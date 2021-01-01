« previous next »
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25600 on: Today at 10:19:01 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:16:38 am
I've said for ages that handballs that don't prevent a goal potentially being scored should be an indirect freekick instead. Obviously adds another layer of subjectivity, but it gets rid of bullshit penalties for very innocuous incidents, and penalties not being awarded for handballs that would be given anywhere else on the pitch.

I quite like that.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25601 on: Today at 10:28:18 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:47:41 am
I wonder what Forest expect to discover on the audio? The implication is that Attwell will be heard saying something like "That can't be a penalty, I'm a Luton fan and I reckon our best chances of survival involve overtaking Forest not Everton."

The audio I'd like to hear is Clattenburg's eve of  match meeting with Howard Webb. I think the rest of the clubs have a right to hear that exchange.

I assume they'd want to hear whether Attwell describes the situations accurately to the ref - e.g. If he says Young got the ball when he didn't. 

Although I don't see what it will achieve. We saw with the Doku incident they can make things up ("both high") and it is apparently fine.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25602 on: Today at 10:43:28 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:16:38 am
I've said for ages that handballs that don't prevent a goal potentially being scored should be an indirect freekick instead. Obviously adds another layer of subjectivity, but it gets rid of bullshit penalties for very innocuous incidents, and penalties not being awarded for handballs that would be given anywhere else on the pitch.

Where you saying that when we beat Spurs to the CL for a handball that "didn't prevent a goal potentially being scored"  as you could easily argue that cross could be classed as that ;)

Honestly, how do you judge it?  If a cross from out wide gets blocked, you can't really work out its trajectory, whether it was going to go close to a player or not, etc - so would you always say no? 
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25603 on: Today at 10:44:28 am »
Fair play to Forest.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25604 on: Today at 10:49:09 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 10:43:28 am
Where you saying that when we beat Spurs to the CL for a handball that "didn't prevent a goal potentially being scored"  as you could easily argue that cross could be classed as that ;)

Honestly, how do you judge it?  If a cross from out wide gets blocked, you can't really work out its trajectory, whether it was going to go close to a player or not, etc - so would you always say no?

The starting point for me would be an indirect free-kick. You would then have to find evidence that it should be a penalty, rather than finding evidence that it shouldn't be. If for example a cross is played in and there is just a completely unmarked player in the area then it's a penalty, but if it's a crowded box then it's an indirect free-kick. It's not too dissimilar to DOGSO.

It's obviously not a perfect situation, but the current handball law is just a joke.

And an indirect free-kick is still a decent goal scoring opportunity, it's not like you're getting nothing for it.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25605 on: Today at 10:56:16 am »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 10:28:18 am
I assume they'd want to hear whether Attwell describes the situations accurately to the ref - e.g. If he says Young got the ball when he didn't. 

Although I don't see what it will achieve. We saw with the Doku incident they can make things up ("both high") and it is apparently fine.

The result not change but its vital clubs hear the exchange.

You listen to Diaz goal on audio and that was incredible really.

People say owner is mad (he is) but its £200m at stake this isnt a cheeky £1 bet at Coral going wrong so he is bound to want answers.

It is like Govt/council stepping in saying to Neville and land baron mates we are buying ALL your apartments off you for £50k each and there is no appeal so accept it and STFU.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25606 on: Today at 11:19:17 am »
The more officiating stays the way it is, the more relationships between the clubs and the PGMOL and league is going to get worse and worse.

Right now, it has to be the worst it's ever been. You have clubs calling into question refs integrity, dodgy decision after dodgy decision, VAR looking to everyone EXCEPT the refs corrupt as fuck and giving refs even more chance to fix a decision (from the outside looking in it looks even more corrupt than ever some of the calls and decisions).

But now, it's fast becoming refs v clubs, and the divide is absolutely massive now. It's becoming a huge issue the league needs to get hold of, because where does it end? You've had three clubs make statements this season because of the level of the decisions, do they know something we don't?

