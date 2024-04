I remember a Euros (or maybe WC?) when they first had VAR and they aggressively stamped all of that out. Loads of penalties were awarded. It was really nice.



The 2018 world cup had lots of penalties. I made lots of money on itNoticed after the first load of games there were loads of pens. Bet365 offered odds on most games before kick off for first goal to be a penalty at about 14/1. The later the game went on, the higher those odds went.So basically at the start of every match then after every goal I was betting on the first or next goal to be a penalty. I think there were one or 2 games with 2 pens which was nice. They caught on around the quarter final stage and cut the odds significantly and was no longer worth doing.