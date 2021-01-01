This weekend has clearly shown what I have been saying for a while.

Referees make mistakes in the heat of the action.

Our referees are not that good to start with.

VAR was designed to assist them in getting the right decision.

Unfortunately, the PGMOL appointed Howard Webb as the top man.

He is a man who was touted as the FA/PL brand answer to Collina. The PL had to have a world class referee and they touted Webb as the one. We saw so many errors in games he refereed we thought he was biased against us. Yet he was just not as good as his backers said.

This was proven in the World Cup Final where he clearly panicked and made a horrendous call.

TV exposed him for the average ref he was.

Fast forward to him being touted by the Brand as the man to solve all the reffing issues in the PL.

Before he even takes over from Riley, he makes it clear he does not want VAR re-refereeing games.

This is his take on the matter.

This caused massive problems for the officials who had begun to rely on VAR helping them out - assisting- with key decisions, because the VAR officials were now operating on a divergent course. Key moments where refs let fouls go were sometimes not pulled back and sometimes they were. This meant Webb had to actually apologise for the errors, something that must have hurt given his arrogance and hubris. Notice those apologies have stopped. What we now have is Webb gaslighting us on SKY aided by Michael Owen, telling us we are not clever enough to understand the subjective decisions his team make.



Webb has now ironed the uncertainty out of the system. Now instead of being there to try and get the right decision, VAR simply backs the on field decision whatever the call from the ref. If it is a really bad decision, the ref doesnt have to worry, VAR and of course the PGMOL will issue an explanation, again gaslighting us as to why we should think six studs in the chest was the fault of the player on the receiving end.



The standard they have now sunk to was the Grealish hand ball on Saturday.



Perhaps the ref didnt see the deflection. He might have missed it. He gave a goal kick after all. However, if as it appears, VAR reviewed it, it would seem logical for them to say, you didnt see the deflection therefore you must go to the monitor to see what you missed.

However, they merely made a call that backed up Olivers original call that it wasnt a pen.



This is the impact Howard Webbs incompetence has had on the game.

He truly thinks the referee is always right, and VAR is now bent to his view that his referees are never wrong.

But the PL brand cannot admit he was a crap choice.







