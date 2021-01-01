Not even a yellow for that . The blind manc wanker
Shocking he's still allowed to ref our games
Yep. Dangerous play. VAR asleep at the wheel. Joke is Taylor will give a yellow at some point for something soft
They've clearly changed their own laws mid season haven't they
He will give one for something petty, like tapping the ball away at a free kick. He's shite.
Not corrupt though
Everyone knows that stamp from Paqueta was a yellowYou could argue that the referee didn't give it due to how early in the game it wasIt's a bollocks argument though
