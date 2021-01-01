The role of the VAR is to ask the referee what he saw and to make sure it corresponds with the replays. The audio will indicate whether he did his job properly.
As for Webb and Clattenberg are you suggesting they may have colluded again.?
Exactly. If Taylor motions 'he got the ball' (which he did) he has to say that to VAR, so if VAR watch that replay, clearly see he didn't win the ball at all, but don't overrule it, there is absolutely a case to answer as to why.
So either he's shit at his job and shouldn't be on VAR, is scared to overrule Taylor and therefore shouldn't be on VAR, or is corrupt and shouldn't be on VAR.
Genuinely shocked at the whole narrative that is coming from various places today and yesterday, that 'as IF refs are corrupt', like it's beyond comprehension that an English ref could be swayed by all manner of things in their decision making.
Where is THAT coming from? Some guy on the radio today basically saying refs just aren't corrupt. Why?!?
I do agree that why would someone be corrupt against Forest but not Everton when they are both down there, I do question that. But if it's not corruption, it's absolute incompetance, and it needs stamping out of the game.
Gone are the days of 'that's a pen, but the ref hasn't seen it'. He now has two more sets of eyes that CAN see it, and even THEN they fuck it up or just decide not to give it. Which has led to these 'corruption' shouts more than ever.