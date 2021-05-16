« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 09:03:53 am
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:18:51 am
The official line is:

Taylor saw it as a foul (it wasnt) and played the advantage. Then, when he saw the keeper needed treatment (he didnt), he brought an end to the advantage so that the physio could come on. And apparently a dropped ball to the keeper was then the correct thing to do after that.

I mean, its clearly a load of shite, but thats what we have to swallow (the metaphorical shite, that is, not literal shite)

Taylor didnt notice the guy was injured when he was standing only a few meters away from him, he only noticed when he was half a pitch away, having just that moment turned around? He was looking at the keeper and not Gakpo running onto a loose ball was he?

The goalkeeper wasnt bleeding, so what, specifically, was it about the goalkeeper that Taylor realised was wrong and needed immediate attention?  If he can see internal/impact injuries through clothing and skin why does he not use these powers on players who try to continue after an injury and to stop them possibly causing more damage to themselves?  Or did he just develop this extra sensory perception in the last few days?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 09:07:26 am
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:18:51 am
The official line is:

Taylor saw it as a foul (it wasnt) and played the advantage. Then, when he saw the keeper needed treatment (he didnt), he brought an end to the advantage so that the physio could come on. And apparently a dropped ball to the keeper was then the correct thing to do after that.

I mean, its clearly a load of shite, but thats what we have to swallow (the metaphorical shite, that is, not literal shite)
It wouldnt be a Liverpool game without a bit of gaslighting from the officials.
Its enough to affect a persons mental health Im stepping away from being so emotionally invested in the game as its just too much now, its actually insane what they are doing and the explanations they are giving
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 09:30:21 am
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:07:26 am
It wouldnt be a Liverpool game without a bit of gaslighting from the officials.
Its enough to affect a persons mental health Im stepping away from being so emotionally invested in the game as its just too much now, its actually insane what they are doing and the explanations they are giving
General feeling at the club at the moment is one of exhaustion. Fighting this doesnt seem appealing to anyone. Although youre right, theyre lying in plain sight.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 09:52:02 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 09:30:21 am
General feeling at the club at the moment is one of exhaustion. Fighting this doesnt seem appealing to anyone. Although youre right, theyre lying in plain sight.
Honestly, Im starting to doubt what Im seeing with my own eyes and thinking maybe the officials are right. So I know its time now.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 09:57:01 am
We're never ever winning the League with Webb as Boss and Atkinson in charge hand picking Refs and VAR.

Seems like every 10 games we get Taylor 3 times. Tierney  and Kavanagh twice, Coote doing a game, then getting Kavanagh Tierney and Coote rotating doing VAR.

The amount of ridiculous decisions we've had go against us since Webb took charge is astounding.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 10:45:08 am
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:07:26 am
It wouldnt be a Liverpool game without a bit of gaslighting from the officials.
Its enough to affect a persons mental health Im stepping away from being so emotionally invested in the game as its just too much now, its actually insane what they are doing and the explanations they are giving

Will always be the way with Webb. Ex-SYP he's all about arse covering and public relations. Let's get our story straight and justify the unjustifiable.  He's just brought the police culture into PGMOL.

That approach just makes things worse though. Riley just sat back and said and did nothing as standards plummeted, but the Webb approach has made things worse.

They need to sort the standards and accountability out across the board, not be focused on covering their own arses. VAR as well just makes everything 10 times worse.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 10:52:39 am
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:07:26 am
It wouldnt be a Liverpool game without a bit of gaslighting from the officials.
Its enough to affect a persons mental health Im stepping away from being so emotionally invested in the game as its just too much now, its actually insane what they are doing and the explanations they are giving

Its frustrating mate and as much as we are all invested in the club/game dont let it get to your mental health its just not worth it.

Footy is a release and something to enjoy but I see why you have said it as its clear rules/decisions are being made up could be worse imagine how Wolves feel if I was them id want a swift return to the championship.

