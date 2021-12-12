« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1335266 times)

Offline owens_2k

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25560 on: Yesterday at 04:57:20 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 01:22:22 pm

I actually do not think it is VAR, it is referees and officials, how come Rugby (both codes) can get it substantially right and football cannot.
You are part of the problem. How is it not VAR?

For me even if VAR was to get every single decision going forwards 100% correct I would still want it gone.
Offline owens_2k

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25561 on: Yesterday at 04:58:27 pm »
Also that statement from Forest has put the spotlight on those incidents when theres been hundreds of similar ones throughout the season. Well played
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25562 on: Yesterday at 04:58:40 pm »
Quote from: andyrol on Yesterday at 04:54:45 pm
Just that comment alone from carragher should get him the sack- i mean how patronising, 'like a man down the pub' what you mean like a fan? most of us here go to the pub either before or after games or to watch games.. does he think him and neville are above us mere pub dwellers, we surely cant know as much as him, he gets to wank around with a big interactive telly, we just moan and dont know what were on about. what an absolute prick he's become.

Become? He's always been an absolute wanker
Offline Darren G

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25563 on: Yesterday at 05:54:05 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Yesterday at 12:14:22 pm
Forest were hard done by with those decisions yesterday,its undeniable but as I live and work among some of their gobshite fans ,its a bonus for me to see them jumping up and down stamping their feet .theyve been going on about the drop ball incident weeks later so any sympathy from me is nil .
I was at work yesterday and theres a good few forest fans there ,it was hilarious seeing them cryarsing about it all afternoon.
In short ,fuck them and their moronic fans too.

That there is part of the problem. Fans not caring except when it happens to their side and then being blase about the issue when it's somebody else helps enable this shite from PGMOL.
Offline Nick110581

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25564 on: Yesterday at 05:54:55 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 04:38:39 pm
NFFC have requested the audio be released for all 3 incidents.
Good on them for pursuing this I say. Anything that gets the PGMOL to squirm is great.

And what will happen then?

The officials will still have jobs.
Offline Fromola

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25565 on: Yesterday at 06:02:40 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 04:22:11 pm
He does as he is told at Sky.

Wasnt long ago gobshite was on Sky telling everyone "Its not right, something Wrrrrruunnnnnggg ive felt it for ages"

48 hours later there he was telling our club to STFU well take your advice lad as you are biggest gobshite on tv.

Carragher's as thick as two short planks, but he knows how to look after number one which is how he managed to stay in the Liverpool team for 15 years (and 700 games) and has headed up Sky's coverage for the last decade.

He knows he has to protect the product.
Offline lfc79

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25566 on: Yesterday at 06:27:59 pm »
Reading Skys ref watch you might come to the conclusion less chance if corruption or bias than just rank incompetence or cowardice from the bar officials as 2 decisions the city handball and one if the Everton penalties where the ref clears show he has missed an incident by awarding a goal kick and signalling that the defender hit the ball but the bar did not suggest a review. Still not as bad as the doku one were the car made a factual error despite looking at several replays.
Bring in performance related pay if the car makes a clear and oblivious error they get finned a months pay
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25567 on: Yesterday at 06:28:10 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 05:54:55 pm
And what will happen then?

The officials will still have jobs.

Should still be made public though. Just so we can all hear how inept they are. Or worse.

In theory all these conversations should be made available should anyone want/need to hear it. But especially for the particularly controversial ones.
Offline Hazell

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25568 on: Yesterday at 06:31:26 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 09:09:35 am
Setting aside the predictable ganging up on Forest and claims of corruption, I'm finding it absolutely shocking that in a relegation deciding game with three dubious penalty claims, the media isn't screaming from the rooftops to know why these decisions were made. Why they were delivered so quickly and why wasn't the referee sent to the monitor even once. It is truly bewildering. There must be accountability, audio must be played live, no more of this bullshit.

That's true. It also feels like the introduction of VAR hS meant there's less talk about the in-field refs making the wrong decisions. Taylor's performance was shocking yesterday but all the talk is about VAR.
Offline slaphead

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25569 on: Yesterday at 06:44:21 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Yesterday at 04:16:24 pm
Carragher's viewpoint on this just stinks of 'can't say anything because I work for a big broadcaster' type thing ...

