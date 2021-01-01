« previous next »
VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25480 on: Today at 07:02:48 am
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25481 on: Today at 07:28:19 am
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 07:02:48 am
https://metro.co.uk/2019/11/13/manchester-city-make-official-complaint-referee-michael-olivers-performance-liverpool-game-11121218/

Looks like city found a way to address the Oliver issue.



Should be a months ban mentioning that game without posting this ;D

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25482 on: Today at 07:31:12 am
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:15:46 pm
Neville and carragher calling for sanctions against Forest for the statement and Neville says clattennurg has to resign. They dont however mention anything about the officials constantly giving inexplicable decisions. Then ssn show Ashley Young saying the ref was spot on. It is absolutely crazy.

Neville and Carragher are paid actors in a show. For your own sanity it's best to completely ignore them.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25483 on: Today at 07:36:35 am
I back Forest over this, but from a PR point of view it was a badly worded tweet.

What they should have done is expressed bewilderment at not being awarded not 1 but 3 penalties and requested the audio from the VAR to clarify why they weren't given.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25484 on: Today at 07:37:17 am
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:15:46 pm
Neville and carragher calling for sanctions against Forest for the statement and Neville says clattennurg has to resign. They dont however mention anything about the officials constantly giving inexplicable decisions. Then ssn show Ashley Young saying the ref was spot on. It is absolutely crazy.
Carragher to be fair did say the refs/var had been awful that game.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25485 on: Today at 08:32:31 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:36:35 am
I back Forest over this, but from a PR point of view it was a badly worded tweet.

What they should have done is expressed bewilderment at not being awarded not 1 but 3 penalties and requested the audio from the VAR to clarify why they weren't given.

True and it was done when tensions were high.

The owner is a loose cannon wasnt there a report he had a gun on the pitch in Greece for a game ?

PGMOL have secured themselves a nice lofty position in all of this.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25486 on: Today at 08:50:10 am
If Manchester United had had a string of iffy decisions that looked like it was going to affect their Champions League qualification, or League title aspirations (stop laughing at the back), you could bet hed be ranting about how the officiating in this country is not good enough. Hed see it as his duty a some sort of leader of the proletariat to affect change. As a player he was never shy of screaming in the refs face if I remember. 

If Salford City were flirting with relegation back to the conference and a ref who they suspected of supporting a side below, them waved away several penalties for Salford in the same match theres no way he, or those gang of twats he owns the club with, would be remaining silent either.

Never heard him say Ferguson was embarrassing and he was always aiming personal insults at referees.  Not having Neville portray himself as some sort of moral arbiter. Not at all.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25487 on: Today at 08:55:34 am
I really don't get the outcry against Forest. Why does no one in the media seem to think it's in any way possible for referees, these completely average human beings, to be in any way biased? Either consciously or unconsciously? The same pundits who can't even put the allegiances to one side to fairly analyse a game. It's mental.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25488 on: Today at 08:56:18 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:36:35 am
I back Forest over this, but from a PR point of view it was a badly worded tweet.

What they should have done is expressed bewilderment at not being awarded not 1 but 3 penalties and requested the audio from the VAR to clarify why they weren't given.

They should have gone through a full process of requesting full audio, but I suppose they just wanted the impact of the statement out.

The full process of what they should have done, requesting the audio, listening to the VAR just say "No pen" rather than explaining the decision through fully, then coming out with a public statement and the games moved on, midweek games have happened, talking points elsewhere.

They are already almost forgotten about due to the Coventry debacle, their statement is what's keeping Forest in peoples minds.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25489 on: Today at 09:03:04 am
The close up picture going around on the offside lines for the coventry 4th are pretty mad if real

This officials stuff for the forest game is hilarious mainly because everytime a ref fucks up it's reluctantly admitted along with a 'but...'

Its actually mad how few of these refs support premier league sides AND how the team they support isn't there for all to see
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25490 on: Today at 09:09:35 am
Setting aside the predictable ganging up on Forest and claims of corruption, I'm finding it absolutely shocking that in a relegation deciding game with three dubious penalty claims, the media isn't screaming from the rooftops to know why these decisions were made. Why they were delivered so quickly and why wasn't the referee sent to the monitor even once. It is truly bewildering. There must be accountability, audio must be played live, no more of this bullshit.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25491 on: Today at 09:09:53 am
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25492 on: Today at 09:33:01 am
If you critisize an authority, smear and discredit the victim is the common defense route, Neville a useful pawn.