All VAR has done has made ref's and decisions look even more corrupt than ever before. You look at some of the decisions and honestly, wonder why they were given as it seems almost everyone else on the planet thinks the opposite.
The Young pen, the third one. If the ref motions he got the ball, HOW can VAR look at that and go 'yeah, you're right'. You just CAN'T. Can't wait to hear the audio for that one.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25607 on: Today at 11:20:12 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:47:41 am
I wonder what Forest expect to discover on the audio? The implication is that Attwell will be heard saying something like "That can't be a penalty, I'm a Luton fan and I reckon our best chances of survival involve overtaking Forest not Everton."

The audio I'd like to hear is Clattenburg's eve of  match meeting with Howard Webb. I think the rest of the clubs have a right to hear that exchange.

The third one is the big one Taylor has clearly indicated that Young has played the ball. Quite clearly the replays show that isn't true. As you have said many times you cannot question the integrity of a professional because their desire to be the best they can be overrides everything. Or should I say English referees because you clearly think English officials are purer than snow white unlike those dodgy foreign ones.

The role of the VAR is to ask the referee what he saw and to make sure it corresponds with the replays. The audio will indicate whether he did his job properly.

As for Webb and Clattenberg are you suggesting they may have colluded again.?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25608 on: Today at 11:27:23 am »
My two pence;

Forest have absolutely done the right thing. They've tried raising their concerns in private, were ignored & have then been absolutely shafted by the very person they were concerned about in the first place!

Carragher, Neville & any other twat in the media shitting on Forest for this are simply trying to protect their paymasters & "The Brand".

Clubs have tried the professional and courteous approach for years to no avail - perhaps the type of language used and claims that Forest have made will finally get something done.

Good for them. They're still c*nts though.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25609 on: Today at 11:36:40 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:20:12 am
As for Webb and Clattenberg are you suggesting they may have colluded again.?

I'm not suggesting anything, but I think it's another bad development for Forest to employ a former referee. The idea is clearly to put at least indirect pressure on PGMOL. Otherwise why employ him?

The odd thing is it's not yet working. They screamed and shouted at the injustice done to them in the Liverpool game. That produced no results. Then Clattenberg expressed concerns about Attwell to Webb on the eve of the Everton match and that didn't work either. 

The experiment is worth watching closely though. If Forest are able to get refs and linesmen changed through Clattenberg's interventions then very soon every club will employ a 'Clattenberg'.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25610 on: Today at 11:39:10 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:20:12 am

The role of the VAR is to ask the referee what he saw and to make sure it corresponds with the replays. The audio will indicate whether he did his job properly.

As for Webb and Clattenberg are you suggesting they may have colluded again.?

Exactly. If Taylor motions 'he got the ball' (which he did) he has to say that to VAR, so if VAR watch that replay, clearly see he didn't win the ball at all, but don't overrule it, there is absolutely a case to answer as to why.

So either he's shit at his job and shouldn't be on VAR, is scared to overrule Taylor and therefore shouldn't be on VAR, or is corrupt and shouldn't be on VAR.

Genuinely shocked at the whole narrative that is coming from various places today and yesterday, that 'as IF refs are corrupt', like it's beyond comprehension that an English ref could be swayed by all manner of things in their decision making.
Where is THAT coming from? Some guy on the radio today basically saying refs just aren't corrupt. Why?!?

I do agree that why would someone be corrupt against Forest but not Everton when they are both down there, I do question that. But if it's not corruption, it's absolute incompetance, and it needs stamping out of the game.

Gone are the days of 'that's a pen, but the ref hasn't seen it'. He now has two more sets of eyes that CAN see it, and even THEN they fuck it up or just decide not to give it. Which has led to these 'corruption' shouts more than ever.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25611 on: Today at 11:43:01 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:36:40 am
I'm not suggesting anything, but I think it's another bad development for Forest to employ a former referee. The idea is clearly to put at least indirect pressure on PGMOL. Otherwise why employ him?