As people put, ok, even IF there isn't a 'conspiracy', you've GOT to question the likes of Michael Oliver going out to ref in the UAE all expenses paid, then the fact he gives decision after decision to City, lets them off clear pens and has been involved in at least three / four controversial incidents involving them or a rival for the title side? Surely that's ALLOWED to question it Jamie? Surely? It's a conflict of interest and shouldn't be allowed, I mean, surely?

So whether you think Forest are correct, Carra's viewpoint is protection for his own position. Starting to enjoy podcasts and non-mainstream stuff because at least they are using their platform to call it all out, and I doubt Carragher has read any of the well written articles on ref bias at all (he's long since fallen down the rabbit hole of social media type reaction to everything).

What made me laugh is that he said Forests reaction to the decision was like a 'man down the pub'. Yeah, well who's to blame for that kind of reactionary, soundbite, bleat first and worry about it later kind of thing eh Carra? Sky, Neville and you most of the time.

There you have the problem with people like Carragher and Neville. They're puppets now, they're not allowed to say what they really think if they want to keep their comfy jobs. Like Neville and his "I'm going to use my role as pundit at the World Cup to highlight human rights issues in Qatar" shit.  How did that go then?
They would be hard fellas to have a debate with because they don't want to hear counter arguements or facts. The Oliver and co heading to UAE is mad enough, but that no one even talks about it tells yous all you need to know there.
Carraghers doing himself no favours there. Football IS the man down the pub. They pay your bloody Sky wages !  Not refs getting on the gravy train. No need for him to make it out like the normal fan hasnt a clue what they're talking about
Offline Robinred

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25570 on: Yesterday at 06:46:01 pm »
Barca want a replay following their 3-2 El Classico defeat. Their chairman has been on telly asking for a replay, plus all the footage available of an incident where the ball may have crossed the line but no goal given (the only major European league not to have goal line technology).
Offline slaphead

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25571 on: Yesterday at 06:46:33 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:28:10 pm
Should still be made public though. Just so we can all hear how inept they are. Or worse.

In theory all these conversations should be made available should anyone want/need to hear it. But especially for the particularly controversial ones.

Definitely. I hope Forest keep saying everything in public too and keeping the pressure on.  At the end of the day they just want better officiating. It's what every team in the league wants. A fair and honest and clear set of rules applied the same to to every one. Well I say every team.......
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25572 on: Yesterday at 06:49:57 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 06:46:01 pm
Barca want a replay following their 3-2 El Classico defeat. Their chairman has been on telly asking for a replay, plus all the footage available of an incident where the ball may have crossed the line but no goal given (the only major European league not to have goal line technology).

Unless there are new angles that weren't shown last night, they have got nothing that can prove the ball was completely over the line.
It's bizarre there is no goal line tech there, but they can't expect goals to be awarded if there's no conclusive evidence the ball was over the line.
Offline DHRED

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25573 on: Yesterday at 06:57:11 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:02:40 pm
Carragher's as thick as two short planks, but he knows how to look after number one which is how he managed to stay in the Liverpool team for 15 years (and 700 games) and has headed up Sky's coverage for the last decade.

He knows he has to protect the product.

Of course. After he spat at a child, Sky effectively own him now. He has no choice but to dance to their tune.
Offline Fromola

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25574 on: Yesterday at 07:15:54 pm »
Quote
Nottingham Forest has today submitted a formal request to the PGMOL to release into the public domain the audio recordings between officials during yesterdays match against Everton at Goodison Park, the club said.

The club has requested this be shared for three key match incidents - Ashley Youngs challenge on Giovanni Reyna (24th minute), Ashley Youngs handball (44th minute) and Ashley Youngs challenge on Callum Hudson-Odoi (56th minute).