The first two you can see why they are not given the third is a whopper.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25493 on: Today at 09:54:15 am
This weekend has clearly shown what I have been saying for a while.
Referees make mistakes in the heat of the action.
Our referees are not that good to start with.
VAR was designed to assist them in getting the right decision.
Unfortunately, the PGMOL appointed Howard Webb as the top man.
He is a man who was touted as the FA/PL brand answer to Collina. The PL had to have a world class referee and they touted Webb as the one. We saw so many errors in games he refereed we thought he was biased against us. Yet he was just not as good as his backers said.
This was proven in the World Cup Final where he clearly panicked and made a horrendous call.
TV exposed him for the average ref he was.
Fast forward to him being touted by the Brand  as the man to solve all the reffing issues in the PL.
Before he even takes over from Riley, he makes it clear he does not want VAR re-refereeing games.
This is his take on the matter.
This caused massive problems for the officials who had begun to rely on VAR helping them out - assisting- with key decisions, because the VAR officials were now operating on a divergent course. Key moments where refs let fouls go were sometimes not pulled back and sometimes they were. This meant Webb had to actually apologise for the errors, something that must have hurt given his arrogance and hubris. Notice those apologies have stopped. What we now have is Webb gaslighting us on SKY aided by Michael Owen, telling us we are not clever enough to understand the subjective decisions his team make.

Webb has now ironed the uncertainty out of the system. Now instead of being there to try and get the right decision,  VAR simply backs the on field decision whatever the call from the ref. If it is a really bad decision, the ref doesnt have to worry, VAR and of course the PGMOL will issue an explanation, again gaslighting us as to why we should think six studs in the chest was the fault of the player on the receiving end.

The standard they have now sunk to was the Grealish hand ball on Saturday.

Perhaps the ref didnt see the deflection. He might have missed it. He gave a goal kick after all. However, if as it appears, VAR reviewed it, it would seem logical for them to say, you didnt see the deflection therefore you must go to the monitor to see what you missed.
However, they merely made a call that backed up Olivers original call that it wasnt a pen.

This is the impact Howard Webbs incompetence has had on the game.
He truly thinks the referee is always right, and VAR is now bent to his view that his referees are never wrong.
But the PL brand cannot admit he was a crap choice.



Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25494 on: Today at 09:57:01 am
Quote from: Legs on Today at 08:32:31 am
True and it was done when tensions were high.

The owner is a loose cannon wasnt there a report he had a gun on the pitch in Greece for a game ?

PGMOL have secured themselves a nice lofty position in all of this.

The tweet is a PR nightmare and sounds unprofessional. Reality, at least in this country, is you can't question the integrity of referees (unless you're Alex Ferguson of course) because everyone closes ranks.

All the focus is on whether Atwell is compromised because he supports Luton, rather than the actual errors. They can use a plant in the media to make that assertion if they wish. But their official communication has to be professional and requesting the audio to seek clarification as to why these errors occurred.

We get Tierney/Kavanagh/Taylor every other week and while i'd rather the club made more of it, i'd want them to do it off the record rather than in an official statement, you've got to box smarter than that. You can bet City and United wouldn't put up with Scouse refs. Nor would Neville. Of course Carragher says nothing.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25495 on: Today at 10:02:31 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:57:01 am
The tweet is a PR nightmare and sounds unprofessional. Reality, at least in this country, is you can't question the integrity of referees (unless you're Alex Ferguson of course) because everyone closes ranks.

All the focus is on whether Atwell is compromised because he supports Luton which is a serious accusation from an official statement because it can be deemed to question his integrity. They can use a plant in the media to make that assertion if they wish. But their official communication has to be professional and requesting the audio to seek clarification as to why these errors occurred.

We get Tierney/Kavanagh/Taylor every other week and while i'd rather the club made more of it, i'd want them to do it off the record rather than in an official statement. You can bet City and United wouldn't put up with Scouse refs. Nor would Neville. Of course Carragher says nothing.

I agree with you its a PR nightmare but I think its great as its now opened up a can of worms.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25496 on: Today at 10:05:37 am
Ref's aren't always right. They make a lot of mistakes. It doesn't make them any less of a ref if their pals in VAR just say that and stop thinking they have to have this air of perfection about them. Lose the ego lads.  It would make life much easier for everyone. You'll still be a Premier League ref if you get a decision or 2 wrong and you need technology to correct it.
The best commentator around for me is Ally McCoist, he makes countless mistakes or calls, corrects them with replays and moves on. Simple. Until they do that season after season will be the same.
Forest play City at the weekend....good luck with that
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25497 on: Today at 10:06:19 am
It's the "explore other options" that is difficult. I think we said something similar after Spurs. But what are the options - there aren't any?! Go on strike? Sue them?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25498 on: Today at 10:06:46 am
Quote from: Legs on Today at 10:02:31 am
I agree with you its a PR nightmare but I think its great as its now opened up a can of worms.