The odd thing is it's not yet working. They screamed and shouted at the injustice done to them in the Liverpool game. That produced no results. Then Clattenberg expressed concerns about Attwell to Webb on the eve of the Everton match and that didn't work either. 

The experiment is worth watching closely though. If Forest are able to get refs and linesmen changed through Clattenberg's interventions then very soon every club will employ a 'Clattenberg'.

The role of Clattenburg was probably to write a report on what he finds, in an open and non bias manner. His presence at the games is always highlighted, but it's probably the best way for him to view the decisions as they happen without biases of post game analysis coming into it. Forest felt they needed this so they could go to the PGMOL and say "Look at this, a high level qualified referee disagrees with your own judgement, explain these decisions".

The issues are that, well it's Clattenburg, a man who loves the attention and already has a big reputation for a referee, and he worked closely with Webb previously, meaning it's hard to know what influence and connections he has behind the scenes.

I wonder what the reaction and on going scrutiny of the appointment would have been like if it was a lesser profile referee.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25612 on: Today at 11:50:28 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:43:01 am
The role of Clattenburg was probably to write a report on what he finds, in an open and non bias manner. His presence at the games is always highlighted, but it's probably the best way for him to view the decisions as they happen without biases of post game analysis coming into it. Forest felt they needed this so they could go to the PGMOL and say "Look at this, a high level qualified referee disagrees with your own judgement, explain these decisions".

The issues are that, well it's Clattenburg, a man who loves the attention and already has a big reputation for a referee, and he worked closely with Webb previously, meaning it's hard to know what influence and connections he has behind the scenes.

I wonder what the reaction and on going scrutiny of the appointment would have been like if it was a lesser profile referee.



Hopefully the same level of scrutiny. Employing a referee is deeply strange whoever the ref is - although, as I say, we may have to get used to it.

The idea that Clattenburg, a Forest employee, would be able to write a report of one of their games in an "open and non biased manner" is surely impossible. We've already seen what a mullock he made in his assessment of the Liverpool game where he seemed to want all the refereeing errors (and there certainly were one or two) to go one way only. His club's way. 
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25613 on: Today at 11:55:24 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:36:40 am
I'm not suggesting anything, but I think it's another bad development for Forest to employ a former referee. The idea is clearly to put at least indirect pressure on PGMOL. Otherwise why employ him?

The odd thing is it's not yet working. They screamed and shouted at the injustice done to them in the Liverpool game. That produced no results. Then Clattenberg expressed concerns about Attwell to Webb on the eve of the Everton match and that didn't work either. 

The experiment is worth watching closely though. If Forest are able to get refs and linesmen changed through Clattenberg's interventions then very soon every club will employ a 'Clattenberg'.

Clattenberg is clearly getting special access to Webb and Pgmol though. They had a training ground meeting at which Clattenberg claims he was granted permission to act as a conduit between Forest and referees. They were pictured sitting next to each other at a Premier League game.

Now we know that Clattenberg phoned Webb about Atwell. That should not be happening. As for influencing officials it doesn't happen overnight. Look at Ferguson it took him years of complaining about decisions before it started impacting officials.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25614 on: Today at 12:00:19 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:50:28 am
Hopefully the same level of scrutiny. Employing a referee is deeply strange whoever the ref is - although, as I say, we may have to get used to it.

The idea that Clattenburg, a Forest employee, would be able to write a report of one of their games in an "open and non biased manner" is surely impossible. We've already seen what a mullock he made in his assessment of the Liverpool game where he seemed to want all the refereeing errors (and there certainly were one or two) to go one way only. His club's way. 

In that case how could Oliver be open and non biased refereeing City games after being employed to referee in the UAE.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25615 on: Today at 12:00:19 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 11:39:10 am

Gone are the days of 'that's a pen, but the ref hasn't seen it'. He now has two more sets of eyes that CAN see it, and even THEN they fuck it up or just decide not to give it. Which has led to these 'corruption' shouts more than ever.

