will prove once and for all if taylor did say 'go down' to the keeper, if he did he can surely never referee in the top league again. If they dont release the audio its just as bad - we'll all say its because he admitted he fucked up. whichever only a complete biased group would give Taylor a Liverpool game again, and we know he'll probably get jurgens last home game.

Actually he does look around. It's hard to say whether he's looking at the lino or for the referee. But he does look before he breaks into a run. I thought at the time he was looking for 'permission' to go. And surely it was a sign of fair play on his part. At that point no one stopped him. It was only when he reached the ball that the ref blew his whistle.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on April 28, 2024, 01:47:21 pm
Just imagine a football league where you could concentrate on the managers, the players, the tactics, how good they were on the day and the results afterwards.

Imagine that.

We used to have that once. When did that really go? Is there a way to get that back?


I'm bored shitless even talking about this any more. Is there a solution? Football is a very, very simple game. Why is this a problem every fucking week?
The solution is to ditch VAR. We can accept referees making errors in a split second incident (i.e Pre Var) but having multiple refs with several camera angles and replays yet still making errors is just a joke.
Keeper catches the ball, has hold of it, ref waves play on after he gets up, keeper lobs the ball on the floor meaning it's fair game to then play, Gakpo runs to it to score, ref blows the whiste to stop him.

That's literally it. All this conjecture 'he did this, he did that' that's literally it.

So it's either he didn't want us to score, or he's saving the keeper from a collosal mistake (ala Gabriel in the CL). Personally I think it's both. There is literally no reason for him to blow the whistle. He waved play on, once the keeper lobs it on the floor, that's it, play on, anyone can touch it. But no, blows so the keeper is saved from a mistake.

It's bizarre. And corrupt.
Quote from: Paul JH on Yesterday at 02:03:28 pm
Keeper catches the ball, has hold of it, ref waves play on after he gets up, keeper lobs the ball on the floor meaning it's fair game to then play, Gakpo runs to it to score, ref blows the whiste to stop him.

That's literally it. All this conjecture 'he did this, he did that' that's literally it.

So it's either he didn't want us to score, or he's saving the keeper from a collosal mistake (ala Gabriel in the CL). Personally I think it's both. There is literally no reason for him to blow the whistle. He waved play on, once the keeper lobs it on the floor, that's it, play on, anyone can touch it. But no, blows so the keeper is saved from a mistake.

It's bizarre. And corrupt.
I reckon he got word that the far east betting syndicate had lumped on 2-2
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 02:11:03 pm
I reckon he got word that the far east betting syndicate had lumped on 2-2

Wouldn't put it past him. Crazy how many mental decisions he makes in matches we are involved in compared to other sides.
I can never remember what PGMOL stands for so googled it. Don't do it, takes you to some grim reading
Ended up looking at their Wiki page and seen that since 2020 they have acknowledged error and apologised 14 times. We have been involved in 5 of them and 4 times the big call went against us. 29% of their total acknowledgements have been to us. Bit mental that. That's not counting the Gakpo one or the Linesman flinging an elbow at Robbo.
I count 4 to Liverpool, 2 Spurs, 2 Arsenal, 2 Wolves, 2 Brighton, 1 Villa and 1 the Ev.
Headtorch is on and I'm going back in, I'm sure I'll find a manc one somewhere


This is the red line crossed and the Club should insist Taylor cannot do our games anymore.

He's got an agenda and it's plainly obvious to see.
Just watched the ref watch clip. Dermot Gallagher deliberately avoiding the question of why the Manc ref blew his whistle. Just kept saying he shouldve blown earlier and decided the keeper needed treatment. First off, he fucking didnt blow the whistle did he you bald prick, that is the whole point! Also, its not for the ref to decide  if the keeper needed treatment. He quite clearly fucking didnt as he just stood there pulling his socks up!
The fucking cheating bastards are seriously doing my head in.
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 01:32:53 pm
'the referee has done well to dig himself out of a hole', courtesy of Dermot Gallagher on Sky 🙄

Yeah I saw this clip on YouTube its infuriating

That sue smith calls it a massive error in which he corrects her to say its a mess as opposed to an error :lmao
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 03:10:37 pm
Yeah I saw this clip on YouTube its infuriating

That sue smith calls it a massive error in which he corrects her to say its a mess as opposed to an error :lmao
Unbelievable isnt it. Why wont any of them call it what it is? It is cheating!
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 12:46:10 pm
I'm honestly a bit sick of this narrative, this isn't aimed at you. I watched it in the pub and they didn't have the audio on.