Yeah, it has. But you're seeing the pushback from all the pundits and stooges. All these people attacking Forest rather than analysing the unfathomable errors which all went against the same team in the same game.

Imagine if Everton lost after being denied 3 blatant pens. Goodison would have combusted and Dyche would have been foaming at the mouth after the game and Carragher backing him up.

PGMOL needs disbanding. We need foreign refs. VAR has to go. An iconic football moment ruined yesterday for a toenail offside (that was questionable in itself) but they can't even correct clear errors on the pitch. An utterly useless system.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25499 on: Today at 10:07:22 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:57:01 am
All the focus is on whether Atwell is compromised because he supports Luton which is a serious accusation from an official statement because it can be deemed to question his integrity. They can use a plant in the media to make that assertion if they wish. But their official communication has to be professional and requesting the audio to seek clarification as to why these errors occurred.

PGMOL gave Forest a stick to beat them with. If the game was reffed properly, we wouldn't be talking about this, so we're back to PGMOL 1.) not verifying incorrect decisions through VAR and 2.) the person responsible for reviewing being the guy Forest said, before the game, had loyalties to a rival that could be  called into question.

Get #1 right and there's no issue with the second part. It all comes back to not reviewing decisions that are  clearly incorrect.

I'm a fan of anything that forces PGMOL to improve their reffing, their review proceedure, their decisions making, their knowledge of the rules, and their treatment of incorrect decisions in the press. They are literally deciding the league for us (the Spurs, Arsenal & City games are clearly concerned) but apparently there's nothing to see here. This is wrong and needs to be fixed on-field so it's not a topic after the game.

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25500 on: Today at 10:07:42 am
Badly worded I think, but really isnt clear what Forest can do in such circumstances. This season has been a mess for PGMOL. For the famous Spurs goal we tried to follow a proper route and nothing changed and no-one cared (except us). By the time we got to the Doku assault on Mac we just took our medicine, accept the gaslit storyline and it blew over in a moment.
Anything that that twat Neville gets on his high horse about is a sign we are being manipulated. Webb has to get the sack soon - its all well past saving. The current farce isnt sustainable, even if the clicks and banter☹️ is at an all time high.
Its a mess. I wish more clubs would speak up today (better worded responses of course)
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25501 on: Today at 10:07:55 am
I was at the game at Goodison yesterday. In the ground I didn't really know there were big decisions going against Forest. I was very surprised when I saw the tweets after the game. There didn't seem to be any delays during the game for the VAR decisions, which is odd.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25502 on: Today at 10:22:30 am
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 10:07:55 am
I was at the game at Goodison yesterday. In the ground I didn't really know there were big decisions going against Forest. I was very surprised when I saw the tweets after the game. There didn't seem to be any delays during the game for the VAR decisions, which is odd.

The time taken is always telling with VAR. It's like the Doku one, waved away quickly. That suggests the VAR official doesn't want to give it. When they spend longer on it you know they're looking to give the decision. Even the Jota one yesterday compared to other offsides. They always seem to spend longer when the decision would be against us rather than for us.

The audio should be released for every game over VAR. It's too much of a cheater's charter with no scrutiny. Our one at Spurs and this yesterday shows it needs accountability. Webb turning up on Sky for a friendly chinwag with Carra and Nev simply doesn't cut it.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25503 on: Today at 10:26:16 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:57:01 am
The tweet is a PR nightmare and sounds unprofessional. Reality, at least in this country, is you can't question the integrity of referees (unless you're Alex Ferguson of course) because everyone closes ranks.

All the focus is on whether Atwell is compromised because he supports Luton, rather than the actual errors. They can use a plant in the media to make that assertion if they wish. But their official communication has to be professional and requesting the audio to seek clarification as to why these errors occurred.

We get Tierney/Kavanagh/Taylor every other week and while i'd rather the club made more of it, i'd want them to do it off the record rather than in an official statement, you've got to box smarter than that. You can bet City and United wouldn't put up with Scouse refs. Nor would Neville. Of course Carragher says nothing.

The thing is though, no different approach would have changed anything in the public discussion. We've seen it ourselves with the countless decisions against us. It doesn't matter, if you just point out the questionable decision, because people will simply call you bitter or tell you to "Get over it as this evens itself out over the course of a season", no matter how outrageous the decision was (I mean, not giving a completely legitimate goal is about as bad a decision you can get). The authorities and the media don't want to have a discussion about the refereeing, full stop. That's why you're not getting one and the debate is shifted to turn legitimate issues into a laughing matter or something to be outraged about.

