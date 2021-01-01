The more officiating stays the way it is, the more relationships between the clubs and the PGMOL and league is going to get worse and worse.



Right now, it has to be the worst it's ever been. You have clubs calling into question refs integrity, dodgy decision after dodgy decision, VAR looking to everyone EXCEPT the refs corrupt as fuck and giving refs even more chance to fix a decision (from the outside looking in it looks even more corrupt than ever some of the calls and decisions).



But now, it's fast becoming refs v clubs, and the divide is absolutely massive now. It's becoming a huge issue the league needs to get hold of, because where does it end? You've had three clubs make statements this season because of the level of the decisions, do they know something we don't?



All VAR has done has made ref's and decisions look even more corrupt than ever before. You look at some of the decisions and honestly, wonder why they were given as it seems almost everyone else on the planet thinks the opposite.

The Young pen, the third one. If the ref motions he got the ball, HOW can VAR look at that and go 'yeah, you're right'. You just CAN'T. Can't wait to hear the audio for that one.