rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25800 on: Today at 12:41:37 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 12:37:54 pm
He can only mean that if Taylor hasn't blown up.

It's over at that stage as Taylor has stopped the game. All that happens before Gakpo is at the ball

Not going to happen

Yeah that was what they meant - that's why the c*nt whistled, he fucking knew Areola was fine, he told him about 3 or 4 times to get up and get on with it. Warnock said, Cody shouldn't have asked if it was OK and instead just nipped in and put it away, that would have screwed Taylor right up.



Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25801 on: Today at 12:44:53 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:41:37 pm
Yeah that was what they meant - that's why the c*nt whistled, he fucking knew Areola was fine, he told him about 3 or 4 times to get up and get on with it. Warnock said, Cody shouldn't have asked if it was OK and instead just nipped in and put it away, that would have screwed Taylor right up.

At least Nunez would have put it over the crossbar to remove any doubt. (*hides*)



red_Mark1980

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25802 on: Today at 12:46:10 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:41:37 pm
Yeah that was what they meant - that's why the c*nt whistled, he fucking knew Areola was fine, he told him about 3 or 4 times to get up and get on with it. Warnock said, Cody shouldn't have asked if it was OK and instead just nipped in and put it away, that would have screwed Taylor right up.

I'm honestly a bit sick of this narrative, this isn't aimed at you. I watched it in the pub and they didn't have the audio on.

But the clip I've seen since shows Taylor blow up before Gakpo turns around.
Am I missing something


thaddeus

  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25803 on: Today at 01:10:38 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 12:46:10 pm
I'm honestly a bit sick of this narrative, this isn't aimed at you. I watched it in the pub and they didn't have the audio on.

But the clip I've seen since shows Taylor blow up before Gakpo turns around.
Am I missing something
He did and that's why Gakpo stopped but I think the point is that if Gakpo had pretended not to hear the whistle and scored then what would Taylor have done?  I can think of a little Uruguayan that would have smashed that one in and taken the risk of a yellow.

Not a criticism of Gakpo, mind, he was probably as confused as everyone else by the passage of play.

I'm not sure if it's mental fatigue catching up with players but there have been some really idiotic decision making by players in recent weeks whereby refs have bailed them out.  Gabriel in the CL is another one where the ref made up some rules to save the defending team's blushes.


Zimagic

  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25804 on: Today at 01:23:56 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:10:38 pm
He did and that's why Gakpo stopped but I think the point is that if Gakpo had pretended not to hear the whistle and scored then what would Taylor have done?  I can think of a little Uruguayan that would have smashed that one in and taken the risk of a yellow.

The rules state that when the whistle goes, the ball is dead, so had Gakpo kicked the ball and scored, it would not have counted.

That's not the issue here at all.

The issue here was and still is why he whistled in the first place. Either he's signalled "play on, no foul" or "foul, but advantage" when Aerola went up for the ball.

Play on: He has no grounds to stop play if Areola doesn't clearly signal that he requires assistance or another player doesn't draw his attention to a serious injury.

Advantage: He can blow the whistle if he considers that there was a foul (though he didn't signal one at any point), or if he saw there was a foul but WH retained control of the ball initially, but then no advantage accrued. While I suppose he could argue that no advantage accrued, he'd be hard pressed to justify it as everyone gave the GK space and the GK then casually rolled the ball in front of himself.
However, as he gave a drop ball to restart the game, he's signalling that he didn't consider that the break in play was due to a foul, only a stoppage for injury.
Areola thinking that it was a kick-out or a free kick is not grounds to blow the whistle.

So, by elimination, he's blown the whistle because he sees that Areola thinks it's a free kick, realised he shouldn't have, and fabricated the injury instead.

It may have been an honest mistake, but it's a huge one.



red_Mark1980

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25805 on: Today at 01:31:16 pm
Exactly. I've been critical of Gakpo this season..but this is all on that bald Manc prick.

He's shit his kecks big time.

Honestly wild that a linesman elbowing our left back is only the third maddest thing that's happened to us in just over 12 months


smicer07

  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25806 on: Today at 01:32:53 pm
'the referee has done well to dig himself out of a hole', courtesy of Dermot Gallagher on Sky 🙄


thaddeus

  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25807 on: Today at 01:34:57 pm
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 01:23:56 pm
...
:thumbup

I meant more that if Gakpo had scored then it would have forced it into a bigger issue.  Taylor would have had to justify why he blew his whistle and disallowed the goal rather than the theoretical that is currently is.  As it stands it's had almost zero attention, certainly far less than the Gabriel (non-)handball against Bayern.