This is an important point. 10 years ago, Taylor's shit show would have been put down as a bad day at the office & people would have moved on by now.

All the introduction of VAR has done is created a breeding ground for conspiracy & corruption fanatics whilst highlighting just how poor the officials in this country are.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25616 on: Today at 12:07:36 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:00:19 pm
In that case how could Oliver be open and non biased refereeing City games after being employed to referee in the UAE.

The difference is that he's not directly employed by Manchester City with the specific purpose of putting their case to a neutral authority. This ought to be obvious, whatever you think about referees being allowed to officiate in the Emirates.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25617 on: Today at 12:10:46 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:47:41 am
I wonder what Forest expect to discover on the audio? The implication is that Attwell will be heard saying something like "That can't be a penalty, I'm a Luton fan and I reckon our best chances of survival involve overtaking Forest not Everton."

The audio I'd like to hear is Clattenburg's eve of  match meeting with Howard Webb. I think the rest of the clubs have a right to hear that exchange.

If it's true it was only raised on Friday, I'd be interested to know why they didn't raise it earlier. I first noticed the appointments last Wednesday, so if we say Wednesday is when the appointments were made, why did they not raise it immediately? Surely they didn't just find out on Friday that Atwell was a Luton fan.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25618 on: Today at 12:13:09 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:07:36 pm
The difference is that he's not directly employed by Manchester City with the specific purpose of putting their case to a neutral authority. This ought to be obvious, whatever you think about referees being allowed to officiate in the Emirates.

Oliver was employed by City's owners though. He was vastly overpaid for officiating in a joke league. As for Clattenberg what happened to referees being professionals and impartial. Surely clattenberg is a professional and as such according to you would be trying to be the best refereeing consultant he could be?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25619 on: Today at 12:15:49 pm »
The Clattenburg hire is unpalatable but when the pgmol is not fit for purpose and mike Dean makes decisions to help out his mate its no wonder forest hire one of boys for influence.

Oliver working in   a certain state as well is just brushed under the carpet. Don't be surprised to see  forest vs olympiakos friendly with him being paid well happen in future.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25620 on: Today at 12:20:23 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:10:46 pm
If it's true it was only raised on Friday, I'd be interested to know why they didn't raise it earlier. I first noticed the appointments last Wednesday, so if we say Wednesday is when the appointments were made, why did they not raise it immediately? Surely they didn't just find out on Friday that Atwell was a Luton fan.

I thought they did or is Friday the "earier in the week" I saw somewhere (sky?)
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25621 on: Today at 12:21:02 pm »
Quote from: End Product on Today at 12:15:49 pm
The Clattenburg hire is unpalatable but when the pgmol is not fit for purpose and mike Dean makes decisions to help out his mate its no wonder forest hire one of boys for influence.

Oliver working in   a certain state as well is just brushed under the carpet. Don't be surprised to see  forest vs olympiakos friendly with him being paid well happen in future.



Clattenberg was head of refereeing in Greece when Marinakis the forest owner was being investigated for match fixing. The whole thing is a joke.

Luckily we have Yorky defending the integrity of referees and the Pgmol.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25622 on: Today at 12:22:46 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:20:23 pm
I thought they did or is Friday the "earier in the week" I saw somewhere (sky?)

If they did then fair enough. I just read Friday on here I think  :D

Ignore that actually. That hairy handed sex pest Richard Keys said Friday, so most likely he's full of shit and they did raise it as soon as the appointment was made.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25623 on: Today at 12:26:14 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:13:09 pm
As for Clattenberg what happened to referees being professionals and impartial. Surely clattenberg is a professional and as such according to you would be trying to be the best refereeing consultant he could be?