But the clip I've seen since shows Taylor blow up before Gakpo turns around.
Am I missing something

Warnock seemed to think that if Cody doesn't ask, the bald headed prick wouldn't have realised. They said on Ref Watch that Gakpo only stopped due to the whistle, which is true. I thought myself since, if he hadn't had stopped to ask, he would have got to the ball and could have scored before fuckwit realised

Quote from: andyrol on Yesterday at 01:35:22 pm
yet again outright lies go unchallenged on sky. warnock questioned why Gakpo looked round which gave Taylor the opportunity to blow the whistle, he didnt . Gakpo runs toward the ball then hears a whistle THEN turns around. we HAVE to ask for the audio. it will prove once and for all if taylor did say 'go down' to the keeper, if he did he can surely never referee in the top league again. If they dont release the audio its just as bad - we'll all say its because he admitted he fucked up. whichever only a complete biased group would give Taylor a Liverpool game again, and we know he'll probably get jurgens last home game.

You need to see the long shot - look at the after match part of MOTD from Saturday and you see Cody look, appear to ask for permission and then goes for it, that's when the whistle goes.
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 03:12:04 pm
Unbelievable isnt it. Why wont any of them call it what it is? It is cheating!

It is cheating. Warnock asked on Ref Watch "Why did he blow the whistle" I was expecting him then to go to town on Gallagher, but he just sort of left it there.

Not one mention of Areola was stood pulling his socks up either, not saying he was in pain.
Do yourselves a favor and don't read Dale Johnsons arse licking of the refs.

Made me throw up in my mouth this part

"The referee retains the right to manage the match in the spirit of the game, and he felt that if he'd failed to make the goalkeeper aware of the advantage"
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 01:31:16 pm

Honestly wild that a linesman elbowing our left back is only the third maddest thing that's happened to us in just over 12 months

When you put it like that!!
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 03:24:48 pm
Do yourselves a favor and don't read Dale Johnsons arse licking of the refs.

Made me throw up in my mouth this part

"The referee retains the right to manage the match in the spirit of the game, and he felt that if he'd failed to make the goalkeeper aware of the advantage"
Ofcourse he did
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 03:24:48 pm
Do yourselves a favor and don't read Dale Johnsons arse licking of the refs.

Made me throw up in my mouth this part

"The referee retains the right to manage the match in the spirit of the game, and he felt that if he'd failed to make the goalkeeper aware of the advantage"

Cool ,why did he wave physios on and tell a player to go to the floor when he is covering his own arse.
Quote from: End Product on Yesterday at 03:34:17 pm
Cool ,why did he wave physios on and tell a player to go to the floor when he is covering his own arse.

According to Dale Johnson "he allowed the medical staff to come on"... :lmao
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 03:51:35 pm
According to Dale Johnson "he allowed the medical staff to come on"... :lmao

:lmao

The medical staff were all sitting doing fuck all and had to leg it and grab their kit bags, the fucking thundercunt

The moment Taylor calls for the physio, notice only Moyes anywhere near the pitch




And when the Physio stands up 4 seconds later (I couldn't get the bar not to show on Iplayer) so I circled it in yellow



Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:18:03 pm
:lmao

The medical staff were all sitting doing fuck all and had to leg it and grab their kit bags, the fucking thundercunt

The moment Taylor calls for the physio, notice only Moyes anywhere near the pitch




And when the Physio stands up 4 seconds later (I couldn't get the bar not to show on Iplayer) so I circled it in yellow


Its outrageous isnt it. Just blatant lies and yet fuck all is said/done about it. Its why Im giving up on the game after this season.
West Han should have had a player sent off for the Challenge on Mac . Another absolute cheat fest . You can add about 7 or 8 potential points to our season from these gaffs . Fuck off.
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 03:51:35 pm
According to Dale Johnson "he allowed the medical staff to come on"... :lmao

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:18:03 pm
:lmao

The medical staff were all sitting doing fuck all and had to leg it and grab their kit bags, the fucking thundercunt

Indeed. Don't know why they go to these lengths to justify these decisions. And when they do admit the officials screwed up, it's always some wishy washy explanation that still attempts to credit the refs.
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:58:52 pm
Indeed. Don't know why they go to these lengths to justify these decisions. And when they do admit the officials screwed up, it's always some wishy washy explanation that still attempts to credit the refs.

They must think, like other fan bases, that we are as thick as pig shit, that can be the only reason
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:05:28 pm
They must think, like other fan bases, that we are as thick as pig shit, that can be the only reason

Fans of Wolves and Forest I imagine are just as outraged and aren't swallowing any of it. I know it hasn't stopped officials and their mouth pieces trying it on though.
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:22:52 pm
Fans of Wolves and Forest I imagine are just as outraged and aren't swallowing any of it. I know it hasn't stopped officials and their mouth pieces trying it on though.

No but the rest of them are, saw so much piss taking over this from fuckwits
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:18:24 pm
No but the rest of them are, saw so much piss taking over this from fuckwits

True.
Quote from: Paul JH on Yesterday at 02:03:28 pm
Keeper catches the ball, has hold of it, ref waves play on after he gets up, keeper lobs the ball on the floor meaning it's fair game to then play, Gakpo runs to it to score, ref blows the whiste to stop him.

