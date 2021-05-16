All VAR has done is shown us that the officials are corrupt, not just shite.



That's how it's setup though. The subjective decisions they can pick and choose which ones to intervene on. And does anyone really trust the offside process when such small fractions dictate whether goals are ruled out and ultimately whether games are won or lost like at Spurs today or the cup semi final last week.At least without VAR you've got one referee who is accountable, at least in terms of reaction. VAR is generally faceless, although Forest changed that with the statement last week. I've seen us cheated more times in the last few years with VAR (by a combination of ref and VAR) than ever before that. Some of the goals we've had robbed off us by VAR is a scandal.At least when offsides gets automated it's taken more out the hands of the referees, but what the last few years have shown us (with VAR ruining the game) is that technology should only come in if it's automated and it's quick, like goal-line tech or in theory with offsides. It's got no business getting involved in subjective decisions, or the farce of spending minutes drawing bloody lines for offsides. Imagine if goal-line tech had been sold to us a decade ago of "we'll be able to tell accurately if the ball has crossed the line, but it'll be some middle aged ref sat in a van somewhere drawing lines for 6 and a half minutes to see if all the ball crossed the line or not". We'd have told them not to bother and just use it when it's obvious from a normal freezeframe (like obviously the Villa-Sheff U game when they didn't switch it on and VAR ignored it - the one time it was actually needed). But it is an instant decision.