I've been the ref for my sons' teams a few times and when you see your son's team - or worse your own son - make crazy decisions it's very hard not to intervene.  Taylor seemingly telling Areola to go down comes across as that sort of subconscious bias.  Maybe home team bias, maybe underdog bias, maybe anti-LFC bias - but certainly seems like something that wouldn't have happened at the other end of the pitch.  I guess we'll never know for sure though.


andyrol

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25808 on: Today at 01:35:22 pm
yet again outright lies go unchallenged on sky. warnock questioned why Gakpo looked round which gave Taylor the opportunity to blow the whistle, he didnt . Gakpo runs toward the ball then hears a whistle THEN turns around. we HAVE to ask for the audio. it will prove once and for all if taylor did say 'go down' to the keeper, if he did he can surely never referee in the top league again. If they dont release the audio its just as bad - we'll all say its because he admitted he fucked up. whichever only a complete biased group would give Taylor a Liverpool game again, and we know he'll probably get jurgens last home game.


Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25809 on: Today at 01:44:08 pm
Quote from: andyrol on Today at 01:35:22 pm
yet again outright lies go unchallenged on sky. warnock questioned why Gakpo looked round which gave Taylor the opportunity to blow the whistle, he didnt . Gakpo runs toward the ball then hears a whistle THEN turns around. we HAVE to ask for the audio. it will prove once and for all if taylor did say 'go down' to the keeper, if he did he can surely never referee in the top league again. If they dont release the audio its just as bad - we'll all say its because he admitted he fucked up. whichever only a complete biased group would give Taylor a Liverpool game again, and we know he'll probably get jurgens last home game.

Actually he does look around. It's hard to say whether he's looking at the lino or for the referee. But he does look before he breaks into a run. I thought at the time he was looking for 'permission' to go. And surely it was a sign of fair play on his part. At that point no one stopped him. It was only when he reached the ball that the ref blew his whistle.



owens_2k

  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25810 on: Today at 01:53:57 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 01:47:21 pm
Just imagine a football league where you could concentrate on the managers, the players, the tactics, how good they were on the day and the results afterwards.

Imagine that.

We used to have that once. When did that really go? Is there a way to get that back?


I'm bored shitless even talking about this any more. Is there a solution? Football is a very, very simple game. Why is this a problem every fucking week?
The solution is to ditch VAR. We can accept referees making errors in a split second incident (i.e Pre Var) but having multiple refs with several camera angles and replays yet still making errors is just a joke.


Paul JH

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25811 on: Today at 02:03:28 pm
Keeper catches the ball, has hold of it, ref waves play on after he gets up, keeper lobs the ball on the floor meaning it's fair game to then play, Gakpo runs to it to score, ref blows the whiste to stop him.

That's literally it. All this conjecture 'he did this, he did that' that's literally it.

So it's either he didn't want us to score, or he's saving the keeper from a collosal mistake (ala Gabriel in the CL). Personally I think it's both. There is literally no reason for him to blow the whistle. He waved play on, once the keeper lobs it on the floor, that's it, play on, anyone can touch it. But no, blows so the keeper is saved from a mistake.

It's bizarre. And corrupt.



JRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25812 on: Today at 02:11:03 pm
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 02:03:28 pm
Keeper catches the ball, has hold of it, ref waves play on after he gets up, keeper lobs the ball on the floor meaning it's fair game to then play, Gakpo runs to it to score, ref blows the whiste to stop him.

That's literally it. All this conjecture 'he did this, he did that' that's literally it.

So it's either he didn't want us to score, or he's saving the keeper from a collosal mistake (ala Gabriel in the CL). Personally I think it's both. There is literally no reason for him to blow the whistle. He waved play on, once the keeper lobs it on the floor, that's it, play on, anyone can touch it. But no, blows so the keeper is saved from a mistake.