Webb is a disgrace and only time ive watched him on that thing with Owen was to see how he explained Diaz goal....it was laughable really you'd think it was blokes down Red Lion running it not a billion pound industry.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 12:10:34 pm
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:52:39 am
Its frustrating mate and as much as we are all invested in the club/game dont let it get to your mental health its just not worth it.

Footy is a release and something to enjoy but I see why you have said it as its clear rules/decisions are being made up could be worse imagine how Wolves feel if I was them id want a swift return to the championship.

Webb is a disgrace and only time ive watched him on that thing with Owen was to see how he explained Diaz goal....it was laughable really you'd think it was blokes down Red Lion running it not a billion pound industry.

Footy isn't a release any more. It's as bent as fuck and you can't even celebrate a fucking goal any more.

Some fucking release.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 12:32:02 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 12:10:34 pm
Footy isn't a release any more. It's as bent as fuck and you can't even celebrate a fucking goal any more.

Some fucking release.
Definitely. Its adding to life stress rather than being a distraction now.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 12:56:33 pm
Surely the clubs have to demand PGMOL changes leadership and rethinks completely.

How can we go every weekend and 50% of games have the referees making howlers, players furious, clubs releasing statements, and the clubs not all come together and do something.

Whatever that was yesterday was an utter farce and the club should yet again be asking for microphone recordings and a full explanation.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 01:18:12 pm
Surely PGMOL wont have any problem releasing the audio. Right? Right?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 01:20:09 pm
I long for the days when, after a goal, you just had a quick glance at the linesman before celebrating.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 01:22:26 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:18:51 am
The official line is:

Taylor saw it as a foul (it wasnt) and played the advantage. Then, when he saw the keeper needed treatment (he didnt), he brought an end to the advantage so that the physio could come on. And apparently a dropped ball to the keeper was then the correct thing to do after that.

I mean, its clearly a load of shite, but thats what we have to swallow (the metaphorical shite, that is, not literal shite)

Has that been officially released anywhere?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 01:25:20 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 01:20:09 pm
I long for the days when, after a goal, you just had a quick glance at the linesman before celebrating.

Does seem like decades ago now :(
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 01:32:51 pm
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 01:18:12 pm
Surely PGMOL wont have any problem releasing the audio. Right? Right?
Taylor to the keeper - "I fucked up, pretend you're injured"
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 01:42:34 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 12:56:33 pm
Surely the clubs have to demand PGMOL changes leadership and rethinks completely.

How can we go every weekend and 50% of games have the referees making howlers, players furious, clubs releasing statements, and the clubs not all come together and do something.

Whatever that was yesterday was an utter farce and the club should yet again be asking for microphone recordings and a full explanation.

Thing is they mostly make howlers that punish certain teams and benefit others.
Certain teams are always on the receiving end while others always get the rub of the green. That's corruption.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 01:47:21 pm
Just imagine a football league where you could concentrate on the managers, the players, the tactics, how good they were on the day and the results afterwards.

Imagine that.

We used to have that once. When did that really go? Is there a way to get that back?


I'm bored shitless even talking about this any more. Is there a solution? Football is a very, very simple game. Why is this a problem every fucking week?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 02:11:35 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 01:47:21 pm
Just imagine a football league where you could concentrate on the managers, the players, the tactics, how good they were on the day and the results afterwards.

Imagine that.

We used to have that once. When did that really go? Is there a way to get that back?


I'm bored shitless even talking about this any more. Is there a solution? Football is a very, very simple game. Why is this a problem every fucking week?

No.

In some years the referee will be an AI.

The PGMOL dickheads are out of the way, but sadly for us, the data the LLM will be trained on will be based on the shite biased decisions made against Liverpool for as long back as there are stats available. Meaning fucking us over will be deemed the "correct" way of action.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 02:36:49 pm
The game is well and truly over.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 09:14:38 pm
Said it since day one


VAR ruined football. It has absolutely fucked it in the arse with an inanimate carbon rod.