Said earlier this is how they should have played it yesterday, but fair fucks to them for going right after PGMOL.
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25575 on: Yesterday at 07:22:55 pm »
Its ironic how clear and obvious has increased the inconsistency with referee decisions.
Online farawayred

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25576 on: Yesterday at 08:23:17 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 06:46:01 pm
Barca want a replay following their 3-2 El Classico defeat. Their chairman has been on telly asking for a replay, plus all the footage available of an incident where the ball may have crossed the line but no goal given (the only major European league not to have goal line technology).
Was it something like that?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CXL-YOlsDqw&amp;t=3s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CXL-YOlsDqw&amp;t=3s</a>
Offline cdav

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25577 on: Yesterday at 10:49:26 pm »
Sky perpetuated the Forest bullshit after a drop ball was given the wrong way a couple of minutes and several changes of possession before our late winner there. It encouraged the ridiculous tweet yesterday, if they would have just released today's statement asking for the audio they would have given Sky and others a lot less ammo to ignore the point of yet more poor reffing and instead shift focus on the tone of the statement
Offline MH41

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25578 on: Yesterday at 11:15:42 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:15:54 pm
Said earlier this is how they should have played it yesterday, but fair fucks to them for going right after PGMOL.
And the PGMOL must release it now, not leave it a week until they clean it up, and are given a prime time slot on Sky to get their excuses in.
In fact, I'd rather Howard Webb wasn't given another opportunity to appear on sky to provide his nonsense, unless there is going to be someone who is going to challenge his reasoning. Owen has been useless.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25579 on: Today at 01:05:45 am »
Not sure if this is the right spot for it but I thought Miguel Delaney made a very interesting point on the Second Captains podcast. Basically, although he vehemently disagreed with Forest's statement, he believes it taps into a sense that PL now has a 'legitimacy crisis.' He notes he's spoken with many people within the game who feel it's getting very like Serie A with clubs criticizing refs and points deductions affecting clubs. That on the one hand you have this world-renowned product superior in wealth to other leagues and on the other hand there are questions arising that echo what happened to Serie A in the 90s and 2000s when issues were swept under the carpet only for the league's reputation to be brought down by a legitimacy crisis via Calciopoli. In the instance of the PL, he posits that it is the product of three decades of laissez-faire thinking towards regulation in which nobody involved in the PL didn't want to go too far on anything over fears it would harm the brand and the flow of TV money. He argues, the PSR cases and the Man City investigation, along with the spotlight on officiating all feeds into this legitimacy crisis.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25580 on: Today at 01:24:06 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:05:45 am
Not sure if this is the right spot for it but I thought Miguel Delaney made a very interesting point on the Second Captains podcast. Basically, although he vehemently disagreed with Forest's statement, he believes it taps into a sense that PL now has a 'legitimacy crisis.' He notes he's spoken with many people within the game who feel it's getting very like Serie A with clubs criticizing refs and points deductions affecting clubs. That on the one hand you have this world-renowned product superior in wealth to other leagues and on the other hand there are questions arising that echo what happened to Serie A in the 90s and 2000s when issues were swept under the carpet only for the league's reputation to be brought down by a legitimacy crisis via Calciopoli. In the instance of the PL, he posits that it is the product of three decades of laissez-faire thinking towards regulation in which nobody involved in the PL didn't want to go too far on anything over fears it would harm the brand and the flow of TV money. He argues, the PSR cases and the Man City investigation, along with the spotlight on officiating all feeds into this legitimacy crisis.
they've let players cheat for years, let players abuse officials
they've let clubs break rules

they've taken referees sides against clubs and against the bleeding obvious

they've let FIFA run riot
they've let unfit owners into the game
they've let smaller clubs be bulldozed
they've ignored paying fans to bend to media companies
they've allowed some fans to get away with obscene behaviour
they've allowed a culture whereby highly payed players believe they are above the rules of society


And they think this can all be reversed
Offline Tokyoite

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #25581 on: Today at 02:51:09 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 06:46:01 pm
Barca want a replay following their 3-2 El Classico defeat. Their chairman has been on telly asking for a replay, plus all the footage available of an incident where the ball may have crossed the line but no goal given (the only major European league not to have goal line technology).
Maybe they should have voted against Tebas (not like it would have changed anything but still) if they are that angry at a decision. Instead, La Liga has one of the most corrupt chairmans who decided to give himself a raise instead of paying for goal line tech.