It's bizarre. And corrupt.
I reckon he got word that the far east betting syndicate had lumped on 2-2


Paul JH

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25813 on: Today at 02:14:19 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:11:03 pm
I reckon he got word that the far east betting syndicate had lumped on 2-2

Wouldn't put it past him. Crazy how many mental decisions he makes in matches we are involved in compared to other sides.



slaphead

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25814 on: Today at 02:47:07 pm
I can never remember what PGMOL stands for so googled it. Don't do it, takes you to some grim reading
Ended up looking at their Wiki page and seen that since 2020 they have acknowledged error and apologised 14 times. We have been involved in 5 of them and 4 times the big call went against us. 29% of their total acknowledgements have been to us. Bit mental that. That's not counting the Gakpo one or the Linesman flinging an elbow at Robbo.
I count 4 to Liverpool, 2 Spurs, 2 Arsenal, 2 Wolves, 2 Brighton, 1 Villa and 1 the Ev.
Headtorch is on and I'm going back in, I'm sure I'll find a manc one somewhere




RedSince86

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25815 on: Today at 02:51:59 pm
This is the red line crossed and the Club should insist Taylor cannot do our games anymore.

He's got an agenda and it's plainly obvious to see.



JRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25816 on: Today at 03:04:02 pm
Just watched the ref watch clip. Dermot Gallagher deliberately avoiding the question of why the Manc ref blew his whistle. Just kept saying he shouldve blown earlier and decided the keeper needed treatment. First off, he fucking didnt blow the whistle did he you bald prick, that is the whole point! Also, its not for the ref to decide  if the keeper needed treatment. He quite clearly fucking didnt as he just stood there pulling his socks up!
The fucking cheating bastards are seriously doing my head in.


bird_lfc

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25817 on: Today at 03:10:37 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 01:32:53 pm
'the referee has done well to dig himself out of a hole', courtesy of Dermot Gallagher on Sky 🙄

Yeah I saw this clip on YouTube its infuriating

That sue smith calls it a massive error in which he corrects her to say its a mess as opposed to an error :lmao


JRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25818 on: Today at 03:12:04 pm
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 03:10:37 pm
Yeah I saw this clip on YouTube its infuriating

That sue smith calls it a massive error in which he corrects her to say its a mess as opposed to an error :lmao
Unbelievable isnt it. Why wont any of them call it what it is? It is cheating!


rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25819 on: Today at 03:17:32 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 12:46:10 pm
I'm honestly a bit sick of this narrative, this isn't aimed at you. I watched it in the pub and they didn't have the audio on.

But the clip I've seen since shows Taylor blow up before Gakpo turns around.
Am I missing something

Warnock seemed to think that if Cody doesn't ask, the bald headed prick wouldn't have realised. They said on Ref Watch that Gakpo only stopped due to the whistle, which is true. I thought myself since, if he hadn't had stopped to ask, he would have got to the ball and could have scored before fuckwit realised

Quote from: andyrol on Today at 01:35:22 pm
yet again outright lies go unchallenged on sky. warnock questioned why Gakpo looked round which gave Taylor the opportunity to blow the whistle, he didnt . Gakpo runs toward the ball then hears a whistle THEN turns around. we HAVE to ask for the audio. it will prove once and for all if taylor did say 'go down' to the keeper, if he did he can surely never referee in the top league again. If they dont release the audio its just as bad - we'll all say its because he admitted he fucked up. whichever only a complete biased group would give Taylor a Liverpool game again, and we know he'll probably get jurgens last home game.

You need to see the long shot - look at the after match part of MOTD from Saturday and you see Cody look, appear to ask for permission and then goes for it, that's when the whistle goes.
Last Edit: Today at 03:19:49 pm by rob1966



rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25820 on: Today at 03:21:24 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:12:04 pm
Unbelievable isnt it. Why wont any of them call it what it is? It is cheating!

It is cheating. Warnock asked on Ref Watch "Why did he blow the whistle" I was expecting him then to go to town on Gallagher, but he just sort of left it there.

Not one mention of Areola was stood pulling his socks up either, not saying he was in pain.



red_Mark1980

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25821 on: Today at 03:24:48 pm
Do yourselves a favor and don't read Dale Johnsons arse licking of the refs.

Made me throw up in my mouth this part

"The referee retains the right to manage the match in the spirit of the game, and he felt that if he'd failed to make the goalkeeper aware of the advantage"

