Irishred1

  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25680 on: Today at 12:40:13 pm
Not even a yellow for that . The blind manc wanker


lfc_col

  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25681 on: Today at 12:41:52 pm
Quote from: Irishred1 on Today at 12:40:13 pm
Not even a yellow for that . The blind manc wanker

Shocking he's still allowed to ref our games







Legs

  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25682 on: Today at 12:43:27 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 12:41:52 pm
Shocking he's still allowed to ref our games

About time we did a Forest at least they had balls to say it


rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25683 on: Today at 12:43:34 pm
Quote from: Irishred1 on Today at 12:40:13 pm
Not even a yellow for that . The blind manc wanker

Yep. Dangerous play. VAR asleep at the wheel. Joke is Taylor will give a yellow at some point for something soft


smicer07

  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25684 on: Today at 12:44:33 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:43:34 pm
Yep. Dangerous play. VAR asleep at the wheel. Joke is Taylor will give a yellow at some point for something soft

He will give one for something petty, like tapping the ball away at a free kick. He's shite.


GreatEx

  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25685 on: Today at 12:58:21 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 12:39:42 pm
They've clearly changed their own laws mid season haven't they

No, it's been pretty consistent that the referee and VAR call it however they want and will always be correct.


rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25686 on: Today at 12:59:28 pm
Fucking hell, how can it take so fucking long? Its obvious that Diaz is off from the first look. Just fuck these refs off and get some decent ones eh?



Agent99

  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25687 on: Today at 01:00:02 pm
Can't wait for automatic offside next season. These c*nts take the piss.


DelTrotter

  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25688 on: Today at 01:00:11 pm
HAHAHAHAAH Card straight out for Endo of course


rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25689 on: Today at 01:00:23 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 12:44:33 pm
He will give one for something petty, like tapping the ball away at a free kick. He's shite.

And there he goes



Enders

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25690 on: Today at 01:00:53 pm
Not corrupt though



rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25691 on: Today at 01:01:54 pm
Quote from: Enders on Today at 01:00:53 pm
Not corrupt though

Nope, totally 100% honest



lfc_col

  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25692 on: Today at 01:03:37 pm
Quote from: Enders on Today at 01:00:53 pm
Not corrupt though

But he supports Altrincham  ::)







Enders

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25693 on: Today at 01:03:49 pm
Everyone knows that stamp from Paqueta was a yellow

You could argue that the referee didn't give it due to how early in the game it was

It's a bollocks argument though



lfc_col

  
  
  
  
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25694 on: Today at 01:05:21 pm
Quote from: Enders on Today at 01:03:49 pm
Everyone knows that stamp from Paqueta was a yellow

You could argue that the referee didn't give it due to how early in the game it was

It's a bollocks argument though

Its probably given as a red against certain teams