That's literally it. All this conjecture 'he did this, he did that' that's literally it.

So it's either he didn't want us to score, or he's saving the keeper from a collosal mistake (ala Gabriel in the CL). Personally I think it's both. There is literally no reason for him to blow the whistle. He waved play on, once the keeper lobs it on the floor, that's it, play on, anyone can touch it. But no, blows so the keeper is saved from a mistake.

It's bizarre. And corrupt.

For me he is saving the keeper. The keeper was preparing for a free kick (his mistake) and was pulling up his socks and adjusting his shin pads. There were no signs of pain or distress. Referee decided that the keeper must have misunderstood and so blows the whistle. Im sure the keeper hadnt a clue what was going on especially when the referee calls on the physios.

It was incompetence and blatant cheating by the referee.he cannot just make up his own rules.

The referee then drops the ball to restart the game which shows that he wasnt stopping any advantage that he may have been playing.

So for me the referee decided that the keeper needed attention even though there was no evidence that he needed it. For incompetence like that he needs to spend a year off. His decision prevented a goal and a win.
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 02:51:59 pm
This is the red line crossed and the Club should insist Taylor cannot do our games anymore.

He's got an agenda and it's plainly obvious to see.

Club won't do anything. Soft as shite.
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 10:09:44 pm
Club won't do anything. Soft as shite.

What exactly do you expect the club to do? Complain to the PGMOL, how did that go after the Spurs game, did we get better decisions, or did we just end up with Tierney every week? Do we ask ADFC and Arsenal, two clubs who have massively benefitted from these decisions against us, to support us? What about Utd, who never get bad decisions, would they support us? How did being openly critical of PGMOL go for Wolves and Forest?

What about the media? Stelling has kicked off, MOTD did, but BBC Football totally ignored it, Sky tried to whitewash it on Refwatch, Gallagher even used the words he's dug himself out of a hole, we've no backing in this

The PGMOL is ran by an ex SYP bizzie, it's as corrupt as that force, its as corrupt as the MET, the c*nts just close ranks and protect their own. Taylor is doing the CL Semis this week, he's doing the Euros, do you really think PGMOL will haul him over the coals?
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:30:55 am
What exactly do you expect the club to do? Complain to the PGMOL, how did that go after the Spurs game, did we get better decisions, or did we just end up with Tierney every week? Do we ask ADFC and Arsenal, two clubs who have massively benefitted from these decisions against us, to support us? What about Utd, who never get bad decisions, would they support us? How did being openly critical of PGMOL go for Wolves and Forest?

What about the media? Stelling has kicked off, MOTD did, but BBC Football totally ignored it, Sky tried to whitewash it on Refwatch, Gallagher even used the words he's dug himself out of a hole, we've no backing in this

The PGMOL is ran by an ex SYP bizzie, it's as corrupt as that force, its as corrupt as the MET, the c*nts just close ranks and protect their own. Taylor is doing the CL Semis this week, he's doing the Euros, do you really think PGMOL will haul him over the coals?

I expect the game will be rigged going forward now. It's not about football and hasn't been for a while.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 07:39:01 am
I expect the game will be rigged going forward now. It's not about football and hasn't been for a while.

I don't buy into a PGMOL conspiracy but I've always said that referees from Manchester, who have grown up in anti scouse/Liverpool hating areas will not be unbiased. Usually Taylor isn't so blatant in his cheating but he knows he won't get questioned as his ex SYP boss will cover for him. Then add in Atwell, who is terrified of the senior refs so never goes against them when doing var and it's the perfect situation for those who wish to fuck the club over to do so.
Of course Paul Tierney is going to be the ref on Sunday
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 11:07:06 am
Of course Paul Tierney is going to be the ref on Sunday

Aye, John Brooks on VAR too.

Referee: Paul Tierney. Assistants: Scott Ledger, Mat Wilkes. Fourth official: Tom Bramall. VAR: John Brooks - www.premierleague.com/news/3989346
Quote from: oojason on Today at 11:19:17 am
Aye, John Brooks on VAR too.

Referee: Paul Tierney. Assistants: Scott Ledger, Mat Wilkes. Fourth official: Tom Bramall. VAR: John Brooks - www.premierleague.com/news/3989346

Andy's selling his ticket now
Audio from Forest-Everton out soon. Should be interesting
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 05:08:47 pm
Audio from Forest-Everton out soon. Should be interesting

Who was the simpering prick on VAR, was it Atwell? It'll be something like this

Taylor "not enough contact, not enough contact" - VAR "yep, agree with that"

Taylor "Arms in a natural position"  - VAR "yep, agree with that"

Taylor "He's got the ball, he's got the ball"  - VAR "yep, agree with that"
