Just imagine a football league where you could concentrate on the managers, the players, the tactics, how good they were on the day and the results afterwards.
Imagine that.
We used to have that once. When did that really go? Is there a way to get that back?
I'm bored shitless even talking about this any more. Is there a solution? Football is a very, very simple game. Why is this a problem every fucking week?
It's basically every game, Andy. Odd how, through this staggering incompetence, 115 FC basically never get a shit decision given against them (Hooper against Spurs is the only one I can recall) while they have more than a few in their favour. Very strange.
I personally stopped watching games (sticking to brief highlights) after seeing Webb's lies, where he justified the refs not giving Mac a penalty for being booted in the chest. The fact such an obvious penalty wasn't given was bad enough, the complete gaslighting that followed was insulting to the intelligence. At that point I decided that was enough; nearly made that decision after the Spurs farce. I don't plan to watch much of any of next season either. As has been said in this thread, football is no longer the release it was for me. I feel very sad about it as it's a big part of my life but it's such an objectively bad sport now.
I did see the incident yesterday and can't quite believe it happened, nor can I believe that Taylor will get away with what amounts to outright cheating. Actually, I can believe it because that's how it is now. The English Premier League is a terrible product. It produces mainly poor quality, uninteresting football with the odd exciting game, but most games are decided by refs and whether they get major decisions right in what is a low scoring sport where one incorrect decision can change everything.
We have football 'fans' who swallow the lies being fed, mainly because it affects a team they don't like. Apparently, terrible reffing decisions are part of the game now. I don't want to waste my time on such a sport. Then we have the "in your face" cheating from certain clubs...