Let's say for example var you get 97% of decisions right and refs eyes get 95% right

Surely we'd all sacrifice that 2% to get our goddam game back.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 09:22:46 pm
All VAR has done is shown us that the officials are corrupt, not just shite.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 09:39:53 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:22:46 pm
All VAR has done is shown us that the officials are corrupt, not just shite.

The one thing that I can never understand is when Howard Webb says We dont want to re-referee the game

Going to VAR is though so Im not sure what the bent twat is on about.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 10:06:46 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:22:46 pm
All VAR has done is shown us that the officials are corrupt, not just shite.

Yep. Any other sport would have sacked the lot of them as they are unfit for purpose, however the PL is as corrupt as UEFA or FIFA
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Yesterday at 10:16:51 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:22:46 pm
All VAR has done is shown us that the officials are corrupt, not just shite.

That's how it's setup though. The subjective decisions they can pick and choose which ones to intervene on. And does anyone really trust the offside process when such small fractions dictate whether goals are ruled out and ultimately whether games are won or lost like at Spurs today or the cup semi final last week.

At least without VAR you've got one referee who is accountable, at least in terms of reaction. VAR is generally faceless, although Forest changed that with the statement last week. I've seen us cheated more times in the last few years with VAR (by a combination of ref and VAR) than ever before that. Some of the goals we've had robbed off us by VAR is a scandal.

At least when offsides gets automated it's taken more out the hands of the referees, but what the last few years have shown us (with VAR ruining the game) is that technology should only come in if it's automated and it's quick, like goal-line tech or in theory with offsides. It's got no business getting involved in subjective decisions, or the farce of spending minutes drawing bloody lines for offsides. Imagine if goal-line tech had been sold to us a decade ago of "we'll be able to tell accurately if the ball has crossed the line, but it'll be some middle aged ref sat in a van somewhere drawing lines for 6 and a half minutes to see if all the ball crossed the line or not". We'd have told them not to bother and just use it when it's obvious from a normal freezeframe (like obviously the Villa-Sheff U game when they didn't switch it on and VAR ignored it - the one time it was actually needed). But it is an instant decision.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 08:07:09 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 01:47:21 pm
Just imagine a football league where you could concentrate on the managers, the players, the tactics, how good they were on the day and the results afterwards.

Imagine that.

We used to have that once. When did that really go? Is there a way to get that back?


I'm bored shitless even talking about this any more. Is there a solution? Football is a very, very simple game. Why is this a problem every fucking week?
It's basically every game, Andy. Odd how, through this staggering incompetence, 115 FC basically never get a shit decision given against them (Hooper against Spurs is the only one I can recall) while they have more than a few in their favour. Very strange.

I personally stopped watching games (sticking to brief highlights) after seeing Webb's lies, where he justified the refs not giving Mac a penalty for being booted in the chest. The fact such an obvious penalty wasn't given was bad enough, the complete gaslighting that followed was insulting to the intelligence. At that point I decided that was enough; nearly made that decision after the Spurs farce. I don't plan to watch much of any of next season either. As has been said in this thread, football is no longer the release it was for me. I feel very sad about it as it's a big part of my life but it's such an objectively bad sport now.

I did see the incident yesterday and can't quite believe it happened, nor can I believe that Taylor will get away with what amounts to outright cheating. Actually, I can believe it because that's how it is now. The English Premier League is a terrible product. It produces mainly poor quality, uninteresting football with the odd exciting game, but most games are decided by refs and whether they get major decisions right in what is a low scoring sport where one incorrect decision can change everything.