I thought Clattenberg was employed by Nottingham Forest? Isn't he there to put the Forest case? I don't think he's expected to brief against them.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25624 on: Today at 12:47:51 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 12:35:00 pm
Exactly. And VAR does not bring fairness, thats just an illusion.

I cant understand why football is hurting itself with this nonsense.

Regarding the offside calls: A football player runs at 5-10 meters per second, which means that he moves 0.1-0.2 m per video frame. That makes it utterly silly to discuss an offside of a few cm, because thats a fraction of a frame. The precision just isnt there, so let it be.

It's actually madness. It'd be one thing if the tech was 100% accurate, and we'd have to ask questions about whether it's nonetheless bad for the game. But it isn't. It's just guesswork.

The greatest moment in Coventry's history (potentially, i'm afraid I'm not up to speed on their history) and one of the greatest FA Cup moments ever was stolen by a totally unfit for purpose piece of technology.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25625 on: Today at 12:51:16 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:26:14 pm
I thought Clattenberg was employed by Nottingham Forest? Isn't he there to put the Forest case? I don't think he's expected to brief against them.


I thought Oliver was paid by Man City's owners?

I don't think City expect him to give last minute penalties against City at Anfield.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25626 on: Today at 12:54:39 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:51:16 pm
I thought Oliver was paid by Man City's owners?

I don't think City expect him to give last minute penalties against City at Anfield.

Or any penalties for that matter.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25627 on: Today at 12:55:37 pm »
Taylor and Oliver have got Euro24 referee gigs.

Even better than that though, Coote and Attwell have been chosen for VAR.  I assume theyll only work with the two English refs. Can you imagine the mess that pair of twerps could cause trying to communicate with an official in a different language? Like some pissed up little Englander on holiday.

No. Sausage, egg and chips, youre not even trying to speak English are you?

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25628 on: Today at 12:59:12 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 11:39:10 am
Exactly. If Taylor motions 'he got the ball' (which he did) he has to say that to VAR, so if VAR watch that replay, clearly see he didn't win the ball at all, but don't overrule it, there is absolutely a case to answer as to why.

So either he's shit at his job and shouldn't be on VAR, is scared to overrule Taylor and therefore shouldn't be on VAR, or is corrupt and shouldn't be on VAR.

Genuinely shocked at the whole narrative that is coming from various places today and yesterday, that 'as IF refs are corrupt', like it's beyond comprehension that an English ref could be swayed by all manner of things in their decision making.
Where is THAT coming from? Some guy on the radio today basically saying refs just aren't corrupt. Why?!?

I do agree that why would someone be corrupt against Forest but not Everton when they are both down there, I do question that. But if it's not corruption, it's absolute incompetance, and it needs stamping out of the game.

Gone are the days of 'that's a pen, but the ref hasn't seen it'. He now has two more sets of eyes that CAN see it, and even THEN they fuck it up or just decide not to give it. Which has led to these 'corruption' shouts more than ever.


I reckon its the middle one. Hes scared to overrule a referee who is higher in the pecking order than he is.

Its a replica of the Doku kick where the FIFA referee Oliver makes his judgement Not for me despite Macca having his back to the referee. Taylor makes his signal that Young got the ball and runs away to signal no penalty. Again, the players are facing away from Taylor so he gets it wrong.

In each case Attwell simply goes along with the referee who he doesnt feel he can challenge. He even brushes off the appeal of his var assistant who asks if he is sure about that decision at Anfield. Very interested to hear his comments to Taylor on the Young incident.

There is a list of which referees who have favoured home teams in PL games. Attwell is at the top I think as it probably makes his job easier if he doesnt have the crowd on his back as well as the 22 players. He isnt strong minded.

Atkinson selects which officials are paired together and in selecting Attwell to be on var with Oliver and later Taylor he is giving them the confidence to make decisions with little or no kickback. The fact that both these incidents happened in Liverpool where the crowds are vociferous shall we say, makes me think he was hand picked.