Again, we've seen how that worked with the Spurs-match and officials going to Saudi or Dubai or wherever to get paid big money by people who own teams in the Premier League. In every normal company there are strict compliance rules, but of course PGMOL don't need those. There wasn't even a debate about whether that's something that needs to be looked at. It was mentioned in one article, Webb said ref will have to tell PGMOL if they get those kinds of gigs (as was already the case before this whole thing), but other than that nothing happened, because nobody wanted to look at the underlying issue. Same thing is true with this Luton thing. Again, 18 years ago when we were playing in the FA Cup final a ref from the Wirral couldn't referee the game as a precaution so no discussion about a possible bias might come up (both to protect the competition and the ref himself). Why wasn't this done for yesterday's game? PGMOL have loads of refs who could have been VAR in yesterday's game. It's not as if Attwell is some kind of outstanding ref needed for this kind of fixture. It's even worse, if Nottingham Forest pointed it out beforehand, that the guy is a Luton supporters and PGMOL didn't care about it. But again, this arrogance or incompetence by PGMOL won't be talked about in the public discussion. It'll be about some awful narritive how Nottingham Forest are bitter and classless and how Clattenburg should resign.

There need to be changes in PGMOL and the refereeing structure in England. The problem is, nothing will get done when you have people like Neville and Carragher steering the public discussion.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25504 on: Today at 10:27:48 am
Quote from: Legs on Today at 08:32:31 am
True and it was done when tensions were high.

The owner is a loose cannon wasnt there a report he had a gun on the pitch in Greece for a game ?

PGMOL have secured themselves a nice lofty position in all of this.

No - that was the owner of a different club - the Forest owner owns Olympiacos, it was the PAOK President who did that
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25505 on: Today at 10:35:01 am
I think Forest knew exactly what they were doing with their statement and didn't make it heat of the moment and regret it. If they didn't say anything or just said they were disappointed, the wallys on Sky would talk about it, give them some sympathy, maybe, get Dermot Gallagher on then it's done with. Get on with it Forest. Evens itself out.
You certainly wouldn't have seen Carragher or Neville rush onto Twitter as it didn't involve any of their teams. They don't care about the game overall they're selfish fans when it comes down to it.
Forest are taking aim at PGMOL but the sad thing is they will double down now and make life hard for them.
It may appear blunt or unprofessional, but I think that's exactly how they wanted it to come across so people start talking about it. Maybe something will change, probably it won't, but at least they aren't just taking it
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25506 on: Today at 10:38:05 am
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 10:27:48 am
No - that was the owner of a different club - the Forest owner owns Olympiacos, it was the PAOK President who did that

Yeah wasnt sure if it was him.

Seems they dont take bad calls too well in Greece !
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25507 on: Today at 10:51:12 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:55:34 am
I really don't get the outcry against Forest. Why does no one in the media seem to think it's in any way possible for referees, these completely average human beings, to be in any way biased? Either consciously or unconsciously? The same pundits who can't even put the allegiances to one side to fairly analyse a game. It's mental.

It's not that Forest are wrong - the officiating is an absolute joke, riddled with, at best, lots of unconscious bias, and worst, actual corruption. In some ways, I am glad that they're making such a big deal out of it, because it's all gone too far for a while now.

The issue people on here might have with Forest is that it's hard to feel a lot of sympathy, when they've gone and acted like absolutely twats for months now. Attempting to turn an innocuous drop ball two minutes before we scored into the worst officiating error ever committed was ridiculous.

I'll happily agree that a Luton fan should be nowhere near any part of that game and that the whole thing has gone so atrociously bad that it's untenable. It's just hard to feel sympathy for Forest specifically. They've acted so ungraciously and the whole Clattenburg thing is an extremely annoying and transparent attempt to game the system.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25508 on: Today at 10:52:41 am
Quote from: Legs on Today at 10:38:05 am
Yeah wasnt sure if it was him.

Seems they dont take bad calls too well in Greece !

The Forest owner is Marinakis who has got some history of his own. He has been charged with among other things match-fixing and drug trafficking. Flew through the Premier League's fit and proper persons test though. Good process.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25509 on: Today at 11:01:26 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:52:41 am
The Forest owner is Marinakis who has got some history of his own. He has been charged with among other things match-fixing and drug trafficking. Flew through the Premier League's fit and proper persons test though. Good process.

Man knows his stuff then. These dodgy referee's can't pull the wool over his eyes
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
Reply #25510 on: Today at 11:04:52 am
I would love the PGMOL to explain why they have twice this season removed Bobby Madley from officiating games. On the 10th of April he was supposed to do Birmingham v Cardiff but was removed from that game after a protest. Madley is a Huddersfield fan and they are in a relegation battle with Birmingham.

On the 24th of February Madley was supposed to Referee Barnsley v Derby until Derby complained that Madley had been at Barnsley's academy as a kid.

So twice the PGMOL has changed the referee in the EFL but refused to listen to Luton's complaint about Attwell.