We have football 'fans' who swallow the lies being fed, mainly because it affects a team they don't like. Apparently, terrible reffing decisions are part of the game now. I don't want to waste my time on such a sport. Then we have the "in your face" cheating from certain clubs...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 08:50:00 am
That video where they show how they decide the frames and where the lines are drawn from for offside is so incredibly amateur hour I cannot believe were ruining the actual experience of watching a game of football for it.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 08:53:25 am
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 09:14:38 pm
Said it since day one


VAR ruined football. It has absolutely fucked it in the arse with an inanimate carbon rod.

Let's say for example var you get 97% of decisions right and refs eyes get 95% right

Surely we'd all sacrifice that 2% to get our goddam game back.

Problem is, for big game decisions, referees get 50% right, at best.

Whenever they throw stats around that they get 95% of decisions correct or whatever that includes a player ballooning the ball over the stand and them rightly giving a goal kick for it (although after Taylor gave West Ham a goal kick for that Salah pass to Nunez at the weekend I'm not sure he'd even get something like that right).
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 09:07:18 am
The Gakpo debacle not even getting a mention in some big media outlets, podcasts etc. The Salah/Klopp situation distracted away from it probably.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 09:38:58 am
Reminds me of this, scroll to 1:00, yet this was allowed to stand

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/o1nIcDslWGk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/o1nIcDslWGk</a>
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 09:49:24 am
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:07:18 am
The Gakpo debacle not even getting a mention in some big media outlets, podcasts etc. The Salah/Klopp situation distracted away from it probably.

I said this was likely to happen. It was so obvious.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 10:06:55 am
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 09:14:38 pm
Said it since day one


VAR ruined football. It has absolutely fucked it in the arse with an inanimate carbon rod.

Let's say for example var you get 97% of decisions right and refs eyes get 95% right

Surely we'd all sacrifice that 2% to get our goddam game back.

Its not VAR though.
Its the corruption within PGMOL and the game, twisting and abusing VAR for their own shady outcomes.
Like Fernandes getting a penalty for standing on the defenders ankle while we get denied one for a kung fu kick to the chest.
The refs are bent not VAR.
VAR is just a tool and could be great if we had real professional referees instead of a manc boys club full of bias and on the take.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 10:10:00 am
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 08:07:09 am
It's basically every game, Andy. Odd how, through this staggering incompetence, 115 FC basically never get a shit decision given against them (Hooper against Spurs is the only one I can recall) while they have more than a few in their favour. Very strange.

I personally stopped watching games (sticking to brief highlights) after seeing Webb's lies, where he justified the refs not giving Mac a penalty for being booted in the chest. The fact such an obvious penalty wasn't given was bad enough, the complete gaslighting that followed was insulting to the intelligence. At that point I decided that was enough; nearly made that decision after the Spurs farce. I don't plan to watch much of any of next season either. As has been said in this thread, football is no longer the release it was for me. I feel very sad about it as it's a big part of my life but it's such an objectively bad sport now.

I did see the incident yesterday and can't quite believe it happened, nor can I believe that Taylor will get away with what amounts to outright cheating. Actually, I can believe it because that's how it is now. The English Premier League is a terrible product. It produces mainly poor quality, uninteresting football with the odd exciting game, but most games are decided by refs and whether they get major decisions right in what is a low scoring sport where one incorrect decision can change everything.

We have football 'fans' who swallow the lies being fed, mainly because it affects a team they don't like. Apparently, terrible reffing decisions are part of the game now. I don't want to waste my time on such a sport. Then we have the "in your face" cheating from certain clubs...

This all day.
Only certain clubs suffer the most from "the incompetence"
That's not incompetence for me.
Its corruption.
The media also appear especially complicit with the corruption when its against us.
Not the first time the media have done that though.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 10:15:33 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:38:58 am
Reminds me of this, scroll to 1:00, yet this was allowed to stand

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/o1nIcDslWGk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/o1nIcDslWGk</a>

Shit show all round, yet still the most objectionable thing in the whole incident is Ferdinand being allowed to be stood between the assistant and ref whilst barking abuse at them, and then continuing to shout at  the assistant even after hes got his way when they award the goal.

Scholes pushes Clattenburg as well. No action taken. No 6 match ban.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 10:15:42 am
I'm at the stage now where. depending on who the officials are on Sunday, I'm going to sell my ticket to my mate.

Just fucking bored of the match-fixing in every game now.

I'll go to the last game as Jurgen is getting off, but next season - I'll review each game by official. In all the games I thought we'd be fucked over, we have been - so won't even bother watching them on the telly depending on the cheat c*nt match-fixing it.

Hopefully this will lead to less posts moaning, because I just won't see any of it. Also completely gibbed all other football of any kind. What's the fucking point of watching something that has been decided before kick off?

Football is a complete waste of money, time and effort. Loads more things I like doing that I actually enjoy. I'll be doing those a lot more next season.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 10:19:59 am
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 10:06:55 am
Its not VAR though.
Its the corruption within PGMOL and the game, twisting and abusing VAR for their own shady outcomes.
Like Fernandes getting a penalty for standing on the defenders ankle while we get denied one for a kung fu kick to the chest.
The refs are bent not VAR.
VAR is just a tool and could be great if we had real professional referees instead of a manc boys club full of bias and on the take.

Thats always been my take on it. The clue is in the name Video Assistant Referee. Its should be a brilliant tool, in a high paced game, for top level referees/officials to say "I'm not sure what happened there, lets have a look" and get to the correct decision, as pundits banged on about for years over TV replays.  The onfield officials should always make a decision, if they've not seen anything obvious, give a goal, if they need to check, flag it and review. Instead they treat it like an enemy, they are too scared (Atwell) to say to the referee "you need to look again", they use it for too much and they are trying to be too precise with offsides.

As someone said yesterday, if you have to draw a line for an offside, then the player is not getting an advantage. As PoP (Phase of Play) said, the offside law is to stop goal hanging, the law was not written to catch a toe being offside, it was written to catch players gaining an unfair advantage, the way offsides are judged is not in the spirit of the law and this implication error goes all the way up to Collina.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 10:30:59 am
Taylor has the same look on his face that Hooper had when they fucked up the Diaz goal at Spurs. Sheer panic and a realisation that they'd have to cover their backs.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 10:49:26 am
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 11:07:59 am
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 10:49:26 am
https://twitter.com/talkSPORT/status/1784881836578992437?t=4TgjgoNPXGQFZq5Ul6kkiQ&s=19

That's absolutely right. The only thing I'd add is that the goalie had one thing on his mind through all of this - from the moment he caught the ball and dropped to the ground. Waste Time. Waste Time. Waste Time.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 12:17:28 pm
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 10:49:26 am
https://twitter.com/talkSPORT/status/1784881836578992437?t=4TgjgoNPXGQFZq5Ul6kkiQ&s=19

Gallagher confirmed on Ref watch, if Cody had scored, under the LOTG it's a goal. None of us know why, but the irrefutable fact is that Taylor has outright fucking cheated us out of 2 pts there.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Today at 12:18:49 pm
Ref Watch - The Gakpo incident

Gakpo incident a mess that could have been avoided'
INCIDENT: Anthony Taylor prevents Cody Gakpo from scoring after Alphonse Areola put the pull down for a free-kick - despite the referee not awarding a foul.

DERMOT SAYS: "It's a mess that could have been avoided very easily.

"Areola grabs the ball - I think he collides with the post. Anthony Taylor, for whatever reason, signals advantage.

"But when he goes back upfield, Areola throws the ball the the ground. The referee sees it, blows up and decides the goalkeeper needs treatment.

"He's dug himself out well by seeing Gakpo's closing in and the player needs treatment, but one wonders if it had gone in the net...

"But he originally decided he didn't need treatment. That's where he makes the mistake - he turns his back on the ball. For that period, you're not in control of the situation."

The bit in bold....what does that mean exactly?
